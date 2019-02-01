Larson Electronics Releases Non-Metallic Explosion Proof Switch, ATEX & CID2, 2 HP, 690V AC

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof non-metallic switch for use in hazardous work environments. This unit is ATEX certified and rated for use in Class I, Division 2 and Class II, Division 2 settings. This unit features two, two-position selector switches and six momentary pushbuttons.



This ATEX-certified unit features two, 2-position selector switches and six momentary push buttons.





The HLSW-CS-2X2PSW-6XMS explosion proof non-metallic switch features a 690V AC voltage rating and a 2-HP horsepower rating and can handle 20 amps. This unit has two, two-position selector switches that are black and six momentary pushbuttons that are green. This device is ideal for use where ambient temperatures range from -50˚C to 60˚C. This IP66-rated unit is made from non-metallic glass that is impact resistant with f1 UV resistance and has a flame-retardant rating of V-0.

Larson Electronics’ non-metallic switch features silicone gasketing and a 3/4" NPT SS hub, and supports din rail mounting configurations. The switch components have one normally closed contact block, which flows current in its normal state, and one normally open contact block, which does not flow current in its normal state.

This unit is rated for use in Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C and D; Class I, Zone 1, AEx de IIC T4/T5/T6 Gb; Class II, Division 2, Groups E, F and G; Class II, Zone 2, AEx tb IIIC T4/T5/T6 Db IP66; and Class III, Divisions 1 and 2 settings. Suitable applications include use in manufacturing plants, chemical processing plants, flammable work sites, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23bad5a9-8200-4f0d-92cd-9f47bb852eca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.