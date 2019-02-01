There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,961 in the last 365 days.

Nissan Group reports January 2019 U.S. sales

  January 2019 January 2018 % chg
Nissan Group Total sales (units) 100,741 123,538 -18.5
Nissan Division sales 90,439 112,903 -19.9
INFINITI sales* 10,302 10,635 -3.1

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for January 2019 of 100,741 units, a decrease of 19 percent compared to the prior year.

2019 Nissan LEAF
U.S. sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF increased to 717 units, up 378 percent, in January 2019.


Nissan highlights:

  • Frontier truck sales rose to 6,062 units, up 3 percent.
  • NV commercial van sales increased 24 percent to 1,263 units.
  • Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased to 717 units, up 378 percent.

*INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI’s January sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. January 2019 and January 2018 each had 25 selling days.

Contact:
Chris Keeffe
Nissan Corporate Communications
615-725-5264
chris.keeffe@nissan-usa.com


NISSAN DIVISION JAN   JAN   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Nissan Division Total 90,439   112,903   -19.9   90,439   112,903   -19.9
Versa 6,649   7,248   -8.3   6,649   7,248   -8.3
Sentra 14,088   17,731   -20.5   14,088   17,731   -20.5
Altima 12,189   20,185   -39.6   12,189   20,185   -39.6
Maxima 3,457   4,333   -20.2   3,457   4,333   -20.2
LEAF 717   150   378.0   717   150   378.0
Juke 3   190   -98.4   3   190   -98.4
370Z 173   224   -22.8   173   224   -22.8
GT-R 19   34   -44.1   19   34   -44.1
Total Car 37,295   50,095   -25.6   37,295   50,095   -25.6
Kicks 3,812   0   n/a   3,812   0   n/a
Frontier 6,062   5,901   2.7   6,062   5,901   2.7
Titan 3,031   4,051   -25.2   3,031   4,051   -25.2
Pathfinder 5,268   5,286   -0.3   5,268   5,286   -0.3
Armada 2,202   2,246   -2.0   2,202   2,246   -2.0
Rogue 26,113   36,184   -27.8   26,113   36,184   -27.8
Murano 4,080   6,792   -39.9   4,080   6,792   -39.9
Quest 0   1   -100.0   0   1   -100.0
NV 1,263   1,023   23.5   1,263   1,023   23.5
NV200 1,313   1,324   -0.8   1,313   1,324   -0.8
Total Truck 53,144   62,808   -15.4   53,144   62,808   -15.4
                       
INFINITI JAN   JAN   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
Infiniti Total 10,302   10,635   -3.1   10,302   10,635   -3.1
Infiniti Q50 2,249   2,712   -17.1   2,249   2,712   -17.1
Infiniti Q60 406   612   -33.7   406   612   -33.7
Infiniti Q70 235   386   -39.1   235   386   -39.1
Infiniti QX30 455   813   -44.0   455   813   -44.0
Infiniti QX50 822   1,051   -21.8   822   1,051   -21.8
Infiniti QX60 4,188   3,029   38.3   4,188   3,029   38.3
Infiniti QX70 4   202   -98.0   4   202   -98.0
Infiniti QX80 1,943   1,830   6.2   1,943   1,830   6.2
Total Car 2,890   3,710   -22.1   2,890   3,710   -22.1
Total Truck 7,412   6,925   7.0   7,412   6,925   7.0
                       
NISSAN GROUP JAN   JAN   Monthly   CYTD   CYTD   CYTD
  2019   2018   % chg   2019   2018   % chg
                       
TOTAL VEHICLE 100,741   123,538   -18.5   100,741   123,538   -18.5
Total Car 40,185   53,805   -25.3   40,185   53,805   -25.3
Total Truck 60,556   69,733   -13.2   60,556   69,733   -13.2
Selling days 25   25       25   25    

 


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e8c3360-72c2-4c9c-a636-44de79f71f99

NissanNorthAmerica.jpg

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.