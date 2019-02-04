OppSource announces addition of Oracle CX Sales User: Ricoh

/EIN News/ -- ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OppSource , a leading provider of next-gen sales engagement for Oracle, announced today the addition of its newest customer. Ricoh USA, Inc., part of the global technology company, will be using OppSource in conjunction with their Oracle CX Sales instance to provide higher quality and more consistent customer experiences. By using the integrated machine learning and A.I. in OppSource Aptitude™, Ricoh will have actionable insights to better understand and address customer pain points.



Ricoh empowers digital workplaces to help customers work smarter. With this mindset, Ricoh is also transforming the way it sells – focusing on its customers’ success and its customers’ customers’ success. As buyers become more savvy, Ricoh aims to position its world-class products, technologies and services to better align with customer requirements. Commenting on this, Pete Bringe, Vice President of U.S. Direct Sales, Ricoh USA, Inc., said, “Driving virtual sales engagement requires enabling our sales professionals with the right technology. OppSource Aptitude and its A.I. and the machine learning capabilities will provide us with new ways to improve our sales engagement outcomes.”



By utilizing dual channel transcriptions and conversation analytics, Ricoh’s sales professionals will be able to enhance its structured and repeatable sales process based on real data gathered from conversations. Chris O’Neill, Vice President of Sales Enablement, Ricoh USA, Inc., explains, “By using OppSource’s A.I. and machine learning capabilities in conjunction with Oracle CX Sales, we will have new learning and analytics that will give our management team new sales engagement reporting and market insights not previously available.”



OppSource and Oracle have collaborated to bring a unified sales engagement solution unlike any other to the market. Working in sync with Oracle CX Sales, OppSource provides an elevated experience for sales teams at every level of engagement. Commenting on the advantage for Oracle, Nicolas de Beco, Oracle Senior Director, Global Startup Ecosystem, said, “OppSource gives our customer sales teams new competitive advantage as they’re the only B2B sales engagement platform that runs on the Oracle Cloud and is integrated with Oracle CX Sales. We’re excited about the advanced sales engagement functionality which will be critical for today’s sales teams and the only sales engagement platform available for the Oracle Ecosystem.”

About OppSource

Since 2010, OppSource has been helping B2B sales people more effectively engage with buyers to drive profitable revenue growth across the entire sales team. Their next-gen cloud-based platform is designed to help B2B salespeople surpass traditional CRM by orchestrating the myriad of touch points required to engage with today’s buyers. In addition to automated sales TouchPlans™, the platform’s integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence captures, transcribes, and analyzes conversations to minimize data entry, improve productivity, and provide actionable insights that advance pipeline progress, anchor coaching efforts, and accelerate salesperson onboarding.

More information about the St. Paul, MN-based company may be found at oppsource.com or by calling 877-742-8880.

