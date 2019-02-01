Nightfood Ice Cream Schedules Additional Production Run

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, has announced that a second production run has now been scheduled for Nightfood ice cream.



“With what is now on the horizon, I believe quickly scheduling this 2nd production run was the prudent thing to do,” offered CEO Sean Folkson. “We’ve now started getting consumer feedback, and it has been absolutely fantastic. People are raving about the ice cream.”

Recent orders and contractual obligations have consumed and committed a significant portion of the first production run of over 100,000 pints.

Management cites imminent national media exposure and new distribution deals as the impetus for the decision to quickly manufacture an additional 130,000 pints of the ice cream after the first production run was successfully completed just three weeks ago.

“Now that we have live product, it’s an entirely different conversation with the media,” commented Tim Sullivan of T3Shamrock, Nightfood’s PR agency. “I’ve personally delivered samples to some of the biggest TV personalities in the industry. It’s fun to see their faces light up…this is such an innovative concept, yet so relatable. The idea of sleep-friendly snacks is novel and so remarkably interesting to the consumer. That’s why the media is going to run with it.”

Ingredients and packaging have been ordered for this second production run, which will again feature all 8 Nightfood flavors and is expected to be completed by mid-March.

Consumers and investors wishing to try Nightfood can now order the ice cream at BuyNightfood.com at a cost of $5.99 per pint and $19 flat-rate shipping with a minimum 8 pint order.

To enter the Nightfood Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit NightfoodIceCream.com – each entrant gets a coupon for a free pint of ice cream (some purchase may be required).

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood, Inc, “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is currently rolling out its line of nighttime ice cream across the country.

Ice cream is now the 2nd most popular night snack choice. Almost half of all consumers reach for ice cream at night, and it is estimated that 80% of all at-home ice cream consumption occurs shortly before bed. Available in 8 delicious flavors, Nightfood ice cream can help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks in the US. Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at http://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

