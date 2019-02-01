The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of January 31, 2019.



Issuer Name





Shareholding





US $ Market Value





% of Net

Assets



AIB GROUP PLC 333,051 1,486,716 2.83 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 1,804,917 433,840 0.83 APPLEGREEN PLC 223,909 1,640,228 3.13 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 273,377 1,636,503 3.12 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 29,692 1,023,639 1.95 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 105,698 1,701,738 3.24 CRH PLC 464,188 13,335,835 25.42 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,959 2,110,746 4.02 DCC PLC 18,889 1,542,227 2.94 GLANBIA PLC 45,783 875,131 1.67 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,000,000 927,124 1.77 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 155,697 1,499,934 2.86 GREEN REIT PLC 900,477 1,492,429 2.85 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 1,226,599 1,488,199 2.84 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 271,057 686,148 1.31 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 230,095 637,346 1.22 IPL PLASTICS PLC COMMON B 223,828 1,815,904 3.46 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 968,351 1.85 KERRY GROUP PLC 8,435 861,680 1.64 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 51,141 2,089,729 3.98 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 81,980 506,704 0.97 MINCON GROUP PLC 562,704 805,087 1.53 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 139,520 0.27 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 13,908 1,137,416 2.17 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 1,426,887 2.72 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 295,398 3,719,228 7.09 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 74,912 2,159,035 4.12 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,397 1,456,242 2.78 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,268 777,979 1.48 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 46,257 975,258 1.86

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.



The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com



