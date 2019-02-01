First Financial Corporation reports 2018 results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today reported record net income of $46.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 versus $29.1 million for the comparable period of 2017. Diluted net income per common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $3.80 versus $2.38 for the comparable period of 2017. The increase in 2018 net income includes the recovery of a security previously written down for other-than temporary impairment which contributed $2.4 million pre-tax to interest income and $4.5 million pre-tax to other income. Return on assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 1.57% compared to 0.98% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.



The Corporation also reported results for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income increased to $11.1 million compared to $2.6 million for the same period of 2017. Diluted net income per common share increased to $0.90 from $0.21 for the comparable period of 2017 as 2017 results were impacted by the revaluation of the Corporation’s deferred tax assets resulting from the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $1.94 billion versus $1.87 billion for the comparable period in 2017, an increase of $65.9 million or 3.51%. Total loans outstanding were $1.95 billion as of December 31, 2018 compared to $1.91 billion as of December 31, 2017, a $47.2 million or 2.48% increase.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were $2.45 billion versus $2.47 billion as of December 31, 2017. Total deposits were $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2018 compared to $2.46 billion as of December 31, 2017.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $29.6 million compared to the $27.7 million reported for the same period of 2017. The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 increased to 4.32% compared to 4.11% for the same period ending December 31, 2017.

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $1.5 million compared to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net charge-offs were $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.4 million in the same period of 2017. The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2018 was $20.4 million compared to $19.9 million as of December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.05% as of December 31, 2018 compared to 1.04% as of December 31, 2017.

Nonperforming loans decreased 23.5% to $16.6 million as of December 31, 2018 versus $21.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.85% as of December 31, 2018 versus 1.14% as of December 31, 2017.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $8.2 compared to $8.2 million for the period ending December 31, 2017. Non-interest income for the twelve months ending December 31, 2018 increased $2.3 million, or 6.31% to $38.2 million from $35.9 million for the same period of 2017.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $23.1 million compared to $21.8 million in 2017. The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.49% for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 versus 58.05% for the same period in 2017. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was $91.3 million versus $88.7 million for the same period of 2017. The Corporation’s efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was 57.49% versus 59.12% for same period 2017.

Book value per share was $36.06 at December 31, 2018 compared to $33.77 at December 31, 2017. Shareholders’ equity was $442.7 million compared to $413.6 million on December 31, 2017.

The company’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 13.69% at December 31, 2018, compared to 12.74% at December 31, 2017.

Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our record 2018 results. Our loan growth continues as has the growth in our net interest income. Asset quality remains strong.”



First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute.





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 3,008,718 $ 2,980,935 $ 3,000,668 $ 3,008,718 $ 3,000,668 Deposits $ 2,436,727 $ 2,407,061 $ 2,458,653 $ 2,436,727 $ 2,458,653 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 1,953,988 $ 1,941,780 $ 1,906,761 $ 1,953,988 $ 1,906,761 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 20,436 $ 20,301 $ 19,909 $ 20,436 $ 19,909 Total Equity $ 442,697 $ 427,774 $ 413,569 $ 442,697 $ 413,569 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 407,145 $ 392,109 $ 377,584 $ 407,145 $ 377,584 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 2,976,724 $ 2,965,825 $ 3,006,198 $ 2,976,517 $ 2,984,547 Earning Assets $ 2,795,260 $ 2,785,582 $ 2,797,194 $ 2,788,756 $ 2,779,728 Investments $ 849,818 $ 857,624 $ 895,401 $ 862,475 $ 911,973 Loans $ 1,940,651 $ 1,926,051 $ 1,874,766 $ 1,922,588 $ 1,855,092 Total Deposits $ 2,448,301 $ 2,435,281 $ 2,473,385 $ 2,450,224 $ 2,442,137 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,017,901 $ 2,010,467 $ 2,039,993 $ 2,024,585 $ 2,003,903 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 49,362 $ 49,808 $ 27,357 $ 47,046 $ 47,007 Total Equity $ 435,134 $ 427,530 $ 442,418 $ 424,274 $ 435,266 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 29,595 $ 28,827 $ 27,682 $ 116,579 $ 107,857 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 30,591 $ 29,841 $ 29,316 $ 120,579 $ 114,175 Provision for Loan Losses $ 1,470 $ 1,470 $ 1,474 $ 5,768 $ 5,295 Non-interest Income $ 8,233 $ 8,909 $ 8,236 $ 38,206 $ 35,938 Non-interest Expense $ 23,098 $ 22,297 $ 21,798 $ 91,289 $ 88,747 Net Income $ 11,056 $ 11,313 $ 2,616 $ 46,583 $ 29,131 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.90 $ 0.92 $ 0.21 $ 3.80 $ 2.38 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ — $ 2.01 $ 1.02 $ 2.51 Book Value Per Common Share $ 36.06 $ 34.91 $ 33.77 $ 36.06 $ 33.77 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 32.58 $ 31.98 $ 30.83 $ 33.16 $ 30.83 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,265 12,255 12,234 12,256 12,225

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75% for 2018 and 65% for prior years.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.





Key Ratios Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.53 % 0.35 % 1.57 % 0.98 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 9.93 % 10.58 % 2.37 % 10.98 % 6.69 % Efficiency ratio 59.49 % 57.54 % 58.05 % 57.49 % 59.12 % Average equity to average assets 14.96 % 14.42 % 14.72 % 14.25 % 14.58 % Net interest margin (a) 4.35 % 4.29 % 4.20 % 4.32 % 4.11 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.27 % 0.22 % Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans 123.27 % 125.35 % 84.50 % 123.27 % 84.50 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.85 % 0.83 % 1.14 % 0.85 % 1.14 % Tier 1 leverage 14.59 % 14.45 % 13.31 % 14.59 % 13.31 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 18.48 % 18.36 % 17.01 % 18.48 % 17.01 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 11,388 $ 8,413 $ 13,358 $ 11,388 $ 13,358 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 798 $ 1,314 $ 1,403 $ 798 $ 1,403 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 10,974 $ 10,035 $ 13,245 $ 10,974 $ 13,245 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,806 $ 4,847 $ 7,034 $ 4,806 $ 7,034 Other real estate owned $ 603 $ 520 $ 1,880 $ 603 $ 1,880 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 17,181 $ 16,716 $ 23,562 $ 17,181 $ 23,562 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,439 $ 20,139 $ 38,167 $ 20,439 $ 38,167 Gross charge-offs $ 2,139 $ 2,348 $ 2,434 $ 8,831 $ 8,762 Recoveries $ 804 $ 1,108 $ 1,067 $ 3,590 $ 4,603 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,335 $ 1,240 $ 1,367 $ 5,241 $ 4,159



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 74,388 $ 74,107 Federal funds sold — — Securities available-for-sale 784,916 814,931 Loans: Commercial 1,166,352 1,139,490 Residential 443,670 436,143 Consumer 341,041 327,976 1,951,063 1,903,609 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 2,925 3,152 Allowance for loan losses (20,436 ) (19,909 ) 1,933,552 1,886,852 Restricted stock 10,390 10,379 Accrued interest receivable 13,970 12,913 Premises and equipment, net 46,554 48,272 Bank-owned life insurance 86,186 85,016 Goodwill 34,355 34,355 Other intangible assets 1,197 1,630 Other real estate owned 603 1,880 Other assets 22,607 30,333 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,008,718 $ 3,000,668 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 431,923 $ 425,001 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 42,284 43,178 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,962,520 1,990,474 2,436,727 2,458,653 Short-term borrowings 69,656 57,686 FHLB advances — — Other liabilities 59,638 70,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,566,021 2,587,099 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-14,612,540 in 2018 and 14,595,320 in 2017 Outstanding shares-12,278,295 in 2018 and 12,246,464 in 2017 1,824 1,822 Additional paid-in capital 76,774 75,624 Retained earnings 456,712 420,275 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,454 ) (14,704 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,334,245 in 2018 and 2,348,856 in 2017 (69,159 ) (69,448 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 442,697 413,569 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,008,718 $ 3,000,668



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 100,541 $ 91,100 $ 86,128 Securities: Taxable 16,942 14,325 14,506 Tax-exempt 7,455 7,391 7,269 Other 1,286 1,379 1,477 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 126,224 114,195 109,380 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 9,032 6,011 4,159 Short-term borrowings 501 245 134 Other borrowings 112 82 114 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 9,645 6,338 4,407 NET INTEREST INCOME 116,579 107,857 104,973 Provision for loan losses 5,768 5,295 3,300 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 110,811 102,562 101,673 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 5,286 5,001 5,208 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 11,733 11,895 10,530 Other service charges and fees 13,012 12,499 12,307 Securities gains, net 2 59 34 Insurance commissions 144 74 2,346 Gain on sale of certain assets and liabilities of insurance brokerage operation — — 12,822 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 1,829 1,688 1,842 Other 6,200 4,722 1,842 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 38,206 35,938 46,931 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 50,658 50,116 50,091 Occupancy expense 7,030 6,897 6,865 Equipment expense 6,827 7,186 7,300 FDIC Expense 929 915 1,300 Other 25,845 23,633 24,752 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 91,289 88,747 90,308 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 57,728 49,753 58,296 Provision for income taxes 11,145 20,622 19,883 NET INCOME 46,583 29,131 38,413 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes (8,363 ) 3,335 (10,130 ) Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes (387 ) (3,875 ) 5,367 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 37,833 $ 28,591 $ 33,650 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.80 $ 2.38 $ 3.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,256 12,225 12,317







