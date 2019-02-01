Robin’s CTO, Partha Seetala, to Present as Part of the CNCF Webinar Series

Session titled Stateful Workloads and Kubernetes: A Gnarly Problem or Awesome Opportunity Will Address Challenges and Solutions when modernizing the data infrastructure using cloud-native technologies



What:

Partha Seetala , CTO of ROBIN.io will present as part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Webinar series on February 5, 2019 at 10:00 am Pacific Time. The webinar, entitled Stateful Workloads and Kubernetes: A Gnarly Problem or Awesome Opportunity, will cover how Kubernetes has emerged as the de-facto standard for orchestrating containerized applications that are stateless. Seetala will explore why deploying and managing Stateful, especially Big Data and Database applications, requires bringing together several elements across the stack, beyond just storage, to effectively meet the unique requirements of Stateful apps.

Seetala will walk through the challenges when it comes to running Stateful applications on Kubernetes, the architectural approach to addressing these challenges, demo key scenarios and discuss best practices to deliver any Stateful App as a Service in a multi-cloud world.

Webinar: CNCF Webinar Series – Stateful Workloads and Kubernetes: A Gnarly Problem or an Awesome Opportunity?

When: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 10:00 am to 11:00 am Pacific

Details: Register at https://bit.ly/2MGsEUK

About Robin

Robin Systems is the first hyper-converged Kubernetes solution for big data, databases and AI/ML. Robin is the only solution that embeds application workflows natively into the storage, network, and cloud infrastructure stack. As a result, every application benefits from a simple managed the service-like experience, along with automated deployment and lifecycle management. Traditional hypervisor-based virtualization typically suffers from poor performance and complex and time-consuming application lifecycle management. With Robin, enterprises can bring their applications online much faster, at lower cost, and in any location (on-premise, or in the cloud). With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as NetApp, Oracle, and Veritas, Robin Systems seeks to disrupt the $20 billion-plus virtualization market with its hyper-converged Kubernetes platform. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA , Hasso Plattner Ventures, and CloudScale Capital Partners .

