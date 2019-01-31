Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Transport Canada Has Granted TSO for FTG’s Cursor Control Device Avionic Equipment

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG), a leading provider of electronic products and avionic sub-systems for the aerospace and defense markets, has received its Canadian Technical Standard Order (CAN-TSO) certification from TRANSPORT CANADA for FTG’s Cursor Control Device (CCD). The CAN-TSO certification can be used for receiving FAA-TSO certification under the bilateral agreement between Canada and the United States. With this design and production approval, production of the CCD can commence.



FTG’s CCD is an innovative, customizable, joystick-based design that is an integral part of the Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) in modern avionics. CCD’s are utilized by pilots for precision cursor navigation on the aircrafts primary flight displays.

This CAN-TSO will serve as the CCD product certification baseline for other future variants of CCD that are to be built by FTG.

“After achieving this major step, our CCD is now available in the market and ready for production. We have received initial production orders and are excited to move from a design/development phase to production. We thank our customers for their support and we appreciate their business,” stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO, FTG Corporation.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 299-4000, ext. 314

Firan Technology Group Corporation

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Melinda Diebel, Vice President and CFO

Tel: (416) 299-4000

Firan Technology Group Corporation

melindadiebel @f t g co r p. c om

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com







