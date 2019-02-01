IC Bus of Oklahoma/Navistar Reaches a Tentative Agreement
UAW Local 5010 members at IC Bus of Oklahoma/Navistar announced Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining contract.
The contract covers 677 UAW members. No further details on the agreement will be released publicly until Local 5010 members have a chance to review the terms of the agreement. A ratification vote will follow shortly.
Based in Tulsa, IC Bus of Oklahoma manufactures commercial buses including school bus transportation.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.