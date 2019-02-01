AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $186,000

/EIN News/ -- CHICO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction , forestry conservation and tactical military vehicles , announced that it received orders totaling $186,000.

The orders are for two forklifts; one forklift is shipping to Northern California and the second forklift is shipping to Mexico. The equipment is in inventory and will be delivered in the first quarter ending March 31, 2019.

The Company announced a $4.2 million order in April 2018 with a delivery lead time of eleven months. The 23 machines will begin shipping the second week of March 2019 and generate revenue of approximately $4.2 million by the end of April 2019. Coupled with other shipments during the first quarter, the Company’s revenue is projected to be more than $5 million by the end of April.

According to AmeraMex CFO Hope Stone, the audits required by the SEC are complete and the Company is waiting for a final review by the auditors of its financial statements for 2018. Once the auditors have signed off on the review, the Form 10 is expected to be submitted to the SEC by the end of February.

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company also represents an inclusive product line of advanced performance tactical military vehicles from Oshkosh Defense, LLC. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

