Inc. Magazine’s Vet50 List Highlights 50 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses and Inspires Other Veteran Entrepreneurs to Join Their Ranks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK , Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine announced in partnership with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University (IVMF), the second annual Vet50 list —a compilation of the nation’s fastest growing veteran-owned businesses. Born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S., the distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.



The Vet50 list will be announced on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Vet50 Awards dinner during the IVMF Veteran EDGE national conference (February 28 – March 3, 2019).

Both the conference and awards ceremony will bring together stakeholders, veteran business owners, regional and national veteran services organizations, as well as corporate partners of the Coalition for Veteran-Owned Business (CVOB). EDGE is the first-of-its-kind coalition of large companies supporting the success of veteran-owned businesses, connecting them with entrepreneurial education, training, resources, and networking opportunities.

“All veteran entrepreneurs bring a unique set of proven skills and knowledge to the business world as a result of their military service,” said Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder, Executive Director. “The business owners on the Vet50 list are inspiring examples of how important and valuable veteran entrepreneurs are to our society and economy. These individuals not only served for the sake of our collective freedom and security, they are now continuing to serve by bettering the economic climate in their communities and across the country.”

For more information on the Inc. Vet50 list, visit: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/vet50/

For veterans interested in attending the dinner, RSVP to Elissa Gibbs, Program Coordinator at the IVMF, at egibbs@syr.edu . Awards dinner tickets are offered at no cost with a limited number still available.

