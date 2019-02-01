CIO Summit: Gain a Competitive Edge at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Chicago

Top executives speaking at the 2019 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Quintin McGrath, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Global; Harry Moseley, CIO, Zoom; John Phillips, EVP & CIO, Briggs Medical Service Company; Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS BISO, Bank of America

CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To gain a competitive edge in a constantly evolving market, companies must keep ahead of customer needs and exceed expectations. Successful CIOs and technology executives balance an understanding of ever-advancing technologies with an ability to communicate and collaborate. This nimble mindset and innovative approach to leadership will be the focal point of the 2019 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the Hilton Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago on March 5, 2019.



HMG Strategy's 2019 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit





/EIN News/ -- To learn more about the Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

“CIOs have the inside track on using transformative technology to power business growth,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “In order to succeed, CIO’s and technology executives need to lead boldly and by example, to encourage their direct reports and other stakeholders to think and act creatively.”

The Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with two dynamic HMG Lead Innovate Disrupt Tech Talks. Harry Moseley, CIO at Zoom, will discuss transformative communication strategies for high growth companies. John Phillips, President, Briggs Homecare and CIO Emeritus, Briggs Healthcare, will share his battle with cancer and how it is remarkably similar to approaching a major IT project in this brutally honest story.

Additional thought-provoking sessions will include an executive keynote with a Nutanix executive; an executive panel of top executives who will share how to gain an inside track on the competition using new technologies; a luncheon presentation of the HMG Strategy 2019 Top Technology Executives to Watch Awards; an executive panel of leading search executives who will discuss how to accelerate your career progression by crafting your personal brand; an executive panel of board-level technology executives who will share what it takes to become boardroom-ready and to land a board position; an executive keynote from a RingCentral executive; an executive panel that includes Frank Yanan, SVP, GIS Business Information Security Officer, Bank of America, on enabling innovation in a secure enterprise. The summit will conclude with an executive panel discussion on leveraging digital technologies to enhance the customer experience.

Prominent speakers at the 2019 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

• Colin Boyd, VP & CIO, Joy Global

• Sal DiFranco, EVP & Global Advanced Technology Practice Lead, DHR International

• John Doucette, VP of Consulting Operations, Magenic

• Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

• Frank Modruson, Former CIO, Accenture

• Mark Polansky, Senior Partner, CIO/IT Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

• Jim Wisnionski, Division President & Corporate CIO, SourceLink

Presenting Partners at the 2019 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Nutanix, RingCentral, and Zoom. Platinum Partners include Magenic. Gold Partners include CyberArk, Datalink, Cloud + Data Center Transformation division of Insight, and Info-Tech Research Group. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include the Chicago chapter for the Society for Information Management (SIM).

To visit the 2019 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44e6d686-2247-4b70-9069-92d0bcb6e104



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.