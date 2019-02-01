EMURGO Makes Strategic Investment Into Leading Digital Merchant Bank Y2X Fostering Long Term Partnership

New York, NY, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) EMURGO, the commercial and venture arm of the Cardano project, has become the anchor investor in Y2X, the leading digital merchant bank for the decentralized economy. This strategic investment aligns with EMURGO’s philosophy and mission to drive the adoption of Cardano, partially through investments in companies which show synergies with the Cardano ecosystem.

As a comprehensive strategic arrangement between the two companies, there are many business opportunities to be tackled by EMURGO and Y2X. Cardano will become the protocol of choice for Y2X and its portfolio firms, to enhance usage of the technology, especially in the field of regulated STOs, therefore providing an increased value add to ADA holders.

Y2X is the leading digitally-friendly merchant and investment bank, helping entrepreneurs raise capital for expansion through Securities Token Offerings and other means. Y2X’s focus is on exponential growth companies, and the application of new technology to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges currently not being tackled by governments and corporations. Y2X cofounder J. Todd Morley, a cofounder of Guggenheim Partners and G2 Investments, has developed his own investment philosophy over the past 30 years based on a series of Alpha Filters, including disruptive technology, structured finance, impact returns, perpetual ownership, and mindful alignment. Y2X’s investment methodology is based on these “Perpetual Alpha” objectives.

Manmeet Singh, EMURGO’s Chief Investment Officer, said “We are delighted to lead this funding round and foster closer cooperation with Y2X. We look forward to providing multiple solutions within the Cardano ecosystem to help Y2X and its partners to boost their growth, further secure their operations and optimize their processes.”

David Shuler, Y2X co-founder, said “The Blockchain is unleashing peer-to-peer engagement and creativity, propelling an explosive force that will drive innovation for entrepreneurs and technologists. Our partnership with EMURGO and Cardano will enable us to bring those innovative forces together to bear more effectively as we invest in and incubate new companies.”

This is the first of several investments which will be made by EMURGO in 2019 to further promote the adoption of Cardano.

About EMURGO



EMURGO drives the adoption of Cardano and adds value to ADA holders by building, investing in, and advising projects or organizations that adopt Cardano’s decentralized blockchain ecosystem. EMURGO leverages its expertise in blockchain R&D as well as its global network of related blockchain and industry partners to support ventures globally. EMURGO is the official commercial and venture arm of the Cardano project, registered in Tokyo, Japan since June 2017 and in Singapore since May 2018. EMURGO is uniquely affiliated and works closely with IOHK to grow Cardano’s ecosystem globally and promote the adoption of the Cardano blockchain. Learn more about the project at https://emurgo.io.

About Y2X

Established by a group of experienced executives, technologists and entrepreneurs, Y2X specializes in regulated token issuances and innovative capital raising mechanisms. The company maintains stakes in companies it helps finance, and utilizes its network of expert advisors to help those companies grow. As of January 2019, the company has nine mandates and is raising over $1.8 billion for high-growth, innovative companies. Further information about Y2X is available at https://y2x.io/.

For further information from EMURGO

EMURGO Co., Ltd.

Florian Bohnert

Chief Marketing Officer

Email: florian@emurgo.io

For further information about Y2X

Y2X Inc.

Peter Scott

Email: pscott@y2x.io



