State Bank Corp. Fourth Quarter Earnings Increase 48% to $2.28 Million Compared to 4Q17, Full Year 2018 Earnings Increased 36% to a Record $8.58 Million

/EIN News/ -- LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPink:SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for State Bank of Arizona (“Bank”), today reported that net income increased by 48.2% to $2.28 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.54 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. In the preceding quarter, the Company reported earnings of $2.31 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.



For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income grew by 36.3% to a record $8.58 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $6.29 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for 2017.

“2018 was a banner year for State Bank Corp. We produced record earnings for the year, highlighted by double digit loan growth, solid net interest income and a healthy net interest margin,” stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Overall, these factors contributed to a return on average assets of 1.41% and a return on average equity of 14.53% for the quarter. We have been successful at keeping operating expenses in check while growing the franchise, and now have both the infrastructure and banking teams in place to continue to grow.

“Earlier this week, we opened our first full service branch in Phoenix, following the success of our loan production office opened there in May. Our focus in the coming year remains on expanding market share in Phoenix, while continuing to look for growth opportunities in other Arizona markets,” added Riley.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter net income increased 48.2% to $2.28 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Loans grew $23.0 million to $407.3 million.

The net interest margin remained healthy at 4.01%.



Return on average assets was 1.41%.



Return on average equity was 14.53%.



Tangible book value increased 11.5% to $7.10 per share from $6.37 per share a year earlier.



Net interest margin was 4.01% in the fourth quarter 2018 compared to 4.12% in the preceding quarter and 3.86% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decreased margin was a result of the recognition of interest income from a resolution of a large nonaccrual loan relationship in the previous quarter.

The provision for loan losses was $137,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018, with net recoveries of $2,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.8 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.93% of total loans. Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.02%. On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.

Total assets were $655.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $34.7 million, or 5.6%, from $620.6 million at December 31, 2017. Total loans held for investment were $407.3 million as compared to $347.9 million at December 31, 2017, reflecting an increase of 17.0%.

Total deposits were $557.8 million at year-end, an increase of $8.4 million, or 1.54%, from $549.4 million at December 31, 2017. Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, increased to $497.7 million at December 31, 2018, or 2.3%, from $486.8 million at December 31, 2017. Core deposits now comprise 89.2% of total deposits.

Nonperforming assets were $1.7 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease from $6.9 million at December 31, 2017. The decrease primarily consists of two loan relationships that the Company favorably resolved. Nonperforming assets represented 0.25% of total assets at December 31, 2018.

Shareholder equity increased to $64.4 million at December 31, 2018, from $58.7 million at December 31, 2017. At December 31, 2018, tangible book value per share was $7.10 per share compared to $6.37 per share at December 31, 2017.

Capital Management

State Bank Corp., and State Bank of Arizona, have consolidated capital ratios and Bank capital ratios that exceed the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements. The Bank reported the following capital ratios at December 31, 2018:

﻿Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio﻿ 13.18% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.42% ﻿Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.18% Total Capital Ratio 13.94%

About the Company

State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, the largest locally-owned bank in Arizona. State Bank of Arizona is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, State Bank of Arizona was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has ten full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, one in Phoenix, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Bank also operates a loan production office in Sedona, AZ. The Company is traded over-the-counter as SBAZ. For further information, please visit the web site: www.statebankaz.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the completed merger might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this press release are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW

State Bank Corp. Statement of Operations For the Quarter Ended Year to Date Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Statements of Operations Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,612 $ 5,548 $ 4,926 $ 21,251 $ 19,539 Securities 891 904 855 3,588 2,844 Fed funds and other 100 156 87 446 371 Total interest income 6,603 6,608 5,868 25,285 22,754 Interest expense Deposits 338 259 181 1,033 713 Borrowings 205 159 108 611 424 Total interest expense 543 418 289 1,644 1,137 Net interest income 6,060 6,190 5,579 23,641 21,617 Provision for loan losses 137 160 100 490 (290 ) Net interest income after loan loss provision 5,923 6,030 5,479 23,151 21,907 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 190 170 147 648 575 Mortgage loan fees 394 287 294 1,225 1,477 Gain on sale of loans 360 366 605 1,744 1,902 Other income 618 529 174 2,069 1,250 Total noninterest income 1,562 1,352 1,220 5,686 5,204 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,892 2,644 2,529 10,907 10,121 Net occupancy expense 195 234 161 783 671 Equipment expense 91 82 91 348 385 Data processing 525 470 413 1,871 1,852 Director fees & expenses 133 64 152 355 350 Insurance 36 25 51 136 146 Marketing & promotion 82 234 116 570 531 Professional fees 98 177 93 726 425 Office expense 62 70 30 141 162 Regulatory assessments 53 54 55 228 237 OREO and repossessed assets (95 ) 29 8 (53 ) 656 Other expenses 672 390 403 1,962 1,671 Total noninterest expense 4,744 4,473 4,102 17,974 17,207 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,741 2,909 2,597 10,863 9,904 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 458 597 1,056 2,282 3,610 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,283 $ 2,312 $ 1,541 $ 8,581 $ 6,294 Per Share Data Basic EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.19 $ 1.06 $ 0.78 Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.19 $ 1.06 $ 0.78 Average shares outstanding Basic 8,065,709 8,065,709 8,044,184 8,060,929 8,039,397 Effect of dilutive shares 26,581 27,274 26,340 30,352 18,382 Diluted 8,092,290 8,092,983 8,070,524 8,091,281 8,057,779

State Bank Corp. Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,061 $ 4,185 $ 3,558 Interest bearing deposits 4,106 5,027 6,835 Overnight Funds 17,960 21,321 15,111 Available for sale securities 179,589 186,291 206,137 Total cash and securities 205,716 216,824 231,641 Loans held for sale, before reserves 2,375 1,256 3,400 Gross loans held for investment 407,264 384,233 347,951 Loan loss reserve (3,824 ) (3,736 ) (3,306 ) Total net loans 405,815 381,753 348,045 Premises and equipment, net 14,315 14,284 14,561 Other real estate owned 266 266 691 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 6,249 6,512 3,867 Company owned life insurance 11,802 11,737 11,543 Goodwill and Core Deposit Intangible 7,054 7,141 7,402 Other assets 4,120 4,446 2,887 Total Assets $ 655,337 $ 642,963 $ 620,637 Liabilities Non interest bearing demand $ 135,485 $ 130,901 $ 128,870 Money market, NOW and savings 362,202 374,492 357,880 Time deposits <$250K 51,845 48,014 58,214 Time deposits >$250K 8,299 7,545 4,431 Total Deposits 557,831 560,952 549,395 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 5,001 4,404 3,616 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,000 6,000 - Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 7,045 7,151 7,361 Total Debt 30,046 17,555 10,977 Other Liabilities 3,086 3,481 1,608 Total Liabilities 590,963 581,988 561,980 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 39,597 39,556 39,333 Accumulated retained earnings 27,831 26,032 21,185 Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,054 ) (4,613 ) (1,861 ) Total shareholders equity 64,374 60,975 58,657 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 655,337 $ 642,963 $ 620,637

State Bank Corp. Five-Quarter Performance Summary For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 Performance Highlights Earnings: Total revenue (Net int. income + nonint. income) $ 7,622 $ 7,542 $ 7,259 $ 6,903 $ 6,799 Net interest income $ 6,060 $ 6,190 $ 5,873 $ 5,518 $ 5,579 Provision for loan losses $ 137 $ 160 $ 158 $ 35 $ 100 Noninterest income $ 1,562 $ 1,352 $ 1,386 $ 1,385 $ 1,220 Noninterest expense $ 4,744 $ 4,473 $ 4,303 $ 4,453 $ 4,102 Net income (loss) $ 2,283 $ 2,312 $ 2,137 $ 1,849 $ 1,541 Per Share Data: Net income (loss), basic $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 Net income (loss), diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 Cash dividends declared $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 Book value $ 7.98 $ 7.56 $ 7.40 $ 7.25 $ 7.29 Tangible book value $ 7.10 $ 6.67 $ 6.50 $ 6.34 $ 6.37 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.44 % 1.33 % 1.18 % 0.98 % Return on average equity 14.53 % 15.19 % 14.48 % 12.64 % 10.52 % Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 4.01 % 4.12 % 3.93 % 3.78 % 3.86 % Average cost of funds 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.22 % 0.20 % Average yield on loans 5.61 % 5.87 % 5.68 % 5.44 % 5.63 % Efficiency ratio 62.24 % 59.31 % 59.28 % 64.51 % 60.33 % Non-interest income to total revenue 20.49 % 17.93 % 19.09 % 20.06 % 17.94 % Capital & Liquidity: Total equity to total assets (EOP) 9.82 % 9.48 % 9.30 % 9.26 % 9.45 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.47 % 8.47 % 8.26 % 8.20 % 8.36 % Total loans to total deposits 73.43 % 68.72 % 65.34 % 64.73 % 63.95 % State Bank of Arizona Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.18 % 13.49 % 13.83 % 13.98 % 14.03 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.42 % 10.23 % 9.99 % 9.91 % 9.73 % Tier 1 risk based capital 13.18 % 13.49 % 13.83 % 13.98 % 14.03 % Total risk based capital 13.94 % 14.26 % 14.63 % 14.75 % 14.80 % Asset Quality: Gross charge-offs $ - $ 77 $ - $ - $ 26 Net charge-offs (NCOs) $ (2 ) $ 71 $ (82 ) $ (15 ) $ (173 ) NCO to average loans, annualized 0.00 % 0.08 % -0.14 % -0.02 % -0.20 % Non-accrual loans/securities $ 1,391 $ 657 $ 2,389 $ 5,899 $ 6,219 Other real estate owned $ 266 $ 266 $ 399 $ 529 $ 691 Repossessed assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 1,657 $ 923 $ 2,788 $ 6,428 $ 6,910 NPAs to total assets 0.25 % 0.14 % 0.43 % 1.02 % 1.11 % Loans >90 days past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs + 90 days past due $ 1,657 $ 923 $ 2,788 $ 6,428 $ 6,910 NPAs + loans 90 days past due to total assets 0.25 % 0.14 % 0.43 % 1.02 % 1.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan losses to NPAs 230.78 % 404.77 % 134.00 % 52.21 % 47.84 % Period End Balances: Assets $ 655,337 $ 642,963 $ 641,682 $ 630,360 $ 620,637 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 409,639 $ 385,489 $ 367,125 $ 361,435 $ 351,351 Deposits $ 557,831 $ 560,952 $ 561,902 $ 558,414 $ 549,395 Stockholders' equity $ 64,374 $ 60,975 $ 59,664 $ 58,381 $ 58,657 Common stock market capitalization $ 99,208 $ 117,759 $ 126,632 $ 97,023 $ 88,084 Full-time equivalent employees 124 121 122 117 114 Shares outstanding 8,065,709 8,065,709 8,065,709 8,051,677 8,044,184 Average Balances: Assets $ 649,673 $ 644,250 $ 640,327 $ 627,504 $ 626,759 Earning assets $ 607,149 $ 603,271 $ 599,968 $ 585,574 $ 582,297 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 400,116 $ 377,752 $ 369,705 $ 355,848 $ 349,866 Deposits $ 560,343 $ 562,683 $ 562,942 $ 556,608 $ 556,169 Other borrowings $ 17,649 $ 17,596 $ 16,622 $ 11,028 $ 10,226 Stockholders' equity $ 62,844 $ 60,901 $ 59,034 $ 58,519 $ 58,609 Shares outstanding, basic - wtd 8,065,709 8,065,709 8,062,225 8,049,845 8,044,184 Shares outstanding, diluted - wtd 8,092,290 8,092,983 8,093,024 8,087,524 8,070,524





Contact: Brian M. Riley, President & CEO Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO 928 855 0000 www.mohavestbank.com



