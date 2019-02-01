SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATVI MU VALE TYME: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
/EIN News/ -- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019
Class Period: August 2, 2018 and January 10, 2019
Get additional information about ATVI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019
Class Period: June 22, 2018 and November 19, 2018
Get additional information about MU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/micron-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Class Period: April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019
Get additional information about VALE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019
Class Period: March 14, 2018 and January 18, 2019
Get additional information about TYME: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
