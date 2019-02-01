SB One Bancorp Reports a 30% Growth in Core EPS for 2018 and Declares a Cash Dividend

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $9.9 million, or $1.26 per basic and $1.25 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of 74.4%, as compared to $5.7 million, or $1.06 per basic share and $1.05 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.



The Company closed on two acquisitions during 2018, completing the acquisition of Community Bank of Bergen County (“Community Bank”) with total assets of $365.6 million on January 4, 2018 and the acquisition of Enterprise Bank, NJ (“Enterprise”) with total assets of $279.8 million on December 21, 2018, and engaged in the rebranding of the Company, the Bank and its insurance subsidiary to SB One. The mergers and the double digit organic growth in commercial loans and deposits, drove an 83.5% growth in total assets to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018 from $979.4 million at December 31, 2017. This growth drove higher core net income, which when adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses, increased 91.1%. In addition, diluted earnings per share (“diluted EPS”), as adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses, increased 30.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Company’s net income, when adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses of $4.5 million and $271 thousand, respectively, increased $7.0 million, or 91.1%, to $14.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Diluted EPS, as adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses, increased 30.4% to $1.86 for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $1.42 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s return on average assets, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses, for the year ended December 31, 2018, was 1.03%, an increase from 0.84% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 358.7%, as compared to $513 thousand, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2017. The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses of $1.3 million and $119 thousand, respectively, increased $1.6 million, or 77.1%, to $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The Company’s return on average assets, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, was 0.99%, an increase from 0.88% from the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The increase in net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was mainly attributable to continued double digit organic commercial loan and deposit growth, the merger with Community Bank, the positive impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and an increase in SB One Insurance Agency twelve month pretax profit of over 40%.

“2018 was a very successful year for our Company as we nearly doubled our core earnings and total assets. We accomplished this by growing our business lines organically by double digits and completing two mergers,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank. Mr. Labozzetta went on to say, “These are very exciting times for our shareholders, customers, and employees and although there may be headwinds ahead of us resulting from the flattening of the yield curve, we continue to be very optimistic that there will be as many opportunities for us to continue our disciplined growth and strong performance over the short and long run. We continue to maintain strong pipelines for loans and deposits, which will help us build our earnings into the foreseeable future.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On January 23, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, which is payable on March 6, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2019.

Financial Performance

Net Income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $2.4 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $513 thousand, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2017. The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses of $1.3 million and $119 thousand, respectively, increased $1.6 million, or 77.1%, to $3.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was driven by a $3.5 million, or 44.0%, increase in net interest income resulting from strong loan and deposit growth and a $532 thousand increase in non-interest income driven by insurance commissions and fees, which were partially offset by a $3.5 million increase in non-interest expenses. The changes were largely attributed to double digit organic commercial loan and deposit growth, the growth of the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank, net of non-interest expense savings, and the positive impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $9.9 million, or $1.26 per basic and $1.25 per diluted share, or a 74.4% increase, as compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $1.06 per basic share and $1.05 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s net income, adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses of $4.5 million and $271 thousand, respectively, increased $7.0 million, or 91.1%, to $14.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Diluted EPS, as adjusted for tax effected merger-related expenses and non-recurring expenses, increased 30.4% to $1.86 for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $1.42 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The changes were largely attributed to the growth of the Company resulting from the merger with Community Bank, net of non-interest expense savings, double digit organic commercial loan and deposit growth, and the positive impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and a 41% increase in SB One Insurance pretax income.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.6 million, or 44.0%, to $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $8.0 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $507.1 million, or 54.9%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $420.7 million, or 52.3%. The aforementioned was partly offset by a decrease in the net interest margin of 25 basis points to 3.21% for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily driven by the effects of higher market rates on interest bearing liabilities costs, which increased 46 basis points, and was partially offset by an increase in earning asset yields, which grew 13 basis points during the comparison period. The increase in interest bearing liabilities was partly impacted by an increase in wholesale funding to support strong loan growth. The increase in interest earning asset yields was partially attributed to purchase accounting accretion of $311.7 thousand ($233.4 thousand from the Community Bank merger and $78.3 thousand from the Enterprise merger) for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $15.2 million, or 51.2%, to $45.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $29.7 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $461.1 million, or 52.6%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $382.4 million, or 50.5%. The aforementioned was partly offset by a decrease in the net interest margin of 3 basis points to 3.36% for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily driven by the effects of higher market rates on interest bearing liabilities costs, which increased 25 basis points, and were partially offset by an increase in earning asset yields, which grew 16 basis points during the comparison period. The increase in interest earning asset yields was partially attributed to purchase accounting accretion of $1.2 million ($1.1 million from the Community Bank merger and $78.3 thousand from the Enterprise merger) for the fiscal year of 2018 as compared to the same period for 2017.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses decreased $249 thousand, or 54.2%, to $210 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $459 thousand for the same period in 2017.

Provision for loan losses decreased $149 thousand, or 9.4%, to $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $532 thousand, or 27.1%, to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was largely due to an increase of $206 thousand, or 17.6%, in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency. In addition, other income, ATM and debit card fees, and bank owned life insurance, increased $132 thousand, $67 thousand, and $54 thousand, respectively, largely due to the completion of the merger with Community Bank.

The Company’s non-interest income increased $2.5 million, or 29.7%, to $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was largely due to growth of $1.3 million in insurance commissions and fees related to SB One Insurance Agency. In addition, other income, bank owned life insurance, ATM and debit card fees and service fees on deposit accounts, increased $411 thousand, $239 thousand, $206 thousand, and $167 thousand, respectively, largely due to the completion of the merger with Community Bank.

Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $3.5 million to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017. Merger-related expenses increase $755 thousand to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $705 thousand in the comparable 2017 quarter. The increase was largely attributable to Enterprise merger, which was consummated in December. Non-interest expenses, adjusted to remove the aforementioned merger-related expenses along with other non-recurring expenses of $170 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018, increased $2.5 million to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. In addition, approximately $55 thousand of operating expenses for the period in 2018 that Enterprise was included in the Company’s results. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $1.4 million, data processing of $381 thousand, other expenses of $252 thousand, and occupancy of $228 thousand. The growth in operating expenses was largely due to the merger with Community Bank, net of expense savings, and an increase in expenses to support the Company’s growth.

The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $14.8 million to $40.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Non-interest expenses, adjusted to remove merger related expenses and other non-recurring expenses of $5.8 million and $376 thousand, respectively, in 2018, and $1.2 million and $75 thousand, respectively, in 2017, increased $9.8 million to $34.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $5.9 million, data processing of $1.2 million, occupancy of $896 thousand, other expenses of $485 thousand, advertising and promotion of $279 thousand, furniture and equipment of $256 thousand and amortization of intangible assets of $247 thousand. The growth in operating expenses was largely due to the merger with Community Bank, net of expense savings, and an increase in expenses to support the Company’s growth.

Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses decreased $1.0 million, or 51.4% to $991 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 29.6%, as compared to 79.9% for the fourth quarter of 2017, due to the reduction in the statutory federal tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018 and the newly enacted New Jersey tax legislation in 2018. The Company’s re-measurement of its net deferred tax asset resulted in additional income tax expense of $942 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The Company’s income tax expenses decreased $1.4 million, or 31.7%, to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company’s effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 23.6%, as compared to 44.0% for the year ended December 31, 2017, due to the reduction in the statutory federal tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018 and the newly enacted New Jersey tax legislation in 2018. The Company’s re-measurement of its net deferred tax asset resulted in additional income tax expense of $942 thousand in year ended December 31, 2017.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2018, the Company’s total assets were $1.8 billion, an increase of $817.4 million, or 83.5%, as compared to total assets of $979.4 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was largely attributable to the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, of $365.6 million and $279.8 million, respectively, of total assets at the closing date of each of the merger transactions.

Total loans receivable, net of unearned income, increased $654.1 million, or 79.7%, to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $820.7 million at December 31, 2017. The mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise resulted in an increase in total loans of $236.1 million and $258.8 million, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company also had $220.1 million of commercial loan production, which was partly offset by $52.8 million in commercial loan payoffs.

The Company’s total deposits increased $591.4 million, or 77.6%, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018, from $762.5 million at December 31, 2017. The mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise resulted in an increase in total deposits of $300.2 million and $196.2 million, respectively. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $477.7 million, or 77.5%, and non-interest bearing deposits of $113.6 million, or 77.7%, at December 31, 2018, as compared to December 31, 2017, respectively.

At December 31, 2018, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $185.4 million, an increase of $91.2 million when compared to December 31, 2017, largely due to the merger with Community Bank and Enterprise. The Company completed the Community Bank merger on January 4, 2018 which was the primary driver in an increase in book value per common share of 24.8% from $15.59 at December 31, 2017 to $19.45 at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2018, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 12.06%, 12.34%, 12.94% and 12.34%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Asset and Credit Quality

The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets increased to 1.40% at December 31, 2018 from 0.94% at December 31, 2017. NPAs exclude $3.3 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank. NPAs increased $16.0 million to $25.2 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2017. Non-accrual loans, excluding $3.3 million of PCI loans, increased $14.2 million, or 235.1%, to $20.2 million at December 31, 2018, as compared to $6.0 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in non-accrual loans was largely attributed to two commercial real estate loans totaling $8.9 million, $2.5 million in loans acquired from Community Bank not classified as PCI, and consumer loans totaling $3.1 million. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $3.8 million at December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of $2.7 million, or 41.7%, as compared to $6.5 million at December 31, 2017.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which increased $1.9 million to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to $2.3 million at December 31, 2017. The mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise resulted in an increase in foreclosed real estate properties of $1.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $319 thousand per property.

The allowance for loan losses increased $1.4 million, or 19.6%, to $8.8 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. The decline in allowance coverage was primarily driven by the addition of Community Bank and Enterprise acquired loans with no allowance for loan losses; such loans were recorded at fair value at their acquisition dates. The Company’s outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank portfolio of $203.6 million totaled $5.2 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Enterprise portfolio of $261.6 million totaled $3.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $17.8 million, or 1.20% of the overall loan portfolio, at December 31, 2018. The Company recorded $1.4 million in provision for loan losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to $1.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Additionally, the Company recorded net recoveries of $3 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $947 thousand in net charge-offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans decreased to 43.5% at December 31, 2018 from 121.8% at December 31, 2017.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

/EIN News/ -- For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) statements about the benefits of the merger between SB One Bancorp and Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; and (ii) statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Steve Fusco, CFO

(p) 844-256-7328





SB ONE BANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 12/31/2018 VS. 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2018 12/31/2017 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances Total securities $ 186,217 $ 177,547 $ 104,034 4.9 % 79.0 % Total loans 1,474,775 1,171,738 820,700 25.9 % 79.7 % Allowance for loan losses (8,775 ) (8,594 ) (7,335 ) 2.1 % 19.6 % Total assets 1,796,827 1,459,642 979,383 23.1 % 83.5 % Total deposits 1,353,939 1,114,646 762,491 21.5 % 77.6 % Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt 247,765 187,756 118,198 32.0 % 109.6 % Total shareholders' equity 185,383 151,222 94,193 22.6 % 96.8 % FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 11,575 $ 11,217 $ 8,038 3.2 % 44.0 % Provision for loan losses 210 321 459 (34.6 ) % (54.2 ) % Total other income 2,493 2,518 1,961 (1.0 ) % 27.1 % Total other expenses 10,273 8,963 6,820 14.6 % 50.6 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 3,585 4,451 2,720 (19.5 ) % 31.8 % Provision for income taxes 991 957 2,039 3.6 % (51.4 ) % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 241 224 168 7.6 % 43.5 % Net income $ 2,353 $ 3,270 $ 513 (28.0 ) % 358.7 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.42 $ 0.09 225.5 % 225.5 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.41 $ 0.09 223.5 % 223.5 % Return on average assets 0.62 % 0.91 % 0.21 % (31.7 ) % 190.8 % Return on average equity 6.00 % 8.67 % 2.16 % (30.8 ) % 178.1 % Efficiency ratio (b) 74.30 % 66.34 % 69.37 % 12.0 % 7.1 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.21 % 3.29 % 3.46 % (2.4 ) % (7.2 ) % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.27 1.28 1.29 (0.5 ) % (1.2 ) % FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 44,968 $ 29,732 51.2 % Provision for loan losses 1,437 1,586 (9.4 ) % Total other income 10,749 8,285 29.7 % Total other expenses 40,410 25,617 57.7 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 13,870 10,814 28.3 % Provision for income taxes 3,059 4,479 (31.7 ) % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 888 644 37.9 % Net income $ 9,923 $ 5,691 74.4 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.26 $ 1.06 18.9 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.25 $ 1.05 19.0 % Return on average assets 0.70 % 0.62 % 11.8 % Return on average equity 6.62 % 7.17 % (7.7 ) % Efficiency ratio (b) 73.70 % 68.54 % 7.5 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.36 % 3.39 % (0.9 ) % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.28 1.27 0.8 % SHARE INFORMATION: Book value per common share $ 19.45 $ 19.07 $ 15.59 2.4 % 24.7 % Tangible book value per common share 16.36 15.79 11.29 (12.3 ) % 44.9 % Outstanding shares- period ending 9,532,943 7,929,613 6,040,564 19.8 % 57.8 % Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date) 7,921,269 7,868,280 5,404,381 0.7 % 46.6 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets 10.32 % 10.36 % 9.62 % (0.4 ) % 7.3 % Leverage ratio (c) 12.06 % 10.51 % 11.86 % 14.7 % 1.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.34 % 12.74 % 14.26 % (3.1 ) % (13.5 ) % Total risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.94 % 13.48 % 15.17 % (4.0 ) % (14.7 ) % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c) 12.34 % 12.74 % 14.26 % (3.1 ) % (13.5 ) % ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans (e) $ 20,170 $ 19,758 $ 6,020 2.1 % 235.0 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing - - - - % - % Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d) 905 1,986 932 (54.4 ) % (2.9 ) % Foreclosed real estate 4,149 2,657 2,275 56.2 % 82.4 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 25,224 $ 24,401 $ 9,227 3.4 % 173.4 % Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e) $ 24,006 $ 22,945 $ 18,992 4.6 % 26.4 % Loans past due 30 to 89 days $ 3,787 $ 3,339 $ 6,497 13.4 % (41.7 ) % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly) $ 30 $ (9 ) $ 626 (433.3 ) % (95.2 ) % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.01 % (0.00 ) % 0.31 % (413.4 ) % (96.9 ) % Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.37 % 1.69 % 0.73 % (18.9 ) % 86.5 % NPAs to total assets 1.40 % 1.67 % 0.94 % (16.0 ) % 49.0 % NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets 1.35 % 1.54 % 0.85 % (11.9 ) % 59.8 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 1.12 % 1.35 % 0.61 % (17.1 ) % 82.6 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 43.51 % 43.50 % 121.84 % 0.0 % (64.3 ) % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.60 % 0.73 % 0.89 % (18.9 ) % (33.4 ) % (a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 21% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income (c) SB One Bank capital ratios (d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms (e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.3 million

SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) ASSETS December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash and due from banks $ 11,768 $ 3,270 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 14,910 8,376 Cash and cash equivalents 26,678 11,646 Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 200 100 Securities available for sale, at fair value 182,139 98,730 Securities held to maturity 4,078 5,304 Other Bank Stock, at cost 11,764 4,925 Loans receivable, net of unearned income 1,474,775 820,700 Less: allowance for loan losses 8,775 7,335 Net loans receivable 1,466,000 813,365 Foreclosed real estate 4,149 2,275 Premises and equipment, net 19,215 8,389 Accrued interest receivable 6,546 2,472 Goodwill and intangibles 29,446 2,820 Bank-owned life insurance 35,778 22,054 Other assets 10,834 7,303 Total Assets $ 1,796,827 $ 979,383 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 259,807 $ 146,167 Interest bearing 1,094,132 616,324 Total Deposits 1,353,939 762,491 Borrowings 219,906 90,350 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,740 4,501 Subordinated debentures 27,859 27,848 Total Liabilities 1,611,444 885,190 Total Stockholders' Equity 185,383 94,193 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,796,827 $ 979,383

SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 13,888 $ 8,923 $ 51,359 $ 32,953 Securities: Taxable 1,031 373 3,507 1,437 Tax-exempt 472 331 1,744 1,274 Interest bearing deposits 30 7 99 35 Total Interest Income 15,421 9,634 56,709 35,699 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,805 1,052 8,078 3,584 Borrowings 965 391 3,288 1,749 Junior subordinated debentures 317 321 1,263 1,278 Total Interest Expense 4,087 1,764 12,629 6,611 Net Interest Income 11,334 7,870 44,080 29,088 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 210 459 1,437 1,586 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 11,124 7,411 42,643 27,502 OTHER INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 331 311 1,290 1,123 ATM and debit card fees 266 199 983 777 Bank owned life insurance 198 144 761 522 Insurance commissions and fees 1,379 1,173 6,640 5,326 Investment brokerage fees 12 12 104 24 (Loss) gain on securities transactions - (60 ) 36 (9 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets - 7 9 7 Other 307 175 926 515 Total Other Income 2,493 1,961 10,749 8,285 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 5,208 3,783 20,710 14,773 Occupancy, net 690 462 2,776 1,880 Data processing 911 530 3,351 2,173 Furniture and equipment 301 233 1,194 938 Advertising and promotion 99 49 587 308 Professional fees 410 395 1,412 1,173 Director fees 140 109 550 399 FDIC assessment 136 70 529 263 Insurance 28 77 210 279 Stationary and supplies 80 30 285 148 Merger-related expenses 1,460 705 5,804 1,187 Loan collection costs 52 47 255 122 Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate 96 (15 ) 324 283 Amortization of intangible assets 65 - 247 - Other 597 345 2,176 1,691 Total Other Expenses 10,273 6,820 40,410 25,617 Income before Income Taxes 3,344 2,552 12,982 10,170 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 991 2,039 3,059 4,479 Net Income $ 2,353 $ 513 $ 9,923 $ 5,691 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.09 $ 1.26 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.09 $ 1.25 $ 1.05

SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 63,114 $ 713 4.48 % $ 47,223 $ 499 4.19 % Taxable 130,105 1,031 3.14 % 63,055 373 2.35 % Total securities 193,219 1,744 3.58 % 110,278 872 3.14 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,225,917 13,888 4.49 % 805,179 8,923 4.40 % Other interest-earning assets 10,973 30 1.08 % 7,527 7 0.37 % Total earning assets 1,430,109 15,662 4.34 % 922,984 9,802 4.21 % Non-interest earning assets 98,408 48,143 Allowance for loan losses (8,753 ) (7,528 ) Total Assets $ 1,519,764 $ 963,599 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 261,737 $ 417 0.63 % $ 192,595 $ 185 0.38 % Money market 185,419 879 1.88 % 99,115 250 1.00 % Savings 210,092 284 0.54 % 134,803 70 0.21 % Time 292,389 1,225 1.66 % 186,896 547 1.16 % Total interest bearing deposits 949,637 2,805 1.17 % 613,409 1,052 0.68 % Borrowed funds 144,703 965 2.65 % 74,255 391 2.09 % Subordinated debentures 27,857 317 4.51 % 27,847 321 4.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,122,197 4,087 1.44 % 715,511 1,764 0.98 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 235,342 148,420 Other liabilities 5,304 4,515 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 240,646 152,935 Stockholders' equity 156,921 95,153 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,519,764 $ 963,599 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 11,575 3.21 % 8,038 3.46 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (241 ) (168 ) Net Interest Income $ 11,334 $ 7,870 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 39% in 2017 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 63,114 $ 713 4.48 % $ 63,752 $ 666 4.14 % Taxable 130,105 1,031 3.14 % 126,961 936 2.92 % Total securities 193,219 1,744 3.58 % 190,713 1,602 3.33 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,225,917 13,888 4.49 % 1,152,741 13,009 4.48 % Other interest-earning assets 10,973 30 1.08 % 10,219 23 0.89 % Total earning assets 1,430,109 15,662 4.34 % 1,353,673 14,634 4.29 % Non-interest earning assets 98,408 97,181 Allowance for loan losses (8,753 ) (8,388 ) Total Assets $ 1,519,764 $ 1,442,466 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 261,737 $ 417 0.63 % $ 257,671 $ 365 0.56 % Money market 185,419 879 1.88 % 125,430 538 1.70 % Savings 210,092 284 0.54 % 213,152 266 0.50 % Time 292,389 1,225 1.66 % 262,244 987 1.49 % Total interest bearing deposits 949,637 2,805 1.17 % 858,497 2,156 1.00 % Borrowed funds 144,703 965 2.65 % 170,168 943 2.20 % Subordinated debentures 27,857 317 4.51 % 27,854 318 4.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,122,197 4,087 1.44 % 1,056,519 3,417 1.28 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 235,342 228,993 Other liabilities 5,304 6,081 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 240,646 235,074 Stockholders' equity 156,921 150,873 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,519,764 $ 1,442,466 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 11,575 3.21 % 11,217 3.29 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (241 ) (224 ) Net Interest Income $ 11,334 $ 10,993 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 61,673 $ 2,632 4.27 % $ 46,449 $ 1,918 4.13 % Taxable 126,104 3,507 2.78 % 64,636 1,437 2.22 % Total securities 187,777 6,139 3.27 % 111,085 3,355 3.02 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,139,199 51,359 4.51 % 756,766 32,953 4.35 % Other interest-earning assets 10,586 99 0.94 % 8,611 35 0.41 % Total earning assets 1,337,562 57,597 4.31 % 876,462 36,343 4.15 % Non-interest earning assets 97,078 45,398 Allowance for loan losses (8,185 ) (7,113 ) Total Assets $ 1,426,455 $ 914,747 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 257,314 $ 1,527 0.59 % $ 183,457 $ 584 0.32 % Money market 124,973 1,952 1.56 % 93,505 843 0.90 % Savings 216,275 818 0.38 % 137,120 285 0.21 % Time 270,807 3,781 1.40 % 171,163 1,872 1.09 % Total interest bearing deposits 869,369 8,078 0.93 % 585,245 3,584 0.61 % Borrowed funds 150,294 3,288 2.19 % 78,551 1,749 2.23 % Subordinated debentures 27,853 1,263 4.53 % 27,844 1,278 4.59 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,047,516 12,629 1.21 % 691,640 6,611 0.96 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 223,984 139,611 Other liabilities 5,060 4,167 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 229,044 143,778 Stockholders' equity 149,895 79,329 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,426,455 $ 914,747 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 44,968 3.36 % 29,732 3.39 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (888 ) (644 ) Net Interest Income $ 44,080 $ 29,088 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 21% in 2018 and 39% in 2017 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets

SB ONE BANCORP Segment Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 11,334 $ - $ 11,334 $ 7,870 $ - $ 7,870 Other income from external sources 1,074 1,419 2,493 723 1,238 1,961 Depreciation and amortization 376 8 384 257 5 262 Income before income taxes 3,178 166 3,344 2,333 219 2,552 Income tax expense (1) 925 66 991 1,952 87 2,039 Total assets 1,791,975 4,852 1,796,827 975,123 4,260 979,383 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 11,334 $ - $ 11,334 $ 10,993 $ - $ 10,993 Other income from external sources 1,074 1,419 2,493 967 1,551 2,518 Depreciation and amortization 376 8 384 455 7 462 Income before income taxes 3,178 166 3,344 3,907 320 4,227 Income tax expense (1) 925 66 991 829 128 957 Total assets 1,791,975 4,852 1,796,827 1,453,536 6,106 1,459,642 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 44,080 $ - $ 44,080 $ 29,088 $ - $ 29,088 Other income from external sources 3,975 6,774 10,749 2,864 5,421 8,285 Depreciation and amortization 1,723 27 1,750 1,037 24 1,061 Income before income taxes 10,987 1,995 12,982 8,757 1,413 10,170 Income tax expense (1) 2,261 798 3,059 3,914 565 4,479 Total assets 1,791,975 4,852 1,796,827 975,123 4,260 979,383 (1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 28.1% in 2018 and 39.9% in 2017 for the insurance services segment

SB ONE BANCORP Non-GAAP Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net income (GAAP) $ 2,353 $ 513 Merger related expenses net of tax (1) 1,301 676 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjusted (2) - 942 Non-recurring expenses net of tax (3) 119 - Net income, as adjusted $ 3,773 $ 2,131 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 8,082,270 6,011,574 Average diluted shares outstanding, as adjusted 8,082,270 6,011,574 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.47 $ 0.35 Return on average assets, as adjusted 0.99 % 0.88 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 9.62 % 8.96 % (1) Merger related expense net of tax expense of $160 thousand QTD 2018 and $30 thousand in 2017. (2) Represents acceleration of $942 thousand of deferred tax assets into expense due to recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (3) Non-recurring expenses net of tax expense of $51 thousand QTD 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Net income (GAAP) $ 2,353 $ 3,270 Merger related expenses net of tax (1) 1,301 538 Non-recurring expenses net of tax (2) 119 - Net income, as adjusted $ 3,773 $ 3,808 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 8,082,270 7,910,449 Average diluted shares from capital raise (2) - - Average diluted shares outstanding, as adjusted 8,082,270 7,910,449 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Return on average assets, as adjusted 0.99 % 1.06 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 9.62 % 10.10 % (1) Merger related expense net of tax expense of $160 thousand QTD December 2018, $67 thousand QTD September 2018. (2) Non-recurring expenses net of tax expense of $51 thousand QTD 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net income (GAAP) $ 9,923 $ 5,691 Merger related expenses net of tax (1) 4,521 1,021 Non-recurring expenses inclusive of rebrand net of tax (3) 271 S-3 Registration filing expenses net of tax (1) - 45 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adjusted (2) - 942 Net income, as adjusted $ 14,715 $ 7,699 Average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 7,921,269 5,404,381 Average diluted shares outstanding, as adjusted 7,921,269 5,404,381 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 1.86 $ 1.42 Return on average assets, as adjusted 1.03 % 0.84 % Return on average equity, as adjusted 9.82 % 9.71 % (1) Merger related expenses net of tax expenses $1.3 million YTD 2018 and $137 thousand YTD 2017; S-3 registration filing net of tax expenses of $30 thousand in 2017. (2) Represents acceleration of $942 thousand of deferred tax assets into expense due to recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (3) Non-recurring rebrand expenses net of tax expense of $54 thousand and non-recurring expenses of $51 thousand (4) Calculation is based on 1,249,999 common stock shares issued and outstanding as part of the capital raise completed on June 21, 2017 divided by the number of days in the period.







