Philadelphia based Real Estate lending firm, I Fund Philly, gains Managing Partner Bryan Ziegenfuse

Bryan Ziegenfuse brings 15 years of executive experience to community-focused, real estate lender, “I Fund Philly” as Managing Partner

WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Fund Philly (“iFP”), based in Philadelphia, is a private lender connecting the real estate community through its platform which provides working capital to developers, investors and builders. iFP has differentiated itself from other lenders and is experiencing fast, organic growth as a result of developing a long-term, community-focused platform. I Fund Philly’s community is comprised of investors, lenders, local businesses and service providers. Bryan Ziegenfuse formally joined iFP in December of 2018 following a diversified 15-year career as an executive across the servicing, capital markets, finance and portfolio management disciplines. Bryan brings leadership and “scalable” process development to iFP. Bryan was Vice President at Ocwen Financial Corporation where he led numerous corporate initiatives and managed key government relationships. Prior to Ocwen, Bryan held several positions at GMAC, including Director of Restructuring, Senior Fixed Income Trader and Director of Finance.“We’re excited to welcome Bryan to I Fund Philly,” said Founder Ryan Herting. “Bryan’s vast strategic, financial and operational experience will be invaluable to the company as we work to deliver value to our investors and customers.”As managing partner, Bryan Ziegenfuse will lead iFP’s efforts to capitalize on a long term fundamental trend in asset based lending. The team at iFP believes that we are not in the 1st innings of this shift however the market has a long way to go to become more developed. Increasing securitizations and institutional participation are helping support the product segment overall with investors closely watching the performance of the underlying collateral in those deals. Further development opportunities continue to exist within the capital markets and product itself. Additionally, with overall housing supply in balance with demand the belief is that highly desirable areas have limited “mass” development opportunities for large developers creating strong support for small and medium size developers. Through iFP’s own interviewing of local realtors in Philadelphia during December 2018 into January 2019, those local realtors continued to see strong demand for renovated homes.In promoting a diversified skill set across the rest of the iFP team, Ryan Herting and Christopher Tereo have been developing real estate in the Philadelphia neighborhoods for years analyzing trends neighborhood by neighborhood, block by block and street by street. Having a local boots on the ground knowledge down to the micro level is imbedded into the iFP approach and processes.iFP is focused initially in connecting the communities within Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs of South New Jersey, Delaware County, Bucks County and Montgomery County before expanding outside the area. There are numerous “sub” markets across the United States that have underdeveloped real estate communities when compared to the real estate communities in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, etc. Those sub-markets will be strategically analyzed and tested to possibly support iFP’s geographic expansion plans.Later in 2019, iFP’s technology platform is planning to release the initial phase of its product which will improve the customer’s experience for traditional fix and flip investors. The fix and flip process for investors, developers and contractors can be extremely difficult to navigate. iFP’s platform will effectively bring together the sourcing, funding, managing and selling of the investments within a single mobile enabled product. Greg Jaspan, Head of Technology, will lead the product development. Greg brings a depth and talent of successful application development experience. With both Greg’s expertise and managing partner Bryan Ziegenfuse’s knowledge, I Fund Philly is heading towards a successful 2019. To learn more about Bryan Ziegenfuse and I Fund Philly, click here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.