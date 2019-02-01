McGrath RentCorp Sets Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2018, after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.



McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results. There will also be a live Q&A session. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-707-0666 (international callers dial 1-703-639-1220), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/ . A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (international callers dial 1-404-537-3406). The conference call passcode is 3293253. In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company with four rental divisions. Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs in California, Texas, Florida, and the Mid-Atlantic from Washington D.C. to Georgia. TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment and is one of the leading rental providers of general purpose and communications test equipment in the Americas. Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids with operations serving key markets throughout the United States. Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage solutions in the California, Texas, Florida, Northern Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia markets. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Keith E. Pratt

Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200



