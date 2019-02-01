WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.455 Per Share

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2019 and will be paid on February 25, 2019.



WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com .

