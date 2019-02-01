Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Celebrates 10 Years on NASDAQ; Interview & Closing Bell Ringing Ceremony Planned

SEATTLE, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SFBC), the holding company for Sound Community Bank (the “Bank”), proudly celebrates more than 10 years as a Nasdaq-listed company. Representatives from the Company are to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ’s Market Site in New York City on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Prior to ringing the closing bell, Bank executives will be featured on NASDAQ’s “Behind the Bell” streaming video feed.

/EIN News/ -- “Our roots extend back over 65 years to when our organization was a credit union serving the wholesale grocery industry in the Seattle area,” said Laura Lee (Laurie) Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Bank has since evolved from a $38 million credit union to a $715+ million publicly traded commercial bank. In that time we also added to our footprint, expanding to the North Olympic Peninsula and throughout the attractive I-5 corridor in the Puget Sound region. Today the Bank proudly provides high-touch community banking and unique, innovative solutions through the combination of efficient technology and a convenient branch network; a holistic approach to environmental, community, financial, and employee sustainability; and talented local bankers who know their clients and communities.” Stewart added, “We are honored to visit NASDAQ and privileged to ring the bell after more than ten years as a publicly traded company.”

The Bank currently employs over 120 community members across five counties, eight branches and two loan production offices. Recognized as one of the Top 200 Performing Community Banks in the Nation in 2018 by American Banker, Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is also one of the fastest growing publicly traded companies, largest banks headquartered in Washington State, and the #2 Top Corporate Philanthropist in the Small Business category according to Puget Sound Business Journal. President and CEO Laurie Stewart was recognized as Community Banker of the Year in December and four times as one of the Most Powerful Women in Banking by American Banker.

All are welcome and encouraged to view the live interview at 9 AM Pacific Standard Time and the closing bell ceremony at 12:50 PM Pacific Standard Time via NASDAQ’s streaming web platform at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or on Facebook Live at http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq .

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in filings by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: changes in general and local economic conditions; legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; competition; changes in management's business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

