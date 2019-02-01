Enerflex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results on February 21, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of products and services to the global energy industry, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results on February 21, 2019. These results will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com.



Analysts, investors, members of the media, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MST to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results and operating highlights.

To participate, please call toll free 1.844.231.9067 or 1.703.639.1277. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. The live audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section on February 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. MST.

The conference will begin with an operations review by J. Blair Goertzen, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a review of the financial results by D. James Harbilas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period.

A replay of the teleconference will be available on February 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. MST until 3:00 p.m. MST on March 1, 2019. Please call 1.855.859.2056 or 1.404.537.3406 and enter conference ID 2497962.

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.



Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

/EIN News/ -- For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

J. Blair Goertzen D. James Harbilas President & Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Tel: 403.236.6852 Tel: 403.236.6857



