Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company’s Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from December 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019. The dividends are payable on February 28, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record on February 15, 2019. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively.



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine, and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and flexibility, and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

