Aspect Products Awarded Good Environmental Choice Australia Certification

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Aspect Furniture, our team have been focused on increasing our Australian local manufacturing capacity and supporting other environmental efforts. So, it's with great pride we can announce that additional products are now licensed under Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA) to display a Type 1 Ecolabel, having been verified by an independent conformity assessment body that they meet the environmental health and social/ethical criteria of the GECA standard.

Products now certified are our Stork table range, Activate Workstations, Agility table system, Harbour, Hive, Zurich Desks, Thynk, Worktote and Levitate monitor arms – everything you need to create a greener office environment, with more innovative products to come!

GECA adheres to global best practice when assessing, testing and independently auditing products, materials and services for the Australian market. As the pioneers in Australian ecolabelling, GECA follows the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 14024 standard. This sets out the global principles and procedures GECA then uses to develop standards for GECA ecolabels.

As such, GECA has achieved GENICES recognition from the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN) for work in this field.

GECA’s standards are recognised by the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia (ISCA), and many are recognised at Level A by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA). Many also contribute to the WELL Building Institute and NABERS (office indoor air quality).

Since 2000, GECA has been dedicated to enabling architects, specifiers, procurement professionals and consumers to make good choices for their clients and the environment, as GECA certified products can be trusted to be healthier, safer, and better for the environment.

Our products are innovative, practical, stylish and customisable due to our local manufacturing capacity. Now, after passing the rigorous GECA assessment process with flying colours, we can assure our customers of Aspect products' environmentally sustainable qualities as well.

To know more about our environmental accreditations, you are welcome to contact Grant Kennerley at gratn@aspectfurniture.com.



