Carahsoft Named 2018 FireEye Americas Distributor of the Year

Carahsoft Recognized for a Fourth Year as a Top-Performing Distributor

RESTON, Va., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that it has been named the 2018 U.S. Public Sector & Americas Distributor of the Year by FireEye . The award was presented at FireEye Momentum, the company’s annual sales kick-off. Each award recognizes the achievements of the top FireEye partners in 2018, highlighting their contributions to help protect customers around the world and the growth of their security business with FireEye.



/EIN News/ -- “Carahsoft’s expertise in cyber security, its commitment to driving awareness and demand, and its great support of our reseller partner ecosystem have delivered impressive growth year-over-year,” said Chris Carter, Vice President of Channels, Americas at FireEye. “We’re honored to recognize Carahsoft again in 2018 for its ongoing contribution to our combined success.”

Carahsoft has served as FireEye’s U.S. government aggregator since 2012, increasing FireEye’s reach in state and local government, education, and healthcare markets. As part of this expansion, Carahsoft has added FireEye solutions to multiple federal, state and local contracts, and cooperative purchasing agreements, simplifying procurement for government customers and resellers throughout the United States.

“We are honored to receive this award and to have the opportunity to team with FireEye to help our customers and resellers improve their cybersecurity posture with FireEye’s real-time protection and intelligence solutions,” said Chris Clarke, Director of the FireEye Sales team at Carahsoft. “Over the past seven years, we have built a strong and strategic partnership, and we look forward to carrying this momentum into 2019.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from thousands of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2018, the company booked more than $5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include 1,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver FireEye, VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.