IC Bus of Oklahoma/Navistar Reaches a Tentative Agreement

UAW Local 5010 members at IC Bus of Oklahoma/Navistar announced Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining contract.

The contract covers 677 UAW members. No further details on the agreement will be released publicly until Local 5010 members have a chance to review the terms of the agreement. A ratification vote will follow shortly.

Based in Tulsa, IC Bus of Oklahoma manufactures commercial buses including school bus transportation.