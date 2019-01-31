Nexeo Solutions Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) (the "Company") announced today that it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET). The earnings release is expected to be issued either the day before following market close or the day of the call prior to market open.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call one of the following telephone numbers and reference the below access passcode 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time: • Domestic: +1.844.412.1004 • International: +1.216.562.0451 • Passcode: 7192068

/EIN News/ -- The conference call and presentation will also be broadcast live via the Internet. You may listen by accessing the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.nexeosolutions.com. You should connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register, download and install any necessary audio software to ensure a successful user experience.



If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available on February 7, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET), through February 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET). The phone number for the conference call replay is +1.855.859.2056 (Domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (International). The access passcode is 7192068. Additionally, the recorded conference call will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.nexeosolutions.com.

All individuals listening to the conference call or the replay are reminded that all conference call material is copyrighted by the Company and cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without the Company's express written consent.

About Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

Nexeo Solutions is a leading global chemicals and plastics distributor, representing products from world-class producers to a diverse customer base. From product specification to sustainable solutions, the Company goes beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including chemicals manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, personal care, healthcare, automotive and 3D printing. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. Learn more at www.nexeosolutions.com .

For Further Information Please Contact

Investor Relations, Nexeo Solutions

Investor.Relations@nexeosolutions.com

Tel: +1.281.297.0856

Media Relations, Nexeo Solutions

Media.Relations@nexeosolutions.com

Tel: +1.281.297.0851



