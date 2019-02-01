Hoyer Statement on January Jobs Report

“Today’s jobs report has to be viewed in the context that last month, 800,000 Americans workers effectively had their jobs taken away and were denied two paychecks, forcing them to go to food banks to feed their families or to take out risky payday loans as a result of President Trump’s shutdown strategy. The Trump-McConnell shutdown also cost $11 billion in lost GDP, further threatening the stability of our markets and conditions for economic growth. Economic security means more than just creating jobs; it means ensuring that jobs pay well, offer strong benefits, and won’t fall victim to the whims of political mismanagement – either through shutdowns in the government sector or unsound policies affecting the private sector. “At the same time, this report reflects the worrying trend that wages are not rising, even in a tight labor market, and January saw the slowest gain in hourly wages in more than a year. While entire industries are suffering from this Administration’s poorly thought-out economic policies, House Democrats are hard at work on legislation that would raise wages, promote greater access to affordable health care and higher education, and invest in infrastructure that creates good jobs here at home. I look forward to bringing bills to the House Floor in the coming months that expand opportunity and help more of our people find good jobs and make it in America. I hope Republicans and the President will work with us to achieve these goals.”