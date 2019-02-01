DNA Brands Provides Material Shareholder Update

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DNA Brands Inc. and Betta4U Brands Inc. are dually issuing this press release to inform the public that the acquisition of Betta4U Brands Inc., (A Delaware Corp), dba NEO Superwater, has been terminated.

After not being able to make progress and renegotiate the terms of the Betta4U Brands acquisition headed by Mr. Bernard Rubin, DNA Brands and Betta4U brands have mutually agreed to abandon the acquisition.

DNA’s CEO Adrian McKenzie said the following: “It is with some regret, both companies have agreed to abandon the acquisition and unwind this transaction. Both sides put in a lot of work into this acquisition, however, I have always kept in mind the best interest of the DNA share holders. DNA’s share structure remains as is, (8.5 Million shares outstanding, roughly 7 Million shares in the float). No shares were ever issued in connection to this cancelled transaction.” We at DNA wish Mr. Rubin the best of luck in his future endeavors, as we at DNA will keep moving forward with our business plan of growth through acquisitions. The company has been in talks with numerous parties and look forward to informing the public in the coming weeks of our continued progress forward.

About DNA Brands Inc.

DNA Brands is a holding company. The primary asset of the company is the Two Time award winning energy drink line (DNA ENERGY). The flavors are citrus, lemon lime, citrus sugar free, and cranberry raspberry sugar free flavors under the DNA Energy Drink brand name. At present the company owns all the IP that developed the energy drink line.

