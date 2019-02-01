INFINITI USA Reports January 2019 Sales
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,302 vehicles in January, a decrease of 3 percent.
The QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 38 percent, and the QX80 full-size sport utility vehicle, up 6 percent, had their best January ever, contributing to a 7 percent increase in INFINITI’s CUV and SUV lines.
About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI will electrify its entire lineup from 2021 onward. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, ranking #1 in customer satisfaction with Dealer Service among Luxury Brands by J.D. Power and being a most trusted luxury brand according to AMCI, as well as its world’s first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.
Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.infinitiusa.com. You can also follow INFINITI USA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
Contact
Kyle Bazemore
Director, INFINITI Americas Communications
615-739-8404
Kyle.Bazemore@infiniti.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd31b736-8422-46e9-a96d-3a8cb1918a83
