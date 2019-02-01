Nuance Completes Sale of Document Imaging Division to Kofax

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the company has completed the sale of its Document Imaging division to Kofax, Inc. for $400 million, as previously announced.



The sale allows Nuance to focus the business on its conversational AI- and cloud-based solutions, while simplifying the organization and improving its growth profile. With the sale to Kofax, the Document Imaging division joins a company strategically aligned with its product portfolio providing a path forward for continued growth.

