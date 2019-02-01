Larson Electronics Releases 120V Industrial Forced Air Heater, 170 CFM, 45,000 BTUs, 5-Gallon Fuel Tank, Kerosene/Diesel

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an industrial forced air heater for use indoors. This unit runs on kerosene/diesel and provides 170 CFM of air flow producing 45,000 BTUs. This unit features a five-gallon fuel tank and comes with real-time fuel and thermostat gauges and a carrying handle with three feet of power cord.



The Larson Electronics GAU-KFA-PH-45K Industrial Forced Air Heater is a powerful heating unit for indoor facilities. This kerosene/diesel unit provides 170 CFM of air flow and 45,000 BTUs.





The GAU-KFA-PH-45K industrial forced air heater can heat spaces up to 1,100 square feet of space and operates on 120V AC 60Hz. This portable, compact heater offers 45,000 BTUs. This unit operates on kerosene or diesel and is CSA certified to run on #1 and #2 diesel fuel, JP8/jet A fuel, and #1 and #2 fuel oil at a rate of 0.35 gallons per hour. This heater can operate for up to 14 hours on one full tank of fuel.

Larson Electronics’ portable industrial forced air heater has safety features that include high temperature shut off, flame out fuel cut and thermocouple. This unit is equipped with three feet of power cord for completing electrical connections and an extension cord wrap. This unit has a flat base and carrying handle for easy portability around the work site. Suitable applications include use at construction sites, warehouses and commercial spaces, schools, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

