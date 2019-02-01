Finalists Announced for Fourth Annual DuFour Award

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced three finalists for the fourth annual DuFour Award. The award honors one high-performing school that demonstrates exceptional levels of student achievement, instructional best practices and a successful professional learning community (PLC).



The DuFour Award was created in 2015, in recognition of Dr. Richard DuFour, an architect and champion of PLC at Work®, a proven process of sustained school improvement, designed to help educators share in the bold commitment to ensure all students learn at high levels.



“As the DuFour Award enters its fourth year, I’m delighted by the caliber and dedication of schools vying for this honor,” said Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. “Our finalists exhibited the highest quality of educational practice and a spirit of teamwork that embodies what Dr. DuFour expected of a professional learning community.”



Each finalist school submitted an essay and created a short video demonstrating their commitment and dedication to the principles of excellence in education and the professional learning community process.



The 2019 DuFour Award finalists are:

Kinard Middle School, Fort Collins, Colo.

Minnieville Elementary School, Woodbridge, Va.

Thermopolis Middle School, Thermopolis, Wyo.



The winning school will be announced during The Summit on PLC at Work®, which will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 19–21, 2019. Solution Tree will make a $25,000 contribution to the winner for the school’s unrestricted use.



About Solution Tree Since 1998, Solution Tree (https://www.solutiontree.com) has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 42,984 educators attending professional learning events and more than 4,260 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 515 titles, hundreds of videos and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Solution Tree Jeffrey C. Jones Jeff.Jones@SolutionTree.com 800.733.6786 ext. 223



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.