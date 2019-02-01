Nissan Group reports January 2019 U.S. sales
|January 2019
|January 2018
|% chg
|Nissan Group Total sales (units)
|100,741
|123,538
|-18.5
|Nissan Division sales
|90,439
|112,903
|-19.9
|INFINITI sales*
|10,302
|10,635
|-3.1
/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for January 2019 of 100,741 units, a decrease of 19 percent compared to the prior year.
|
Nissan highlights:
- Frontier truck sales rose to 6,062 units, up 3 percent.
- NV commercial van sales increased 24 percent to 1,263 units.
- Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased to 717 units, up 378 percent.
*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s January sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.
NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. January 2019 and January 2018 each had 25 selling days.
Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com
|NISSAN DIVISION
|JAN
|JAN
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Nissan Division Total
|90,439
|112,903
|-19.9
|90,439
|112,903
|-19.9
|Versa
|6,649
|7,248
|-8.3
|6,649
|7,248
|-8.3
|Sentra
|14,088
|17,731
|-20.5
|14,088
|17,731
|-20.5
|Altima
|12,189
|20,185
|-39.6
|12,189
|20,185
|-39.6
|Maxima
|3,457
|4,333
|-20.2
|3,457
|4,333
|-20.2
|LEAF
|717
|150
|378.0
|717
|150
|378.0
|Juke
|3
|190
|-98.4
|3
|190
|-98.4
|370Z
|173
|224
|-22.8
|173
|224
|-22.8
|GT-R
|19
|34
|-44.1
|19
|34
|-44.1
|Total Car
|37,295
|50,095
|-25.6
|37,295
|50,095
|-25.6
|Kicks
|3,812
|0
|n/a
|3,812
|0
|n/a
|Frontier
|6,062
|5,901
|2.7
|6,062
|5,901
|2.7
|Titan
|3,031
|4,051
|-25.2
|3,031
|4,051
|-25.2
|Pathfinder
|5,268
|5,286
|-0.3
|5,268
|5,286
|-0.3
|Armada
|2,202
|2,246
|-2.0
|2,202
|2,246
|-2.0
|Rogue
|26,113
|36,184
|-27.8
|26,113
|36,184
|-27.8
|Murano
|4,080
|6,792
|-39.9
|4,080
|6,792
|-39.9
|Quest
|0
|1
|-100.0
|0
|1
|-100.0
|NV
|1,263
|1,023
|23.5
|1,263
|1,023
|23.5
|NV200
|1,313
|1,324
|-0.8
|1,313
|1,324
|-0.8
|Total Truck
|53,144
|62,808
|-15.4
|53,144
|62,808
|-15.4
|INFINITI
|JAN
|JAN
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|Infiniti Total
|10,302
|10,635
|-3.1
|10,302
|10,635
|-3.1
|Infiniti Q50
|2,249
|2,712
|-17.1
|2,249
|2,712
|-17.1
|Infiniti Q60
|406
|612
|-33.7
|406
|612
|-33.7
|Infiniti Q70
|235
|386
|-39.1
|235
|386
|-39.1
|Infiniti QX30
|455
|813
|-44.0
|455
|813
|-44.0
|Infiniti QX50
|822
|1,051
|-21.8
|822
|1,051
|-21.8
|Infiniti QX60
|4,188
|3,029
|38.3
|4,188
|3,029
|38.3
|Infiniti QX70
|4
|202
|-98.0
|4
|202
|-98.0
|Infiniti QX80
|1,943
|1,830
|6.2
|1,943
|1,830
|6.2
|Total Car
|2,890
|3,710
|-22.1
|2,890
|3,710
|-22.1
|Total Truck
|7,412
|6,925
|7.0
|7,412
|6,925
|7.0
|NISSAN GROUP
|JAN
|JAN
|Monthly
|CYTD
|CYTD
|CYTD
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|2019
|2018
|% chg
|TOTAL VEHICLE
|100,741
|123,538
|-18.5
|100,741
|123,538
|-18.5
|Total Car
|40,185
|53,805
|-25.3
|40,185
|53,805
|-25.3
|Total Truck
|60,556
|69,733
|-13.2
|60,556
|69,733
|-13.2
|Selling days
|25
|25
|25
|25
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e8c3360-72c2-4c9c-a636-44de79f71f99
