Konica Minolta Expands Relationship with OMNIA Partners Corporate United GPO

Comprehensive Suite of Workflow Solutions Enables Businesses to Prepare for the Workplace of the Future

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce a new agreement with the Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) OMNIA Partners for its National Buying Program. Building on the 20-year history of a partnership with OMNIA Partner’s recently acquired Corporate United GPO, Konica Minolta will offer an innovative suite of technology and services to OMNIA Partners Enterprise GPO members on its entire line of award winning bizhub® multifunction printers and Accurio® products.



Ara Arslanian, SVP of Sales for OMNIA Partners said “OMNIA Partners is proud to renew our relationship with Konica Minolta to drive efficiencies and enable our members to receive larger incentives, and greater overall value than ever before. We take pride in offering our members access to a broad array of industry-leading suppliers and are excited to add this comprehensive portfolio.”



This extension to the partnership includes offerings of Konica Minolta’s entire line of award winning bizhub® multifunction printers and Accurio® products, its world-class Managed IT Services through All Covered. And Content Management Solutions through the ECM practice. This offering focuses on business process outsourcing (BPO), workflow automation, and digital archiving services. Lastly, content conversion, information management, SharePoint services, and Managed Print Services will help businesses consolidate cost management related to enterprise print.



“We’re excited to expand our relationship with OMNIA Partners as our collective business model focuses on lifecycle management and assisting customers with innovative thought leadership to better manage cost in the office technology domain. We look forward to providing a consultative approach to members with a focus on business transformation coupled with the right technology to assist with the next wave of office efficiencies that drive the Workplace of the Future™,” said Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development with Konica Minolta.



About OMNIA PartnersOMNIA Partners offers a comprehensive portfolio of sourcing solutions and partnerships. With over 125 direct material suppliers featuring commodities, engineered components, services and supplies, as well as over 50 world-class indirect supply and service offerings, OMNIA Partners is the leading resource in procurement.



About Konica MinoltaKonica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 11 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Stacey Sujeebun Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 201-236-4272 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.