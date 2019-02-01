PIMCO Canada Launches the PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund for Canadian Investors

PIMCO will offer a mutual fund and ETF version of the strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”) has launched the PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund (Canada), which is designed to offer higher income potential than traditional cash investments. The fund will be managed by Jerome Schneider, Managing Director and Head of Short-Term Portfolio Management, Andrew Wittkop, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and Nathan Chiaverini, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Schneider manages the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) in the U.S. using a similar strategy.



An actively managed enhanced cash strategy that seeks to dynamically manage risk and liquidity, the PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund (Canada) focuses on ultra-short, high quality fixed income securities, offering higher income potential than traditional cash investments, with modest additional risk. The fund may use the same sector and general guideline positioning as the established U.S. fund.

“We are delighted to offer clients the exceptional capabilities of our award winning short-term team led by Jerome Schneider,” said Stuart Graham, Managing Director and Head of PIMCO Canada.

An initial tranche of 50,000 ETF series units of the PIMCO Global Short Maturity Fund (Canada) was issued at $20 per unit and will commence trading on the TSX on February 1, 2019 under the ticker PMNT. The fund also has traditional mutual fund series.

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

No offering is being made by this material. Interested investors should obtain a copy of the prospectus, which is available from your Financial Advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and the current low interest rate environment increases this risk. Current reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. Sovereign securities are generally backed by the issuing government. Obligations of U.S. government agencies and authorities are supported by varying degrees, but are generally not backed by the full faith of the U.S. government. Portfolios that invest in such securities are not guaranteed and will fluctuate in value. Investing in foreign-denominated and/or -domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. Mortgage- and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and while generally supported by a government, government-agency or private guarantor, there is no assurance that the guarantor will meet its obligations. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks, such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested.

Nothing contained herein should be considered an offer or solicitation of a purchase or sale of the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) by, or on behalf of PIMCO Investments LLC, U.S. distributor. PIMCO Investments, LLC will not accept any orders for purchase or sale of any U.S. security discussed herein originating outside of the U.S. or its territories. The ETF is available for purchase on the U.S. secondary market via national exchange and select ETFs may be available for trade on select exchanges outside of the U.S. Trades in an ETF can be made through a local broker in a jurisdiction in which the ETF is registered. The ETFs may not be available for purchase in all non-US jurisdictions. Non-US investors may be subject to tax consequences. This information is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use is contrary to local law or regulation.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund’s, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2019, PIMCO

The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada Corp. may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose.

PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.

PIMCO Canada Corp., 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, 416-368-3350

Agnes Crane

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 212-597-1054

Email: agnes.crane@pimco.com



