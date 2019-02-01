Innovest Global Adds $600,000 to Call Center Contract

Contract with Fortune 500 has Tripled Since Signing Last Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) (the "Company" or "Innovest"), a conglomerate with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, biotechnology, construction and building materials, today announces that the previously announced call center contract with a division of a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company, has expanded by an additional $600,000 annually. The initial contract award was announced on May 21, 2018. This is the third contract expansion for this client, has tripled initial contract billings, and will require Innovest to hire an additional ten employees in the next 45 days.



“This is exactly the type of organic growth that we continue to strive for, and a continues the great start to 2019. I have complete faith in our team and they continue to prove the power of the Innovest model to grow sales,” said Dan Martin, Innovest founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our president, Damon Mintz, is leading our team with targeted growth strategies to premier clients and on pursuit of new, larger acquisitions. In this case, Sally Emch and our call center team have once again stepped up and continue to support these efforts in a big way.”

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST ) is a conglomerate with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, and health services. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries, and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, we have a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology Division, and a Construction & Building Materials Division.

