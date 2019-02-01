There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,922 in the last 365 days.

Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

  • 23rd consecutive year of record net revenues.
  • Annual net revenues of $3.0 billion, increased 3.4% compared with 2017.
  • Record quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share.
  • Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 27.0%.
  • Announced an increase in quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.15 per common share starting in first quarter of 2019.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share on net revenues of $793.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $804.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“We had a great year. 2018 represented our 23rd consecutive year of record net revenues as our wealth management segment generated record results and our institutional business posted its second strongest year. Additionally, our focus on expense management contributed to our record pre-tax income and net income available to shareholders. Our non-GAAP return on common and tangible equity was 14.9% and 24.4%, respectively, and we returned approximately $215 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman & CEO of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, “As I look forward, I’m highly optimistic about our ability to grow and add value to our clients and our shareholders. We continue to expand our wealth management business through successful recruiting of financial advisors as well as through our bank. In our institutional business, our growth will continue to be driven by the addition of high quality talent through selective hires and strategic acquisitions. While market conditions can be volatile, our long term strategy remains focused on growth and deploying our capital with a focus on generating the best risk adjusted returns.”

Fourth Quarter Review

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net revenues of $793.4 million, decreased 1.3% compared with the year-ago quarter, increased 7.5% sequentially.
  • Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.
  • Record net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $126.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted common share.
  • Bank net interest margin of 2.89% increased 2 basis points sequentially.
  • Repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $46.64 per share.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Three Months Ended  
(in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP
12/31/18		     GAAP (1)
12/31/17		     %
Change		     GAAP
9/30/18		     %
Change		       Non-GAAP (2)
12/31/18		     Non-GAAP (2)
12/31/17		     %
Change		  
Net revenues   $ 793,449     $ 804,085       (1.3 )   $ 738,342       7.5       $ 793,449     $ 804,085       (1.3 )
Net income/(loss)   $ 114,062     $ (1,988 )   n/m     $ 103,858       9.8       $ 129,134     $ 122,969       5.0  
Preferred dividend     2,344       2,344             2,343     n/m         2,344       2,344        
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders   $ 111,718     $ (4,332 )   n/m     $ 101,515       10.1       $ 126,790     $ 120,625       5.1  
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.41     $ (0.03 )   n/m     $ 1.27       11.0       $ 1.60     $ 1.49       7.4  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.38     $ (0.06 )   n/m     $ 1.25       10.4       $ 1.57     $ 1.47       6.8  
Compensation ratio     56.5 %     77.1 %             57.2 %               56.0 %     60.0 %        
Non-compensation ratio     23.8 %     23.0 %             23.8 %               22.1 %     19.9 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (3)     19.7 %     (0.1 %)             19.0 %               21.9 %     20.1 %        


Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $248.5 million, a 6.6% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 3.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

    Three Months Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change     9/30/18     % Change  
Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues   $ 157,331     $ 163,421       (3.7 )   $ 158,818       (0.9 )
Institutional brokerage:                                        
Equity capital markets     48,705       49,628       (1.9 )     43,904       10.9  
Fixed income capital markets     42,463       52,961       (19.8 )     38,446       10.4  
Total institutional brokerage     91,168       102,589       (11.1 )     82,350       10.7  
Total brokerage revenues   $ 248,499     $ 266,010       (6.6 )   $ 241,168       3.0  
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $157.3 million, a 3.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 0.9% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2018.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $48.7 million, a 1.9% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 10.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $42.5 million, a 19.8% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 10.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $201.2 million, a 13.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 19.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

    Three Months Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change     9/30/18     % Change  
Capital raising:                                        
Global Wealth Management   $ 7,915     $ 8,899       (11.1 )   $ 7,722       2.5  
                                         
Equity capital markets     51,839       57,800       (10.3 )     65,000       (20.2 )
Fixed income capital markets     30,390       42,820       (29.0 )     20,553       47.9  
Institutional Group     82,229       100,620       (18.3 )     85,553       (3.9 )
Total capital raising (4)     90,144       109,519       (17.7 )     93,275       (3.4 )
Advisory fees (4)     111,089       123,227       (9.9 )     75,717       46.7  
Total investment banking   $ 201,233     $ 232,746       (13.5 )   $ 168,992       19.1  
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $7.9 million, an 11.1% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 2.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $51.8 million, a 10.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 20.2% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2018.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $30.4 million, a 29.0% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 47.9% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $111.1 million, a 9.9% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 46.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 (“ASU 2014-09”), Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which provides accounting guidance on the recognition of revenues from contracts and requires gross presentation of certain costs that were previously offset against revenue. This change was applied prospectively from January 1, 2018 and there is no impact on our previously presented results. With our adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on January 1, 2018, capital raising and advisory fee revenues are no longer presented net of the related reimbursable out-of-pocket deal expenses. As a result, capital raising and advisory fee revenues and other operating expenses are higher in the fourth quarter of 2018 by an identical $7.9 million, with no impact to net income.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $210.1 million, a 12.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 4.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018. The increase from the comparative period in 2017 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Record net interest income of $126.7 million, an 18.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 4.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018. The increase is primarily due to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.

  • Interest income was $184.5 million, a 45.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and an 8.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.
  • Interest expense was $57.9 million, a 191.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 19.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Annual Review

Annual Highlights

  • Record net revenues of $3.0 billion, increased 3.4% compared with 2017.
  • Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.
  • Record net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share.
  • Record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $429.4 million, or $5.28 per diluted common share.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $384.6 million, or $4.73 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $3.0 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $173.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, on net revenues of $2.9 billion for the comparable period in 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported record non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $429.4 million, or $5.28 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by merger-related and litigation-related expenses. Details are discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Year Ended  
(in 000s, except per share data)   GAAP 12/31/18     GAAP 12/31/17     % Change       Non-GAAP (2)
12/31/18		     Non-GAAP (2)
12/31/17		     % Change  
Net revenues   $ 3,024,881     $ 2,926,432       3.4       $ 3,024,906     $ 2,928,416       3.3  
Net income   $ 393,968     $ 182,871       115.4       $ 438,817     $ 332,758       31.9  
Preferred dividend     9,375       9,375               9,375       9,375        
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 384,593     $ 173,496       121.7       $ 429,442     $ 323,383       32.8  
Earnings per diluted common share   $ 4.84     $ 2.26       114.2       $ 5.40     $ 4.11       31.4  
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 4.73     $ 2.14       121.0       $ 5.28     $ 3.99       32.3  
Compensation ratio     58.5 %     66.9 %               58.0 %     61.2 %        
Non-compensation ratio     23.8 %     23.9 %               22.4 %     21.7 %        
Pre-tax operating margin (5)     17.7 %     9.2 %               19.6 %     17.1 %        


Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $1.0 billion, a 6.2% decrease compared with 2017.

    Year Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change  
Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues   $ 638,173     $ 661,334       (3.5 )
Institutional brokerage:                        
Equity capital markets     185,960       199,526       (6.8 )
Fixed income capital markets     184,977       214,870       (13.9 )
Total institutional brokerage     370,937       414,396       (10.5 )
Total brokerage revenues   $ 1,009,110     $ 1,075,730       (6.2 )
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $638.2 million, a 3.5% decrease compared with 2017.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $186.0 million, a 6.8% decrease compared with 2017.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $185.0 million, a 13.9% decrease compared with 2017.

Investment Banking

Investment banking revenues were $707.7 million, a 2.6% decrease compared with 2017.

    Year Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change  
Capital raising:                        
Global Wealth Management     31,293       40,466       (22.7 )
                         
Equity capital markets     213,633       182,728       16.9  
Fixed income capital markets     91,262       142,963       (36.2 )
Institutional Group     304,895       325,691       (6.4 )
Total capital raising (4)     336,188       366,157       (8.2 )
Advisory fees (4)     371,482       360,606       3.0  
Total investment banking   $ 707,670     $ 726,763       (2.6 )
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $31.3 million, a 22.7% decrease compared with 2017.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $213.6 million, a 16.9% increase compared with 2017.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $91.3 million, a 36.2% decrease compared with 2017.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $371.5 million, a 3.0% increase compared with 2017.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09, which provides accounting guidance on the recognition of revenues from contracts and requires gross presentation of certain costs that were previously offset against revenue. This change was applied prospectively from January 1, 2018 and there is no impact on our previously presented results. With our adoption of the new revenue recognition standard on January 1, 2018, capital raising and advisory fee revenues are no longer presented net of the related reimbursable out-of-pocket deal expenses. As a result, capital raising and advisory fee revenues and other operating expenses are higher in 2018 by an identical $33.8 million, with no impact to net income.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $806.2 million, a 14.8% increase compared with 2017. The increase from the comparative period in 2017 is primarily attributable to the growth in fee-based accounts.

Net Interest Income

Record net interest income of $476.4 million, a 23.9% increase compared with 2017. The increase is primarily due to growth of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as higher interest rates.

  • Interest income was $646.4 million, a 42.3% increase compared with 2017.
  • Interest expense was $170.1 million, a 142.9% increase compared with 2017.

Fourth Quarter &Full Year 2018

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compensation and benefits expenses were $448.4 million, which included $4.0 million of merger-related and severance expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $620.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $422.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 56.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2018, compensation and benefits expenses were $1.8 billion, which included $17.3 million of merger-related and severance expenses, (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) compared to $2.0 billion in 2017. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 58.0% in the year ended December 31, 2018 (non-GAAP measure).


    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    12/31/18     12/31/17     12/31/18     12/31/17  
GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 448,375     $ 620,256     $ 1,770,762     $ 1,958,929  
As a percentage of net revenues     56.5 %     77.1 %     58.5 %     66.9 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related and severance     (4,044 )     (4,161 )     (17,333 )     (34,528 )
Tax reform           (133,319 )           (133,319 )
      (4,044 )     (137,480 )     (17,333 )     (167,847 )
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits   $ 444,331     $ 482,776     $ 1,753,429     $ 1,791,082  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     56.0 %     60.0 %     58.0 %     61.2 %


Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, non-compensation operating expenses were 189.1 million, which included merger-related and litigation-related expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) of $13.7 million. This compares with $184.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $175.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 22.1% (non-GAAP measure).

For the year ended December 31, 2018, non-compensation operating expenses were $719.8 million, which included merger-related and litigation-related expenses (collectively, non-GAAP adjustments) of $40.7 million, compared with $698.0 million in 2017. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 were 22.4% (non-GAAP measure).

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    12/31/18     12/31/17     12/31/18     12/31/17  
GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 189,143     $ 184,649     $ 719,757     $ 697,967  
As a percentage of net revenues     23.8 %     23.0 %     23.8 %     23.9 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related     (13,670 )     (6,718 )     (33,862 )     (23,617 )
Litigation-related     (18 )     (15,961 )     (6,792 )     (35,961 )
Tax reform           (2,206 )           (2,206 )
      (13,688 )     (24,885 )     (40,654 )     (61,784 )
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses   $ 175,455     $ 159,764     $ 679,103     $ 636,183  
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues     22.1 %     19.9 %     22.4 %     21.7 %


Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 26.9%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of (142.4%) for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 26.1% for the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was 25.6%.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 26.3%, compared with 32.2% in 2017. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 25.9%.

The provision for income taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by the tax reform enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017 that, among other things, lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%.

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    12/31/18     12/31/17     12/31/18     12/31/17  
GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 41,869     $ 1,168     $ 140,394     $ 86,665  
GAAP effective tax rate     26.9 %     (142.4 %)     26.3 %     32.2 %
Non-GAAP adjustments: (6)                                
Merger-related, litigation-related, and severance     4,262       5,379       15,242       32,248  
Other     (1,602 )           (2,079 )      
Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (7)           21,144             38,596  
Tax reform           53,328             53,328  
Revaluation of deferred tax assets           (42,443 )           (42,443 )
      2,660       37,408       13,163       81,729  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes   $ 44,529     $ 38,576     $ 153,557     $ 168,394  
Non-GAAP effective tax rate     25.6 %     23.9 %     25.9 %     33.6 %

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its fourth quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (800) 651-2240 and referencing conference ID #8264278. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company's web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s web site at www.stifel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions.  The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements.  Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities:  the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies’ operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. Stifel Financial Corp. disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
(in 000s, except per share amounts)   12/31/18         12/31/17         % Change         9/30/18         % Change         12/31/18         12/31/17         % Change  
Revenues:                                                                                            
Commissions   $ 167,039         $ 168,754           (1.0 )       $ 158,016           5.7         $ 657,732         $ 678,904           (3.1 )
Principal transactions     81,460           97,256           (16.2 )         83,152           (2.0 )         351,378           396,826           (11.5 )
Brokerage revenues     248,499           266,010           (6.6 )         241,168           3.0           1,009,110           1,075,730           (6.2 )
                                                                                             
Capital raising     90,144           109,509           (17.7 )         93,295           (3.4 )         336,188           366,147           (8.2 )
Advisory fees     111,089           123,237           (9.9 )         75,717           46.7           371,482           360,616           3.0  
Investment banking     201,233           232,746           (13.5 )         169,012           19.1           707,670           726,763           (2.6 )
Asset management and service fees     210,063           186,563           12.6           200,743           4.6           806,175           702,064           14.8  
Other income     6,996           12,016           (41.8 )         6,127           14.2           25,553           37,524           (31.9 )
Operating revenues     666,791           697,335           (4.4 )         617,050           8.1           2,548,508           2,542,081           0.3  
Interest revenue     184,534           126,615           45.7           169,760           8.7           646,449           454,381           42.3  
Total revenues     851,325           823,950           3.3           786,810           8.2           3,194,957           2,996,462           6.6  
Interest expense     57,876           19,865           191.3           48,468           19.4           170,076           70,030           142.9  
Net revenues     793,449           804,085           (1.3 )         738,342           7.5           3,024,881           2,926,432           3.4  
                                                                                             
Non-interest expenses:                                                                                            
Compensation and benefits     448,375           620,256           (27.7 )         422,324           6.2           1,770,762           1,958,929           (9.6 )
Occupancy and equipment rental     57,158           54,844           4.2           54,035           5.8           222,384           222,708           (0.1 )
Communication and office supplies     36,786           30,807           19.4           33,330           10.4           140,254           133,493           5.1  
Commissions and floor brokerage     11,169           10,945           2.0           11,338           (1.5 )         41,967           44,132           (4.9 )
Provision for loan losses     5,122           5,340           (4.1 )         6,924           (26.0 )         18,366           25,320           (27.5 )
Other operating expenses     78,908           82,713           (4.6 )         69,861           13.0           296,786           272,314           9.0  
Total non-interest expenses     637,518           804,905           (20.8 )         597,812           6.6           2,490,519           2,656,896           (6.3 )
Income/(loss) before income taxes     155,931           (820 )       n/m           140,530           11.0           534,362           269,536           98.3  
Provision for income taxes     41,869           1,168         n/m           36,672           14.2           140,394           86,665           62.0  
Net income/(loss)     114,062           (1,988 )       n/m           103,858           9.8           393,968           182,871           115.4  
Preferred dividends     2,344           2,344                     2,343         n/m           9,375           9,375            
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders   $ 111,718         $ (4,332 )       n/m         $ 101,515           10.1         $ 384,593         $ 173,496           121.7  
Earnings per common share: (1)                                                                                            
Basic   $ 1.56         $ (0.06 )       n/m         $ 1.41           10.6         $ 5.36         $ 2.53           111.9  
Diluted   $ 1.38         $ (0.06 )       n/m         $ 1.25           10.4         $ 4.73         $ 2.14           121.0  
                                                                                             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                                                                            
Basic     71,666           68,782           4.2           71,919           (0.4 )         71,786           68,562           4.7  
Diluted     80,706           68,782           17.3           81,484           (1.0 )         81,321           81,035           0.4  
                                                                                             
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.12         $ 0.10           20.0         $ 0.12                   $ 0.48         $ 0.20           140.0  


Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17         % Change     9/30/18     % Change     12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change  
Net revenues:                                                                    
Global Wealth Management   $ 509,256     $ 473,938           7.5     $ 498,161       2.2     $ 1,990,319     $ 1,822,218       9.2  
Institutional Group     286,640       332,401           (13.8 )     245,952       16.5       1,055,495       1,110,768       (5.0 )
Other     (2,447 )     (2,254 )         (8.6 )     (5,771 )     57.6       (20,933 )     (6,554 )     (219.4 )
  Total net revenues   $ 793,449     $ 804,085           (1.3 )   $ 738,342       7.5     $ 3,024,881     $ 2,926,432       3.4  
                                                                     
Operating expenses:                                                                    
Global Wealth Management   $ 320,296     $ 304,077           5.3     $ 314,784       1.8     $ 1,253,316     $ 1,195,312       4.9  
Institutional Group     244,488       258,901           (5.6 )     211,647       15.5       898,444       892,787       0.6  
Other     72,734       241,927           (69.9 )     71,381       1.9       338,759       568,797       (40.4 )
  Total operating expenses   $ 637,518     $ 804,905           (20.8 )   $ 597,812       6.6     $ 2,490,519     $ 2,656,896       (6.3 )
                                                                     
Operating contribution:                                                                    
Global Wealth Management   $ 188,960     $ 169,861           11.2     $ 183,377       3.0     $ 737,003     $ 626,906       17.6  
Institutional Group     42,152       73,500           (42.7 )     34,305       22.9       157,051       217,981       (28.0 )
Other     (75,181 )     (244,181 )         (69.2 )     (77,152 )     (2.6 )     (359,692 )     (575,351 )     (37.5 )
  Income/(loss) before income taxes   $ 155,931     $ (820 )       n/m     $ 140,530       11.0     $ 534,362     $ 269,536       98.3  
                                                                     
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                                  
Compensation and benefits                                                                    
  Global Wealth Management     48.5       48.9                   48.5               48.6       50.0          
  Institutional Group     62.0       59.7                   59.4               60.0       59.9          
Non-compensation operating expenses                                                                    
  Global Wealth Management     14.4       15.3                   14.7               14.4       15.6          
  Institutional Group     23.3       18.2                   26.7               25.1       20.5          
Income before income taxes                                                                    
  Global Wealth Management     37.1       35.8                   36.8               37.0       34.4          
  Institutional Group     14.7       22.1                   13.9               14.9       19.6          
Consolidated pre-tax margin     19.7       (0.1 )                 19.0               17.7       9.2          


Stifel Financial Corp.  
                   
Financial metrics (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended  
(in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 12/31/18   12/31/17   9/30/18  
Total assets $ 24,519,598   $ 21,383,953   $ 23,760,048  
Total equity   3,197,593     2,861,576     3,161,569  
Book value per common share $ 43.04   $ 38.26   $ 41.25  
Return on common equity (8)   14.8 %   (0.6 %)   14.0 %
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (8)   16.7 %   17.6 %   15.1 %
Return on tangible common equity (9)   23.8 %   (1.0 %)   22.7 %
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (2) (9)   27.0 %   28.9 %   24.7 %
Tier 1 common capital ratio (10)   16.8 %   16.9 %   16.7 %
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (10)   18.2 %   19.0 %   18.0 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (10)   9.3 %   9.5 %   9.6 %
Pre-tax margin on net revenues   19.7 %   (0.1 %)   19.0 %
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2)   21.9 %   20.1 %   20.6 %
Effective tax rate   26.9 %   (142.4 %)   26.1 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2)   25.6 %   23.9 %   26.1 %


Statistical Information (unaudited):   As of and For the Three Months Ended  
(in 000s, except financial advisors and locations)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change     9/30/18     % Change  
Financial advisors (11)     2,301       2,244       2.5       2,298       0.1  
Locations     404       391       3.3       404        
Total client assets   $ 269,862,000     $ 272,591,000       (1.0 )   $ 289,136,000       (6.7 )
Fee-based client assets   $ 90,174,000     $ 87,560,000       3.0     $ 96,008,000       (6.1 )
Client money market and insured product   $ 16,109,000     $ 17,286,000       (6.8 )   $ 15,121,000       6.5  
Secured client lending (12)   $ 2,893,074     $ 3,079,737       (6.1 )   $ 3,185,710       (9.2 )


    Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited)  
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues:   Three Months Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change     9/30/18     % Change  
Private Client Group (13)   $ 159,775     $ 137,622       16.1     $ 152,021       5.1  
Asset Management     28,670       27,328       4.9       27,555       4.0  
Third-party Bank Sweep Program     11,062       11,437       (3.3 )     11,029       0.3  
Other (14)     10,556       10,176       3.7       10,138       4.1  
Total asset management and service fee revenues   $ 210,063     $ 186,563       12.6     $ 200,743       4.6  
                                         
Fee-based Assets:   Three Months Ended  
(in millions)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change     9/30/18     % Change  
Private Client Group (13)   $ 66,097     $ 64,613       2.3     $ 71,463       (7.5 )
Asset Management     30,269       29,349       3.1       31,091       (2.6 )
Elimination (15)     (6,192 )     (6,402 )     (3.3 )     (6,546 )     (5.4 )
Total fee-based assets   $ 90,174     $ 87,560       3.0     $ 96,008       (6.1 )
                                         
Individual Program Banks   $ 2,569     $ 3,879       (33.8 )   $ 2,953       (13.0 )
                                         
ROA (bps) (16)                                        
Private Client Group (13)     89.4       89.4               89.7          
Asset Management     37.9       37.2               35.5          
Individual Program Banks     159.3       112.4               134.0          


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (17) - a component of Global Wealth Management  
   
Selected operating data (unaudited): Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
(in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change     9/30/18     % Change     12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change  
Net Interest Income $ 121,790     $ 103,985       17.1     $ 116,204       4.8     $ 459,549     $ 376,099       22.2  
Bank loan loss provision   5,122       5,340       (4.1 )     6,924       (26.0 )     18,366       25,320       (27.5 )
Charge-offs         105     n/m           n/m       14       3,058       (99.5 )
Net Interest Margin   2.89 %     2.85 %     1.4       2.87 %     0.7       2.90 %     2.77 %     4.7  


Financial Metrics (unaudited):   As of  
(in 000s, except percentages)   12/31/18     12/31/17     9/30/18  
Total Assets   $ 17,818,887     $ 14,995,795     $ 16,989,337  
Total Equity     1,233,243       1,058,488       1,185,935  
Total Loans, net (includes loans held for sale)     8,723,172       7,173,827       8,516,052  
Total Deposits     15,863,613       13,411,935       14,502,952  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     3,064,257       3,766,372       3,343,170  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost     4,215,533       3,694,377       4,562,021  
Commercial and industrial     3,304,234       2,437,938       3,127,435  
Residential real estate     2,875,014       2,593,576       2,792,269  
Securities-based loans     1,786,966       1,819,206       1,836,450  
Commercial real estate     318,961       116,258       328,814  
Loans held for sale     205,557       226,068       262,063  
Stifel Bank & Trust:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)     14.4 %     14.3 %     14.2 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)     14.6 %     14.3 %     14.2 %
Total capital ratio (10)     15.6 %     15.3 %     15.2 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)     7.1 %     7.1 %     7.0 %
Stifel Bank:                        
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (10)     12.3 %   n/a       13.8 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (10)     12.3 %   n/a       13.8 %
Total capital ratio (10)     13.5 %   n/a       15.0 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (10)     9.9 %   n/a       12.5 %
                         
Credit Metrics:                        
Allowance for loan losses   $ 85,833     $ 67,466     $ 80,700  
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans     1.00 %     0.96 %     0.97 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets     24,455       27,030       24,352  
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets     0.14 %     0.18 %     0.14 %


Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18         12/31/17         % Change         9/30/18     % Change         12/31/18         12/31/17         % Change  
Revenues:                                                                                        
Commissions   $ 117,006         $ 118,292           (1.1 )       $ 117,795       (0.7 )       $ 472,135         $ 474,623           (0.5 )
Principal transactions     40,325           45,129           (10.6 )         41,023       (1.7 )         166,038           186,711           (11.1 )
    Brokerage revenues     157,331           163,421           (3.7 )         158,818       (0.9 )         638,173           661,334           (3.5 )
                                                                                         
Asset management and service fees     210,051           186,373           12.7           200,735       4.6           806,132           701,756           14.9  
Net interest     132,402           112,190           18.0           127,341       4.0           503,185           400,414           25.7  
Investment banking     7,915           8,899           (11.1 )         7,722       2.5           31,374           40,466           (22.5 )
Other income     1,557           3,055           (49.0 )         3,545       (56.1 )         11,455           18,248           (37.2 )
  Net revenues     509,256           473,938           7.5           498,161       2.2           1,990,319           1,822,218           9.2  
Non-interest expenses:                                                                                        
Compensation and benefits     246,750           231,736           6.5           241,713       2.1           968,102           911,986           6.2  
Non-compensation operating expenses     73,546           72,341           1.7           73,071       0.7           285,214           283,326           0.7  
  Total non-interest expenses     320,296           304,077           5.3           314,784       1.8           1,253,316           1,195,312           4.9  
Income before income taxes   $ 188,960         $ 169,861           11.2         $ 183,377       3.0         $ 737,003         $ 626,906           17.6  
                                                                                         
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                                                        
Compensation and benefits     48.5           48.9                       48.5                   48.6           50.0              
Non-compensation operating expenses     14.4           15.3                       14.7                   14.4           15.6              
Income before income taxes     37.1           35.8                       36.8                   37.0           34.4              


Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)  
    Three Months Ended         Year Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change         9/30/18     % Change         12/31/18     12/31/17     % Change  
Revenues:                                                                        
Commissions   $ 50,034     $ 50,462       (0.8 )       $ 40,220       24.4         $ 185,597     $ 204,281       (9.1 )
Principal transactions     41,134       52,127       (21.1 )         42,130       (2.4 )         185,340       210,115       (11.8 )
  Brokerage revenues     91,168       102,589       (11.1 )         82,350       10.7           370,937       414,396       (10.5 )
Capital raising     82,229       100,620       (18.3 )         85,553       (3.9 )         304,895       325,691       (6.4 )
Advisory fees     111,089       123,227       (9.9 )         75,717       46.7           371,401       360,606       3.0  
  Investment banking     193,318       223,847       (13.6 )         161,270       19.9           676,296       686,297       (1.5 )
Other (18)     2,154       5,965       (63.9 )         2,332       (7.6 )         8,262       10,075       (18.0 )
    Net revenues     286,640       332,401       (13.8 )         245,952       16.5           1,055,495       1,110,768       (5.0 )
Non-interest expenses:                                                                        
Compensation and benefits     177,782       198,416       (10.4 )         146,187       21.6           633,297       665,514       (4.8 )
Non-compensation operating expenses     66,706       60,485       10.3           65,460       1.9           265,147       227,273       16.7  
  Total non-interest expenses     244,488       258,901       (5.6 )         211,647       15.5           898,444       892,787       0.6  
Income before income taxes   $ 42,152     $ 73,500       (42.7 )       $ 34,305       22.9         $ 157,051     $ 217,981       (28.0 )
                                                                         
As a percentage of net revenues:                                                                        
Compensation and benefits     62.0       59.7                   59.4                   60.0       59.9          
Non-compensation operating expenses     23.3       18.2                   26.7                   25.1       20.5          
Income before income taxes     14.7       22.1                   13.9                   14.9       19.6          


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together. 

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
(in 000s)   12/31/18     12/31/17     9/30/18     12/31/18     12/31/17  
GAAP net income/(loss)   $ 114,062     $ (1,988 )   $ 103,858     $ 393,968     $ 182,871  
Preferred dividend     2,344       2,344       2,343       9,375       9,375  
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders     111,718       (4,332 )     101,515       384,593       173,496  
                                         
Non-GAAP adjustments:                                        
Merger-related and severance  (19)     17,714       10,879       10,777       51,220       60,130  
Litigation-related (20)     18       15,961       774       6,792       35,961  
Tax reform (21)           135,525                   135,525  
Provision for income taxes (22)     (2,660 )     (37,408 )     (3,004 )     (13,163 )     (81,729 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments     15,072       124,957       8,547       44,849       149,887  
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders   $ 126,790     $ 120,625     $ 110,062     $ 429,442     $ 323,383  
                                         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     80,706       82,267       81,484       81,321       81,035  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share (1)   $ 1.41     $ (0.03 )   $ 1.27     $ 4.84     $ 2.26  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.19       1.52       0.11       0.55       1.85  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share   $ 1.60     $ 1.49     $ 1.38     $ 5.39     $ 4.11  
                                         
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders (1)   $ 1.38     $ (0.06 )   $ 1.25     $ 4.73     $ 2.14  
Non-GAAP adjustments     0.19       1.53       0.10       0.55       1.85  
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders   $ 1.57     $ 1.47     $ 1.35     $ 5.28     $ 3.99  


Footnotes

(1)     GAAP earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2017 is calculated using the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding, not fully dilutive shares, as they are anti-dilutive in periods a loss is incurred.
(2)     Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3)     Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of 21.9% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $17.7 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $155.9 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $793.4 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4)     Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(5)     Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 of 19.6% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $58.0 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $534.4 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the year of $3,024.9 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(6)     See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(7)     During the first quarter of 2017, the Company adopted new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation.
(8)     Computed by dividing annualized net income by average common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average common shareholders’ equity.
(9)     Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
(10)     Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(11)     Includes 101, 112, and 104 independent contractors at December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2018, respectively.
(12)     Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at Stifel Bank.
(13)     Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(14)     Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(15)     Asset management assets included in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(16)     Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group and Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(17)     Includes Stifel Bank & Trust and Stifel Bank, formerly known as The Business Bank of St. Louis, which was acquired on August 31, 2018.
(18)     Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(19)     Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(20)     Litigation-related adjustments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 are primarily related to costs associated with the Company’s previously disclosed legal matters.
(21)     Primarily related to previously disclosed actions taken by the Company in response to the Tax Legislation that was enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017 to maximize tax savings.
(22)     See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”
       


Media Contact:  Neil Shapiro  (212) 895-1891
Investor Contact:  Joel Jeffrey  (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations

