Nissan Group reports January 2019 U.S. sales

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for January 2019 of 100,741 units, a decrease of 19 percent compared to the prior year.

U.S. sales of the all-electric Nissan LEAF increased to 717 units, up 378 percent, in January 2019.





Nissan highlights:

Frontier truck sales rose to 6,062 units, up 3 percent.

NV commercial van sales increased 24 percent to 1,263 units.

Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased to 717 units, up 378 percent.

NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. January 2019 and January 2018 each had 25 selling days.

NISSAN DIVISION JAN JAN Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Nissan Division Total 90,439 112,903 -19.9 90,439 112,903 -19.9 Versa 6,649 7,248 -8.3 6,649 7,248 -8.3 Sentra 14,088 17,731 -20.5 14,088 17,731 -20.5 Altima 12,189 20,185 -39.6 12,189 20,185 -39.6 Maxima 3,457 4,333 -20.2 3,457 4,333 -20.2 LEAF 717 150 378.0 717 150 378.0 Juke 3 190 -98.4 3 190 -98.4 370Z 173 224 -22.8 173 224 -22.8 GT-R 19 34 -44.1 19 34 -44.1 Total Car 37,295 50,095 -25.6 37,295 50,095 -25.6 Kicks 3,812 0 n/a 3,812 0 n/a Frontier 6,062 5,901 2.7 6,062 5,901 2.7 Titan 3,031 4,051 -25.2 3,031 4,051 -25.2 Pathfinder 5,268 5,286 -0.3 5,268 5,286 -0.3 Armada 2,202 2,246 -2.0 2,202 2,246 -2.0 Rogue 26,113 36,184 -27.8 26,113 36,184 -27.8 Murano 4,080 6,792 -39.9 4,080 6,792 -39.9 Quest 0 1 -100.0 0 1 -100.0 NV 1,263 1,023 23.5 1,263 1,023 23.5 NV200 1,313 1,324 -0.8 1,313 1,324 -0.8 Total Truck 53,144 62,808 -15.4 53,144 62,808 -15.4 INFINITI JAN JAN Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg Infiniti Total 10,302 10,635 -3.1 10,302 10,635 -3.1 Infiniti Q50 2,249 2,712 -17.1 2,249 2,712 -17.1 Infiniti Q60 406 612 -33.7 406 612 -33.7 Infiniti Q70 235 386 -39.1 235 386 -39.1 Infiniti QX30 455 813 -44.0 455 813 -44.0 Infiniti QX50 822 1,051 -21.8 822 1,051 -21.8 Infiniti QX60 4,188 3,029 38.3 4,188 3,029 38.3 Infiniti QX70 4 202 -98.0 4 202 -98.0 Infiniti QX80 1,943 1,830 6.2 1,943 1,830 6.2 Total Car 2,890 3,710 -22.1 2,890 3,710 -22.1 Total Truck 7,412 6,925 7.0 7,412 6,925 7.0 NISSAN GROUP JAN JAN Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg TOTAL VEHICLE 100,741 123,538 -18.5 100,741 123,538 -18.5 Total Car 40,185 53,805 -25.3 40,185 53,805 -25.3 Total Truck 60,556 69,733 -13.2 60,556 69,733 -13.2 Selling days 25 25 25 25









