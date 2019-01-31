Sundance Energy Provides January 2019 Operational Update

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas is pleased to announce that it exceeded its production guidance for full year 2018 and met its production guidance for fourth quarter 2018. The Company’s full year 2018 net production averaged approximately 10,000 Boe/d including flared volumes, at the top end of full year net production guidance of 9,000 to 10,000 Boe/d. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company produced approximately 14,000 Boe/d including flared volumes, meeting fourth quarter production guidance of 14,000 to 15,000 Boe/d.



The Company’s cumulative net production for the fourth quarter was approximately 1,300,000 Boe. Net production comprised approximately 900,000 barrels of oil, 150,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and 1,700,000 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. Production for the period was ~68% oil by volume.

The Company’s cumulative net production for full year 2018 was approximately 3,700,000 Boe. Net production comprised approximately 2,300,000 barrels of oil, 490,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and 5,700,000 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. Production for the year was ~61% oil by volume.

Due to better than expected well performance, the Company’s higher production volumes have resulted in increased line pressure and capacity constraints at a third-party gas processing facility earlier than planned. The Company expects the issue to be resolved in the first half of the year through a facility expansion. In the meantime, the Company has been appropriately managing production volumes and flaring additional gas volumes.

Sundance brought 11 gross (11 net) wells onto production during the fourth quarter, bringing the total number of gross wells brought online in 2018 to 23 (23 net).

During the fourth quarter, Sundance brought onto production 9 gross (9 net) wells on the acreage acquired from Pioneer in Live Oak County. Initial production results from all wells were significantly above the Company’s well performance expectations, and all wells continue to perform above type curve. Sundance additionally brought online two gross (two net) wells on its legacy acreage in McMullen County.

Additionally, during the fourth quarter the Company completed drilling (“SPUD to TD”) on two additional gross (two net) wells in Dimmit County with a subsequently released spot rig and at quarter’s end was in the process of drilling the Roy Esse 15H, 16H, 17H and 18H four well pad in Live Oak County.

As of the date of this report, the Company has finished drilling the Roy Esse pad and is in the process of drilling the Bracken 23H and 24H two well pad in McMullen County. During January the Company fracked the Red Ranch 18H and 19H two well pad in Dimmit County and has initiated flow back on the pad.

The Company delayed picking up a second rig in the fourth quarter of 2018 in response to weaker commodity prices, and has additionally elected to scale back first quarter 2019 development plans. During the first quarter 2019 the Company intends to drill 6 wells and complete four wells.

Financial Disclosures

Upon conclusion of its annual audit in March 2019, the Company will provide full fourth quarter financial results as well as audited financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year including a Statement of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flows. The Company will also provide an Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation at that time.

Exhibit A: Fourth Quarter Initial Well Results

Well Name County IP Date Completed

Lat Length 30-Day IP

(boepd) 30-Day /

1,000' ft 60-Day IP

(boepd) 60-Day /

1,000' ft % Oil Idylwood 04H Live Oak 16-Oct 6,445 1,021 158 1,079 167 83 % Idylwood 05H Live Oak 16-Oct 5,487 1,171 213 1,152 210 81 % James Keith Esse 06H Live Oak 13-Nov 5,175 1,212 234 1,222 236 74 % James Keith Esse 07H Live Oak 13-Nov 5,178 923 178 966 187 75 % James Keith Esse 08H Live Oak 13-Nov 5,180 1,119 216 1,148 222 75 % James Keith Esse 09H Live Oak 13-Nov 5,164 1,333 258 1,291 250 73 % Hoskins 20H McMullen 2-Dec 7,266 561 77 - - 86 % Hoskins 21H McMullen 2-Dec 7,116 909 128 - - 82 % Harlan Bethune 22H Live Oak 15-Dec 5,301 - - - - - Harlan Bethune 23H Live Oak 15-Dec 5,621 1,330 237 - - 79 % Harlan Bethune 24H Live Oak 15-Dec 5,737 - - - - -

Exhibit B: Full Year 2018 Activities Overview

Well Name County Spud

Date Frac Start

Date IP

Date Lateral

Length 30-Day IP (boe/d) 60-Day IP (boe/d) 90-Day IP (boe/d) Paloma Ranch 7H McMullen 18-Jan-18 17-May-18 2-Jun-18 7,690' 1,345 1,017 811 Peeler Ranch 8HC Atascosa 1-Mar-18 28-May-18 26-Jun-18 5,642' 484 404 367 Peeler Ranch 9HC Atascosa 24-Mar-18 28-May-18 26-Jun-18 5,820' 446 371 314 Allen MCM 1HA McMullen 21-Apr-18 6-Jul-18 17-Aug-18 8,015' 1,291 1,100 942 Allen MCM 2HA McMullen 13-May-18 6-Jul-18 17-Aug-18 8,234' 1,132 969 843 Harlan Bethune 25H Live Oak 7-May-18 24-Jul-18 15-Aug-18 4,779' 1,102 1,091 974 Harlan Bethune 26H Live Oak 11-May-18 22-Jul-18 15-Aug-18 4,073' 1,234 1,066 920 Harlan Bethune 27H Live Oak 13-May-18 22-Jul-18 15-Aug-18 3,314' 1,183 901 750 Justin Tom 05H Atascosa 17-Jun-18 12-Aug-18 3-Sep-18 6,258' 1,296 1,146 1,003 Justin Tom 06H Atascosa 14-Jun-18 12-Aug-18 3-Sep-18 6,299' 1,042 826 834 Harlan Bethune 34H Live Oak 25-Jun-18 3-Aug-18 19-Aug-18 3,528' 1,691 1,588 1,344 Harlan Bethune 35H Live Oak 22-Jun-18 3-Aug-18 19-Aug-18 3,702' 1,738 1,579 1,321 James Keith Esse 06H Live Oak 26-Jul-18 12-Oct-18 13-Nov-18 5,175' 1,212 1,222 - James Keith Esse 07H Live Oak 22-Jul-18 12-Oct-18 13-Nov-18 5,178' 923 966 - James Keith Esse 08H Live Oak 24-Jul-18 12-Oct-18 13-Nov-18 5,180' 1,119 1,148 - James Keith Esse 09H Live Oak 20-Jul-18 12-Oct-18 13-Nov-18 5,164' 1,333 1,291 - Idylwood 04H Live Oak 3-Aug-18 28-Sep-18 16-Oct-18 6,445' 1,021 1,079 - Idylwood 05H Live Oak 3-Aug-18 28-Sep-18 16-Oct-18 5,487' 1,171 1,152 - Harlan Bethune 22H Live Oak 17-Sep-18 27-Nov-18 15-Dec-18 5,301' - - - Harlan Bethune 23H Live Oak 21-Sep-18 27-Nov-18 15-Dec-18 5,621' 1,330 - - Harlan Bethune 24H Live Oak 25-Sep-18 27-Nov-18 15-Dec-18 5,737' - - - Hoskins 20H McMullen 25-Sep-18 9-Nov-18 2-Dec-18 7,266' 561 - - Hoskins 21H McMullen 27-Sep-18 9-Nov-18 2-Dec-18 7,116' 909 - - Roy Esse 15H Live Oak 1-Dec-18 - - - - - - Roy Esse 16H Live Oak 28-Nov-18 - - - - - - Roy Esse 17H Live Oak 26-Nov-18 - - - - - - Roy Esse 18H Live Oak 24-Nov-18 - - - - - - Red Ranch 18H Dimmit 20-Nov-18 8-Jan-19 - - - - - Red Ranch 19H Dimmit 19-Nov-18 8-Jan-19 - - - - -

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net

Summary Information

The following disclaimer applies to this document and any information contained in it. The information in this release is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Sundance’s periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with ASX Limited that are available at www.asx.com.au and Sundance’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov .

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “seek” and similar words or expressions containing same.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s views and assumptions with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are subject to a variety of unpredictable risks, uncertainties, and other unknowns. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. These include, but are not limited to, risks or uncertainties associated with the discovery and development of oil and natural gas reserves, cash flows and liquidity, business and financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, oil and natural gas prices, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, including future development costs, availability and terms of capital and general economic and business conditions. Given these uncertainties, no one should place undue reliance on any forward looking statements attributable to Sundance, or any of its affiliates or persons acting on its behalf. Although every effort has been made to ensure this release sets forth a fair and accurate view, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



