Global Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market 2018-2023: Understand the Relationship Between AI and 5G, Edge Computing, and Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market: General Purpose Artificial Intelligence, AI Agent Platforms, and Software 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Also known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), General Purpose Artificial Intelligence represents silicon-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) that mimics human-like cognition to perform a wide variety of tasks that span beyond mere number crunching. Whereas most current AI solutions are limited in terms of the type and variety of problems that may be solved, AGI may be employed to solve many different problems including machine translation, natural language processing, logical reasoning, knowledge representation, social intelligence, and numerous others.



Unlike many early AI solutions that were designed and implemented with a narrow focus, AGI will be leveraged to solve problems in many different domains and across many different industry verticals including 3D design, transforming customer service, securing enterprise data, securing public facility and personnel, financial trading, healthcare solution, highly personalized target marketing, detecting fraud, recommendation engines, autonomous vehicles and smart mobility, online search, and many other areas. AGI is rapidly evolving in many areas. However, scalability remains a challenge until that 2023 timeframe.



Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market: General Purpose Artificial Intelligence, AI Agent Platforms, and Software 2018 - 2023 evaluates the Artificial General Intelligence market including leading companies, services potential, technology integration, and application ecosystem. The report also analyzes the AI agent market and the relationship between General Purpose AI with other technologies including edge computing, 5G networks, and Blockchain. The report provides forecasts for the Artificial General Intelligence market by application and industry verticals, globally and regionally. The report also estimates the AI agent driven market for software and platform globally and regionally along with AI embedded deployment forecasts for IoT devices, semiconductors, and software.



Select Findings:

The Healthcare sector will lead industry verticals at $8.2 billion by 2023

AI agent platform market represents fastest growing area for vendors

Edge computing, 5G, and Blockchain will all benefit greatly from general AI

North America will lead the general purpose AI market at $17.2 billion by 2023

The Global general AI market will reach $50.8 billion USD by 2023 with 42% CAGR

Report Benefits:

General AI market forecasts for global and regional 2018 to 2023

Understand the technology and application stack for general purpose AI

Identify leading AGI solution providers, strategies, and market positioning

Identify leading applications and industry verticals for general AI solutions

Understand the relationship between AI and 5G, edge computing, and Blockchain

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

2.2 General Purpose Intelligence APIs

2.3 Strong AI and Human Level Intelligence

2.4 Emotion AI Agents

2.4.1 Facial Detection APIs

2.4.2 Text Recognition APIs

2.4.3 Speech Recognition APIs

2.5 Machine Learning and Predictive Intelligence

2.6 Ethical and Technical Consideration

2.7 Market Opportunities and Challenges



3 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

3.2 Machine Learning and Intelligence

3.2.1 Deep Learning

3.2.2 Supervised and Unsupervised Learning

3.2.3 Reinforcement Learning

3.3 Human Level AGI Tools

3.4 Simulation Human Brain

3.5 Human Factor Considerations

3.6 Machine Intelligence for Business Innovation

3.6.1 Applying Machine Learning

3.7 Enterprise Benefits

3.7.1 Virtual Assistant

3.7.2 Hardware Optimization

3.7.3 Enterprise Decision Support System

3.7.4 Biometric Solution

3.7.5 Factory Automation

3.7.6 Predictive Analytics and Pattern Recognition

3.7.7 Productivity Gain

3.7.7.1 Economic Transaction

3.7.7.2 Smart Machine

3.7.7.3 Business Analytics Software

3.7.7.4 Self Service Visual Discovery

3.7.7.5 Building Security System

3.7.7.6 Business Content and Robo-Boss

3.8 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

3.9 Conversational Interface: Human + AI

3.10 Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.12 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.13 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as a Service

3.14 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

3.15 General Purpose Applications

3.15.1 Predictive 3D Design

3.15.2 Transforming Customer Service

3.15.3 Data Security

3.15.4 Personal Security

3.15.5 Financial Trading

3.15.6 Healthcare

3.15.7 Marketing Personalization

3.15.8 Fraud Detection

3.15.9 Recommendations

3.15.10 Smart Cars

3.15.11 Online Search

3.16 General Purpose Machine Intelligence Ecosystem Analysis

3.16.1 Technology Stack

3.16.2 Application Stack



4 General Purpose AI Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 General AI Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.1.1 Global General AI Market

4.1.2 General AI Market by Segment

4.1.3 General AI Market by Hardware Type

4.1.3.1 General AI Market by Embedded Device

4.1.3.2 General AI Market by Embedded IoT Things

4.1.4 General AI Market by Software Segment

4.1.5 General AI Market by Service Segment

4.1.6 General AI Market by AI Technology

4.1.7 General AI Market by System Type

4.1.8 General AI Market by Industry Vertical

4.1.9 General AI Market by AI Sector

4.1.10 General AI Market by Region

4.2 General Purpose AI Agent Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.2.1 Global General Purpose AI Agent Market

4.2.2 General Purpose AI Agent Market by Segment

4.2.3 General Purpose AI Agent Market by AI Technology

4.2.4 General Purpose AI Agent Market by Deployment

4.2.5 General Purpose AI Agent Market by AI System

4.2.6 General Purpose AI Agent Market by End User Industry

4.2.7 General Purpose AI Agent Market by AI Sector

4.2.8 Global General Purpose AI Agent Market in Edge Computing

4.2.9 Global General Purpose AI Agent Market in 5G Network

4.2.9.1 General Purpose AI Agent Market in 5G Network by Segment

4.2.10 Global General Purpose AI Agent Market in Blockchain

4.2.10.1 General Purpose AI Agent Market in Blockchain by Segment

4.2.11 General Purpose AI Agent Market by Region

4.2.12 General Purpose AI Agent Market by Top Ten Country

4.3 AI Embedded IoT Device Deployment Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.3.1 Total AI Embedded IoT Device Deployment

4.3.2 AI Embedded IoT Device by IoT Sector

4.3.3 AI Embedded IoT Device Deployment by AI Technology

4.3.4 AI Embedded IoT Device Deployment by End User Industry

4.3.5 AI Embedded IoT Device Deployment by Region

4.4 AI Embedded IoT Things Deployment 2018 - 2023

4.4.1 Total AI Embedded IoT Things

4.4.2 AI Embedded IoT Things by IoT Sector

4.4.3 AI Embedded IoT Things by Application

4.4.4 AI Embedded IoT Things Deployment by AI Technology

4.4.5 AI Embedded IoT Things Deployment by End User Industry

4.4.6 AI Embedded IoT Things Deployment by Region

4.5 AI Embedded IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment 2018 - 2023

4.5.1 Total AI Embedded IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment

4.5.2 AI Embedded IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment by Segment

4.5.3 AI Embedded IoT Semiconductor Unit Shipment by Region

4.6 AI Embedded IoT Software Unit Deployment Forecasts 2018 - 2023

4.6.1 Total AI Embedded IoT Software Unit Deployment

4.6.2 AI Embedded IoT Software Unit Deployment by Segment

4.6.3 AI Embedded IoT Software Unit Deployment by Region



5 Company Analysis

5.1 IBM Corporation

5.2 Intel Corporation

5.3 Microsoft Corporation

5.4 Google Inc.

5.5 Baidu Inc.

5.6 H2O.ai

5.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

5.8 Apple Inc.

5.9 General Electric (GE)

5.10 LG Electronics

5.11 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

5.12 SparkCognition Inc.

5.13 Nuance Communications Inc.

5.14 InteliWISE

5.15 Facebook Inc.

5.16 Salesforce

5.17 Amazon Inc.

5.18 SK Telecom

5.19 motion.ai

5.20 PointGrab Ltd.

5.21 Tellmeplus

5.22 SAS Institute Inc.

5.23 AIBrian Inc.

5.24 Brighterion Inc.

5.25 General Vision Inc.

5.26 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

5.27 CloudMinds

5.28 Tend.ai

5.29 TensorFlow

5.30 Infosys Nia

5.31 Wipro HOLMES

5.32 API.AI

5.33 Premonition

5.34 Rainbird

5.35 Ayasdi

5.36 MindMeld

5.37 Vital AI

5.38 KAI

5.39 Receptiviti

5.40 Meya

5.41 DigitalGenius

5.42 GoodAI

5.43 Vicarious

5.44 Agent.ai

5.45 X.ai

5.46 Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

5.47 Fair Isaac Corporation

5.48 Bigml Inc.

5.49 AT&T Speech API

5.50 Wit.ai

5.51 Diffbot

5.52 PredictionIO



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Large Businesses and SMBs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xqwz7q/global_artificial?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software, Artificial Intelligence



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.