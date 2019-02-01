Data Facts Honors Top Performers at Awards Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of mortgage lending solutions and national and international background screening solutions, recently recognized its 2018 top performers during a banquet on Friday, January 18th at the Hilton Memphis.

The Eagle Award, honoring the employee who closed the largest amount of new business in the previous calendar year, went to Jennifer Hamby , the Customer Success Manager for the Lending Division.

The recipient of The Lynne Lucy Legacy Award was Michelle Barnhart , a Background Screening Specialist. The Lynne Lucy Legacy Award is awarded annually to recognize the operations employee who delivers exceptional customer service throughout the year.

The Shining Star Award is awarded annually to the top-performing administrative employee who has shown exemplary integrity, consistency, and work ethic. Meghan Sides , the Client Service Expert for the Background Screening Division, was recognized as this year’s Shining Star Award recipient.

The Flame Award went to a new employee who “came aboard and immediately made a difference.” This year’s winner was Abby Fricke , Accounts Receivables Specialist.

The President’s Award is not a yearly award and only given at the President’s discretion. It’s awarded to the person who has repeatedly gone the extra mile. Data Facts’ Operations Director for the Background Screening division, Sarah Gaither , received the 2018 President’s Award for her unwavering leadership.

The Lynne Lucy Award, Shining Star Award, and Flame Award recipients are chosen by nominations from co-workers, with winners being determined by the CEO and EVP, Daphne Large and Julie Wink. The night’s top award, The Diamond Award, is chosen from the winner of the Eagle Award, Lynne Lucy Award, and the Shining Star Award. Jennifer Hamby received this prestigious award for her exemplary work in bringing on new lending clients, as well as strengthening strategic relationships with current clients. “I’m thrilled with and appreciative of the recognition. It’s fulfilling to work for a company that rewards employees this way,” Jennifer commented after the ceremony.

Both CEO Daphne Large and EVP Julie Wink strongly believe in recognizing the top performers at Data Facts. “Our success begins with our people. We want to acknowledge those who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to Data Facts, and who are truly extraordinary,” comments Large about this year’s winners.

About Data Facts

Since 1989, Data Facts, Inc. has provided trusted information to Mortgage Lending and Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions. The company stays at the forefront of its industries by cultivating strong client relationships, providing accurate and thorough information, investing in innovative technology, and adhering to strict standards of industry compliance and regulations.

The company holds a National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) accreditation, sustains a SOC 2 certification, is actively involved with various MBA chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business, and in 2018 was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, visit the company website , follow them on Twitter at @dfscreening and @dflending , connect with them on LinkedIn , and subscribe to their background screening or lending solutions blog.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.