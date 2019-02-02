Datarisk Canada offers suite of cybersecurity self-assessments to facilitate data protection compliance, convenience and confidentiality

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s cybersecurity landscape in 2019 is almost unrecognizable from previous years, with fresh new legislation that requires data breach notification to victims and regulatory bodies (DPA and PIPEDA), professional integrity and security in marketing (CASL) and adherence to global privacy standards (GDPR).



With financial and reputational impact on the line, Canadian companies seek to comply with industry standards and legislation in convenient, affordable ways. To meet the needs of Canada’s 98% of organizations that fall into the SME (small and medium-size) segment, Datarisk offers Verify SME Cybersecurity Self-Assessment Suite, a group of confidential online compliance preparation tools that cover standardized frameworks for:

Adherence to global privacy standards and legislation

Cybersecurity protection and IT controls

Privacy breach reporting compliance readiness

Companies and professional associations seeking quarterly access ($199 quarterly) to these tools can email info@datarisk.ca to sign up.

