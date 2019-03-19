Sonic Soak, The World’s Smallest Cleaning Device, Concludes Pre-orders and Launches on eCommerce

Tens of thousands of units shipped to happy customers around the globe.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonic Soak is a portable cleaning device that uses ultrasonic technology to cleanse everything from clothes to food to jewelry in minutes flat. After raising nearly $3 million of its original $10,000 goal on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo and raising ¥118M on Makuake in Japan (2nd most funded crowdfunding campaign in Japanese history), Sonic Soak’s pre-order phase has finished and it is now available for purchase at www.sonicsoak.com.

Sonic Soak’s unprecedented success on Indiegogo spurred additional rounds of pre-orders and a manufacturing push to satisfy the unexpected demand. The founder of Sonic Soak, commented in a recent interview, “After such an incredible response from our backers and influencers on the web, we wanted to launch the Sonic Soak the right way—by ensuring availability to everyone who helped us make this happen. We’re excited to announce that we are finally ready to fulfill our promise to our backers by shipping Sonic Soak worldwide.” Sonic Soak is available to order now at www.sonicsoak.com for a special launch price.

Sonic Soak is a state-of-the-art device that uses ultrasonic waves for hands-free cleaning. While ultrasonic technology has been used in the past, nothing has come close to the power of Sonic Soak’s 50W generator, which cleans and kills bacteria — much more than conventional washing.

Perfect for travelers, Sonic Soak is smaller than an iPhone and weighs less too. Simply place it into a basin of water with whatever needs cleaning and turn it on. 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second clean deep and fast while using much less water and energy than a washing machine. Ultrasonic waves have the benefit of cleaning down to a microscopic level, meaning there’s no stain, odor, or scuff that Sonic Soak can’t eliminate.

Perfect for use with extra delicate clothing, family heirlooms, food, personal hygiene accessories, tableware and much more, Sonic Soak allows for the cleaning of what once seemed permanently stained at the push of a button—no scrubbing required. As its ultrasonic waves resonate at a higher frequency than the human ear can detect, Sonic Soak is also completely silent.

About Sonic Soak

Sonic Soak was founded by a team of engineers and innovators seeking to solve the world’s most common problems in a more efficient and eco-friendly way. Sonic Soak’s ultrasonic soaking technology was developed to clean deeper and use 40x less water than common cleaning devices. After months of research and development and the collaboration of engineers from around the globe, the Sonic Soak prototype was introduced on Indiegogo. And thanks to the generosity of backers, Sonic Soak is now shipping worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicsoak.com.

Sonic Soak Demo - A new generation of cleaning and hygiene is here.



