New York Mortgage Trust Announces Update to Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced an update to the tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2018 to include Section 199A reporting, which are as follows:



Common Stock (CUSIP #649604501)

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend Capital Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain 2018

Non

Dividend Distributions



2018

199A Dividends1 3/19/2018 3/29/2018 4/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854 6/18/2018 6/28/2018 7/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854 9/17/2018 9/27/2018 10/26/2018 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854 12/4/2018 12/14/2018 1/25/2019 $0.200000 $0.092854 - $0.028569 $0.002878 $0.078577 $0.092854 Totals $0.800000 $0.371416 - $0.114276 $0.011512 $0.314308 $0.371416

7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709)

Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend 2018

Capital Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain 2018

Non

Dividend Distributions



2018

199A Dividends 1 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.484375 $0.415185 - $0.069190 $0.006970 - $0.415185 Totals $1.937500 $1.660740 - $0.276760 $0.027880 - $1.660740

7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808)

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend 2018

Capital Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain 2018

Non

Dividend Distributions



2018

199A Dividends 1 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703060 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.4921875 $0.4218820 - $0.0703040 $0.0070820 - $0.4218820 Totals $1.9687500 $1.6875280 - $0.2812220 $0.0283280 - $1.6875280

/EIN News/ -- 8.0% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881)

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2018 Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Box 1b



Box 2a Box 2b



Box 3



Box 5 2018

Ordinary

Dividend 2018

Qualified

Dividend 2018

Capital Gain

Distribution 2018

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain 2018

Non

Dividend Distributions



2018

199A Dividends 1 12/7/2017 1/1/2018 1/15/2018 $0.511111 $0.438102 - $0.073009 $0.007355 - $0.438102 3/19/2018 4/1/2018 4/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578 6/18/2018 7/1/2018 7/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578 9/17/2018 10/1/2018 10/15/2018 $0.500000 $0.428578 - $0.071422 $0.007195 - $0.428578 Totals $2.011111 $1.723836 - $0.287275 $0.028940 - $1.723836

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets multi-family CMBS, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments, residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related investments.

CONTACT: AT THE COMPANY Kristine R. Nario-Eng Chief Financial Officer Phone: (646) 216-2363 Email: knario@nymtrust.com



