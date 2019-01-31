There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,920 in the last 365 days.

Marlin Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings and Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

Strong origination volume results in Net Investment in Leases and Loans surpassing the $1 billion milestone

  • Net income of $6.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share down from $15.9 million, or $1.27 per diluted share a year ago
  • Net income on an adjusted basis of $6.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, increased 8.5% compared with net income on an adjusted basis of $5.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the fourth quarter last year
  • Net Investment in Leases and Loans totaled $1.0 billion, up 9.4% from a year ago and total managed assets ended the fourth quarter at $1.2 billion, up 17.8% from a year ago
  • Total Sourced Originations of $216.3 million, up 15.9% year-over-year; Direct origination volume of $40.4 million, up 27.7% year-over-year
  • Yield on Total Originations of 12.36%, down 41 basis points from the prior quarter and up 77 basis points year-over-year 
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 2.30%, compared with 1.90% in the prior quarter and 1.87% in the fourth quarter last year
  • Provision for credit losses of $5.8 million compared with $4.9 million in the prior quarter and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter last year
  • Equity to assets ratio of 17.01%, compared with 17.27% in the fourth quarter last year

Full Year 2018 Summary:

  • Total Sourced Originations of $739.3 million, up 8.2% from a year ago
  • Total Net Investment in Leases and Loans of $1.0 billion, up 3.1% from the prior quarter and up 9.4% from a year ago
  • Net income of $25.0 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared with $25.3 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, in the prior year
  • Net income on an adjusted basis of $25.4 million, or $2.04 per share, up from $18.9 million, or $1.50 per diluted share in the prior year
  • ROE of 13.27%; ROE on an adjusted basis of 13.52% compared with ROE on an adjusted basis of 11.48% in the prior year

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported fourth quarter 2018 net income of $6.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with net income of $15.9 million, or $1.27 per share a year ago. Fourth quarter net income on an adjusted basis was $6.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $5.9 million or $0.47 per diluted share a year ago.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income was $25.0 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, down from $25.3 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, adjusted net income increased 34.9% to $25.4 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, compared with $18.9 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “We completed the year with a strong fourth quarter driven by solid origination volume that led to Net Investment in Leases and Loans reaching a record level and excellent year-over-year growth in adjusted net income. Fourth quarter Total Sourced Origination volume was $216.3 million compared with $186.5 million last year, resulting in a year-over-year improvement of 15.9%. This increase included strong growth from both our Equipment Finance and Working Capital Loan products as well as from our Direct origination channel. In addition, as part of Marlin’s capital markets initiatives, we referred or sold $62.6 million of leases and loans. Due to these origination and capital markets activities, our Net Investment in Leases and Loans increased 9.4% from a year ago and surpassed the $1 billion milestone for the first time in Company history, and total managed assets grew to nearly $1.2 billion, an increase of 17.8% from a year ago. At the bottom line, adjusted earnings expanded sharply on a year-over-year basis for both the fourth quarter and full-year.”

Mr. Hilzinger concluded, “While overall asset quality of our portfolio remains strong, charge-offs during the fourth quarter were elevated due primarily to fraudulent activity perpetrated by a single vendor. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter associated with fraud by this vendor totaled $1.2 million. Excluding the fraud, net charge-offs in the fourth quarter would have been 1.69% on an annualized basis which is better than the average for the prior four quarters of 1.74% and adjusted earnings per share would have been $2.11. Significant actions have been taken throughout 2018 to combat fraud risk including the implementation of new anti-fraud tools, increased vendor surveillance staff and enhancements to procedures. Overall, we expect our portfolio performance to continue to be stable and remain within our targeted range.”

Results of Operations
Total Sourced Origination volume for the fourth quarter of $216.3 million was up 15.9% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $40.4 million in the fourth quarter was up 27.7% from $31.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Indirect origination volume in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $159.5 million, up from $148.5 million in the same period a year ago. Referral volume totaled $4.5 million, down from $6.5 million in the fourth quarter last year, largely due to the transition of leases originated by Marlin’s Horizon Keystone division to Marlin’s balance sheet over the past year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 9.76% for the fourth quarter, down 18 basis points from the third quarter of 2018 and down 81 basis points from a year ago. The decrease in margin percentage was primarily a result of an increase in interest expense, partially offset by an increase of 77 basis points in new origination loan and lease yield over last year. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average finance receivables increased to 220 basis points compared with 207 basis points for the previous quarter due exclusively to the securitization completed in the third quarter. Interest expense as a percent of average finance receivables increased from 145 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to the impact on funding costs from the recent securitization and to a lesser extent an increase in deposit rates. 

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $23.6 million for the fourth quarter last year.

Non-interest income was $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $4.4 million in the prior quarter and $5.3 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in non-interest income is primarily due to an increase in gains-on-sale and to a lesser extent an increase in insurance-related income. Non-interest expense was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $15.7 million in the prior quarter and $15.4 million in the fourth quarter last year.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 53.1% compared with 53.3% in the fourth quarter last year. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 53.1% compared with 51.8% in the fourth quarter last year and, excluding acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization, the non-GAAP efficiency ratio in 2018 was 53.2% as compared to 55.0% in 2017. Marlin expects its efficiency ratio to continue to improve as the Company leverages its fixed costs through continued portfolio growth and from continued operational efficiencies generated by its various process improvement activities.

Marlin recorded an income tax expense of $2.3 million, representing an effective tax rate of 26.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with an income tax benefit of $6.9 million, for the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 enacted on December 22, 2017 which resulted in a one-time net tax benefit of $10.2 million. Excluding the one-time tax benefit, Marlin recorded an income tax provision of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, representing an effective tax rate of 37.0%.

Portfolio Performance
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 1.62% at December 31, 2018 relatively consistent with 1.65% at September 30, 2018 and 1.63% at December 31, 2017.

Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 1.09% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of December 31, 2018, up 7 basis points from September 30, 2018 and up 7 basis points from December 31, 2017. Finance receivables over 60 days delinquent were 0.65% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of December 31, 2018, up 8 basis points from September 30, 2018 and up 10 basis points from December 31, 2017. Annualized fourth quarter net charge-offs were 2.30% of average total finance receivables versus 1.90% in the third quarter of 2018 and 1.87% a year ago.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s consolidated equity to assets ratio was 17.01%. This compares to 17.18% and 17.27%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively.

Corporate Developments
On January 2, 2019 the Company announced the appointment of Michael R. Bogansky as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2019. Prior to joining Marlin, Mr. Bogansky was a Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at PHH Corporation (formerly NYSE:PHH), as PHH was recently acquired by Ocwen Financial Corporation. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller & Principal Accounting Officer of PHH.

Marlin’s Board of Directors today declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable February 21, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2019. Based on the closing stock price on January 31, 2019, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 2.53%.

Business Outlook
The Company’s guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2019 is as follows:

  • Total Sourced Origination volume is expected to finish approximately 20% above 2018 levels
  • Excluding the vendor fraud experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018, portfolio performance is expected to remain in line with the results observed over the last 12 months
  • Net interest and fee margin, as a percentage of average finance receivables, is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.0%
  • ROE is expected to continue to improve in 2019 as the Company continues to improve operating scale
  • EPS is expected to be between $2.30 and $2.40 per share

Conference Call and Webcast
Marlin will host a conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 results. If you wish to participate, please call 877-407-0792 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call time. The conference ID will be: “Marlin.” The call will also be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, www.marlinfinance.com. An audio replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Marlin’s website for 45 days.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin Business Services Corp. is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit www.marlinfinance.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others, affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections captioned “Risk Factors” and “Business” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this release the Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding an after-tax charge related to a reserve for restitution in connection with certain payment processing practices in effect prior to February 2016 and charges for associated legal and consulting fees, the after-tax hurricane credit and insurance loss reserves, the after-tax executive severance, and the net tax benefit from the tax cut and jobs act, as applicable. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for the reserve for restitution in connection with certain payment processing practices in effect prior to February 2016, hurricane insurance loss reserves, and executive severance, as applicable. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Contacts:
Ed Dietz
Senior Vice President & General Counsel
856-505-4458

Lasse Glassen
Addo Investor Relations
lglassen@addoir.com
424-238-6249

---Tables to Follow---

 
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
        December 31,
 		  December 31,
         2018   2017
                 
        (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
                 
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 5,088     $ 3,544  
Interest-earning deposits with banks   92,068       63,602  
Total cash and cash equivalents   97,156       67,146  
Time deposits with banks   9,659       8,110  
Restricted interest-earning deposits (includes $10.0 and $0 million at December 31, 2018, and   14,045        
December 31, 2017, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs)          
Investment securities (amortized cost of $11.2 million and $11.7 million at   10,956       11,533  
December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)          
Net investment in leases and loans:          
Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses   1,016,840       929,271  
(includes $150.2 million and $0 million at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,          
respectively, related to consolidatedVIEs)          
Allowance for credit losses   (16,100 )     (14,851 )
Total net investment in leases and loans   1,000,740       914,420  
Intangible assets   7,912       1,128  
Goodwill   7,360       1,160  
Property and equipment, net   4,317       4,204  
Property tax receivables   5,245       6,292  
Other assets   9,656       26,167  
Total assets $ 1,167,046     $ 1,040,160  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Deposits $ 755,776     $ 809,315  
Long-term borrowings related to consolidated VIEs   150,055        
Other liabilities:          
Sales and property taxes payable   3,775       2,963  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   36,369       31,492  
Net deferred income tax liability   22,560       16,741  
Total liabilities   968,535       860,511  
           
           
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued          
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized;          
12,367,724 and 12,449,458 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and              
December 31, 2017, respectively   124       124  
Additional paid-in capital   83,498       82,588  
Stock subscription receivable   (2 )     (2 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (44 )     (96 )
Retained earnings   114,935       97,035  
Total stockholders’ equity   198,511       179,649  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,167,046     $ 1,040,160  
 


 
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
        Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
        2018   2017   2018   2017
                             
        (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
                             
Interest income $ 24,946   $ 22,994     $ 97,025   $ 87,455  
Fee income   4,078     3,809       15,843     14,864  
Interest and fee income   29,024     26,803       112,868     102,319  
Interest expense   5,349     3,228       17,414     11,180  
Net interest and fee income   23,675     23,575       95,454     91,139  
Provision for credit losses   5,761     4,516       19,522     18,394  
Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses   17,914     19,059       75,932     72,745  
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Insurance premiums written and earned   2,108     1,881       8,087     7,155  
Other income   5,017     3,417       13,347     9,577  
Non-interest income   7,125     5,298       21,434     16,732  
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and benefits   9,908     9,806       39,750     37,569  
General and administrative   6,450     5,583       24,915     28,272  
Non-interest expense   16,358     15,389       64,665     65,841  
Income before income taxes   8,681     8,968       32,701     23,636  
Income tax expense   2,259     (6,926 )     7,721     (1,656 )
Net income $ 6,422   $ 15,894     $ 24,980   $ 25,292  
                       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.52   $ 1.27     $ 2.01   $ 2.02  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51   $ 1.27     $ 2.00   $ 2.01  
                             
Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.14   $ 0.14     $ 0.56   $ 0.56  
 


 
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
   
   
   
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2018   2017   2018   2017
  (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)   (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data)
  (Unaudited)    (Unaudited) 
               
Net income as reported $ 6,422     $ 15,894     $ 24,980     $ 25,292  
               
Deduct:              
Executive separation   -       (551 )     (631 )     (551 )
Charge in connection with regulatory matters   -       -       -       (4,816 )
Hurricane credit loss reserve   -       -       -       (500 )
Hurricane insurance loss reserve   -       110       -       (327 )
Tax effect   -       168       162       2,369  
Charges in connection with executive separation, regulatory matters, & hurricane reserves, net of tax   -       (273 )     (469 )     (3,825 )
               
Net tax benefit resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017         10,246             10,246  
               
Net Income on an adjusted basis $ 6,422     $ 5,921     $ 25,449     $ 18,871  
               
               
Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 0.51     $ 1.27     $ 2.00     $ 2.01  
Diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis $ 0.51     $ 0.47     $ 2.04     $ 1.50  
               
Return on Average Assets as reported   2.28 %     6.21 %     2.29 %     2.59 %
Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis   2.28 %     2.31 %     2.33 %     1.94 %
               
Return on Average Equity as reported   13.16 %     38.08 %     13.27 %     15.38 %
Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis   13.16 %     14.18 %     13.52 %     11.48 %
               
Efficiency Ratio as reported   53.11 %     53.30 %     55.32 %     61.04 %
Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis   53.11 %     51.77 %     54.78 %     55.76 %
               

Net Income on an Adjusted Basis is defined as net income excluding the following: Third quarter 2018 charge of $0.6 million related to the departure of the Company's Chief Financial Officer. A Fourth quarter 2017 charge of $0.6 million related to the departure of the Company's Chief Operating Officer. A fourth quarter 2017 partial reversal of hurricane insurance reserve in the amount of $0.1 million. Fourth quarter 2017 net tax benefit in the amount of $10.2 million resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. A third quarter 2017 $0.9 million charge related to credit and insurance hurricane loss reserves. A first quarter 2017 $4.2 million charge associated with recent regulatory matters and charges for associated legal and consulting fees in the amounts of $0.3 million and $0.4 million for the first quarter and second quarter 2017, respectively. The appropriate tax effect, where appropriate, on the aforementioned items. The efficiency ratio as reported and the efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis are not impacted by the $0.5 million hurricane credit loss reserve charge as the provision for credit losses is not included as part of the ratio numerator.

           
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
           
           
Quarter Ended: 12/31/17 3/31/18 6/30/18 9/30/18 12/31/18
           
Net Income:          
Net Income $ 15,894   $ 6,185   $ 6,467   $ 5,906   $ 6,422  
           
Annualized Performance Measures:          
Return on Average Assets   6.21 %   2.37 %   2.41 %   2.04 %   2.28 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   38.08 %   13.69 %   13.93 %   12.36 %   13.16 %
           
           
EPS Data:          
Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $ 15,532   $ 6,065   $ 6,352   $ 5,808   $ 6,322  
Number of Shares - Basic   12,187,666     12,188,906     12,199,089     12,214,913     12,202,652  
Basic Earnings per Share $ 1.27   $ 0.50   $ 0.52   $ 0.48   $ 0.52  
           
Number of Shares - Diluted   12,230,858     12,245,019     12,269,989     12,296,726     12,286,748  
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.27   $ 0.50   $ 0.52   $ 0.47   $ 0.51  
           
Cash Dividends Declared per share $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.14  
           
New Asset Production:          
Direct Originations $ 31,610   $ 30,869   $ 36,338   $ 35,469   $ 40,381  
Indirect Originations $ 148,468   $ 128,833   $ 135,865   $ 137,605   $ 159,534  
Total Originations $ 180,078   $ 159,702   $ 172,203   $ 173,074   $ 199,915  
           
Equipment Finance Originations $ 163,562   $ 141,646   $ 155,385   $ 153,503   $ 180,116  
Working Capital Loans Originations $ 16,516   $ 18,056   $ 16,818   $ 19,571   $ 19,799  
Total Originations $ 180,078   $ 159,702   $ 172,203   $ 173,074   $ 199,915  
           
Assets originated for sale in the period $ 0   $ 0   $ 1,801   $ 3,890   $ 11,905  
Assets referred in the period $ 6,466   $ 4,201   $ 5,638   $ 2,540   $ 4,451  
Total Sourced Originations $ 186,544   $ 163,903   $ 179,642   $ 179,504   $ 216,271  
Assets sold in the period $ 36,037   $ 22,981   $ 16,890   $ 40,986   $ 58,138  
           
Implicit Yield on Direct Originations   19.22 %   19.47 %   18.59 %   22.39 %   21.79 %
Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations   9.93 %   10.75 %   10.54 %   10.29 %   9.97 %
Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations   11.59 %   12.44 %   12.24 %   12.77 %   12.36 %
           
Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations   9.46 %   9.99 %   9.94 %   9.96 %   9.68 %
Implicit Yield on Working Capital Loans Originations   32.73 %   31.68 %   33.52 %   34.85 %   36.67 %
           
# of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance   8,346     7,764     8,238     7,603     7,873  
Equipment Finance Approval Percentage   56 %   56 %   56 %   57 %   59 %
Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources   1,244     1,190     1,240     1,174     1,140  
           
Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)          
Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables:          
Interest Income   10.31 %   10.19 %   10.24 %   10.37 %   10.28 %
Fee Income   1.71 %   1.73 %   1.66 %   1.64 %   1.68 %
Interest and Fee Income   12.02 %   11.92 %   11.90 %   12.01 %   11.96 %
Interest Expense   1.45 %   1.49 %   1.59 %   2.07 %   2.20 %
Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)   10.57 %   10.43 %   10.31 %   9.94 %   9.76 %
           
Cost of Funds (1)   1.58 %   1.63 %   1.76 %   2.15 %   2.43 %
           
Interest Income Equipment Finance $ 20,382   $ 20,639   $ 21,082   $ 21,489   $ 21,590  
Interest Income Working Capital Loans $ 2,322   $ 2,321   $ 2,463   $ 2,626   $ 2,824  
           
Average Total Finance Receivables $ 891,819   $ 913,804   $ 936,007   $ 957,755   $ 970,785  
Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 864,665   $ 884,946   $ 905,583   $ 925,900   $ 937,004  
Average Working Capital Loans $ 27,154   $ 28,858   $ 30,424   $ 31,855   $ 33,781  
           
End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 887,328   $ 900,763   $ 933,261   $ 937,897   $ 965,351  
End of Period Working Capital Loans $ 27,092   $ 29,864   $ 29,848   $ 32,528   $ 35,389  
Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (2) $ 914,420   $ 930,627   $ 963,109   $ 970,425   $ 1,000,740  
           
Total Assets Serviced for Others $ 74,359   $ 90,701   $ 98,442   $ 128,539   $ 164,029  
                               
Total Managed Assets $ 988,779   $ 1,021,328   $ 1,061,551   $ 1,098,964   $ 1,164,769  
                               
Average Total Managed Assets $ 950,327   $ 996,334   $ 1,030,579   $ 1,071,246   $ 1,117,069  
                               
           
Portfolio Asset Quality:          
           
Total Finance Receivables          
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   1.02 %   1.05 %   0.96 %   1.02 %   1.09 %
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 10,565   $ 10,994   $ 10,438   $ 11,270   $ 12,295  
           
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.55 %   0.64 %   0.55 %   0.57 %   0.65 %
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 5,647   $ 6,735   $ 6,007   $ 6,244   $ 7,292  
           
Equipment Finance          
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   1.04 %   1.07 %   0.97 %   1.02 %   1.08 %
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 10,446   $ 10,942   $ 10,286   $ 10,913   $ 11,803  
           
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.56 %   0.66 %   0.56 %   0.57 %   0.65 %
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 5,647   $ 6,735   $ 5,952   $ 6,137   $ 7,100  
           
Working Capital Loans          
15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.95 %   0.53 %   0.59 %   1.17 %   1.44 %
15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 264   $ 162   $ 183   $ 394   $ 526  
           
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.43 %   0.17 %   0.49 %   1.06 %   1.35 %
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 119   $ 52   $ 152   $ 357   $ 492  
           
           
Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables $ 4,169   $ 3,843   $ 4,306   $ 4,546   $ 5,578  
% on Average Total Finance Receivables          
Annualized   1.87 %   1.68 %   1.84 %   1.90 %   2.30 %
           
Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance $ 3,944   $ 3,618   $ 3,851   $ 4,194   $ 5,132  
% on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance          
Annualized   1.82 %   1.64 %   1.70 %   1.81 %   2.19 %
           
Net Charge-offs - Working Capital Loans $ 225   $ 224   $ 456   $ 352   $ 446  
% of Average Working Capital Loans          
Annualized   3.31 %   3.10 %   6.00 %   4.42 %   5.28 %
           
           
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 14,851   $ 15,620   $ 15,570   $ 15,917   $ 16,100  
% of Total Finance Receivables   1.63 %   1.68 %   1.62 %   1.65 %   1.62 %
% of 60+ Delinquencies   262.99 %   231.92 %   259.19 %   254.92 %   220.79 %
           
Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance $ 13,815   $ 14,310   $ 14,236   $ 14,498   $ 14,633  
% of Net Investment Equipment Finance   1.56 %   1.60 %   1.53 %   1.55 %   1.52 %
% of 60+ Delinquencies   244.64 %   212.48 %   239.18 %   236.24 %   206.10 %
           
Allowance for Credit Losses - Working Capital Loans $ 1,036   $ 1,310   $ 1,334   $ 1,419   $ 1,467  
% of Total Working Capital Loans   3.73 %   4.25 %   4.32 %   4.22 %   4.02 %
           
           
Non-accrual - Equipment Finance $ 3,065   $ 3,626   $ 3,211   $ 3,392   $ 3,720  
Non-accrual - Equipment Finance   0.30 %   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.32 %   0.34 %
           
Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans $ 118   $ 27   $ 147   $ 217   $ 492  
Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans   0.42 %   0.09 %   0.48 %   0.65 %   1.35 %
           
Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables $ 3,183   $ 3,653   $ 3,358   $ 3,609   $ 4,212  
Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables   0.31 %   0.35 %   0.31 %   0.33 %   0.37 %
           
Restructured - Total Finance Receivables $ 4,489   $ 4,366   $ 3,747   $ 3,456   $ 3,636  
           
Expense Ratios:          
Salaries and Benefits Expense $ 9,806   $ 10,023   $ 9,527   $ 10,292   $ 9,908  
Salaries and Benefits Expense          
Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl.   4.40 %   4.39 %   4.07 %   4.30 %   4.08 %
           
Total personnel end of quarter   330     326     320     339     341  
           
General and Administrative Expense $ 5,583   $ 6,571   $ 6,449   $ 5,445   $ 6,450  
General and Administrative Expense          
Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl.   2.50 %   2.88 %   2.76 %   2.27 %   2.66 %
           
Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets   6.48 %   6.66 %   6.20 %   5.88 %   5.86 %
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (3)   6.16 %   6.52 %   6.06 %   5.46 %   5.61 %
           
Efficiency Ratio   53.30 %   57.08 %   55.56 %   55.69 %   53.11 %
           
Balance Sheet:          
           
Assets          
Investment in Leases and Loans $ 911,242   $ 927,752   $ 959,452   $ 966,659   $ 996,384  
Initial Direct Costs and Fees   18,029     18,495     19,227     19,683     20,456  
Reserve for Credit Losses   (14,851 )   (15,620 )   (15,570 )   (15,917 )   (16,100 )
Net Investment in Leases and Loans $ 914,420   $ 930,627   $ 963,109   $ 970,425   $ 1,000,740  
Cash and Cash Equivalents   67,146     84,891     99,227     88,448     97,156  
Restricted Cash   -     -     -     10,049     14,045  
Other Assets   58,594     55,707     50,975     57,811     55,105  
Total Assets $ 1,040,160   $ 1,071,225   $ 1,113,311   $ 1,126,733   $ 1,167,046  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits   809,315     833,145     863,568     700,107     755,776  
Total Debt   -     -     -     174,519     150,055  
Other Liabilities   51,196     54,153     60,101     58,564     62,704  
Total Liabilities $ 860,511   $ 887,298   $ 923,669   $ 933,190   $ 968,535  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common Stock $ 124   $ 124   $ 124   $ 124   $ 124  
Paid-in Capital, net   82,586     82,507     83,472     83,315     83,496  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (96 )   (98 )   (73 )   (149 )   (44 )
Retained Earnings   97,035     101,394     106,119     110,253     114,935  
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 179,649   $ 183,927   $ 189,642   $ 193,543   $ 198,511  
           
Total Liabilities and          
Stockholders' Equity $ 1,040,160   $ 1,071,225   $ 1,113,311   $ 1,126,733   $ 1,167,046  
           
Capital and Leverage:          
Equity $ 179,649   $ 183,927   $ 189,642   $ 193,543   $ 198,511  
Debt to Equity   4.50     4.53     4.55     4.52     4.56  
Equity to Assets   17.27 %   17.17 %   17.03 %   17.18 %   17.01 %
           
Regulatory Capital Ratios:          
Tier 1 Leverage Capital   17.25 %   17.35 %   17.04 %   15.57 %   16.38 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital   18.22 %   18.33 %   18.07 %   17.46 %   17.50 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital   18.22 %   18.33 %   18.07 %   17.46 %   17.50 %
Total Risk-based Capital   19.47 %   19.58 %   19.33 %   18.72 %   18.76 %
           
           
           
Notes and Footnotes:          
(1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized
(2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans.
(3) Adjusted non-interest expense excludes NON-GAAP non-interest expense items as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP financial measures and acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization.
**Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans.
           


       
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNUAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
       
Year Ended:   2016     2017     2018  
       
Net Income:      
Net Income $ 17,279   $ 25,292   $ 24,980  
       
Annualized Performance Measures:      
Return on Average Assets   2.08 %   2.59 %   2.29 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   11.15 %   15.38 %   13.27 %
       
       
EPS Data:      
Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $ 16,761   $ 24,664   $ 24,548  
Number of Shares - Basic   12,141,595     12,216,020     12,201,465  
Basic Earnings per Share $ 1.38   $ 2.02   $ 2.01  
       
Number of Shares - Diluted   12,150,697     12,249,623     12,273,406  
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.38   $ 2.01   $ 2.00  
       
Cash Dividends Declared per share $ 0.56   $ 0.56   $ 0.56  
       
New Asset Production:      
Direct Originations $ 50,313   $ 91,182   $ 143,057  
Indirect Originations $ 453,969   $ 538,263   $ 561,837  
Total Originations $ 504,282   $ 629,445   $ 704,894  
       
Equipment Finance Originations $ 468,505   $ 570,555   $ 630,650  
Working Capital Loans Originations $ 35,777   $ 58,890   $ 74,244  
Total Originations $ 504,282   $ 629,445   $ 704,894  
       
Assets originated for sale in the period $ 0   $ 0   $ 17,596  
Assets referred in the period $ 17,724   $ 54,110   $ 16,830  
Total Sourced Originations $ 522,006   $ 683,555   $ 739,320  
Assets sold in the period $ 18,132   $ 66,744   $ 138,995  
       
Implicit Yield on Direct Originations   23.49 %   21.58 %   20.63 %
Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations   10.35 %   10.32 %   10.37 %
Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations   11.66 %   11.95 %   12.45 %
       
Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations   9.97 %   9.76 %   9.88 %
Implicit Yield on Working Capital Loans Originations   33.82 %   33.19 %   34.26 %
       
# of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance   26,632     30,682     31,478  
Equipment Finance Approval Percentage   58 %   56 %   57 %
Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources   1,116     1,198     1,186  
       
Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)      
Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables:      
Interest Income   10.38 %   10.33 %   10.27 %
Fee Income   2.16 %   1.76 %   1.68 %
Interest and Fee Income   12.54 %   12.09 %   11.95 %
Interest Expense   1.08 %   1.32 %   1.84 %
Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM)   11.46 %   10.77 %   10.11 %
       
Cost of Funds (1)   1.20 %   1.43 %   2.02 %
       
Interest Income Equipment Finance $ 69,903   $ 78,171     84,800  
Interest Income Working Capital Loans $ 4,302   $ 8,355     10,234  
       
Average Total Finance Receivables $ 720,060   $ 846,743   $ 944,588  
Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 707,889   $ 821,972   $ 913,358  
Average Working Capital Loans $ 12,171   $ 24,771   $ 31,230  
       
End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 777,607   $ 887,328   $ 965,351  
End of Period Working Capital Loans $ 19,110   $ 27,092   $ 35,389  
Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (2) $ 796,717   $ 914,420   $ 1,000,740  
       
Total Assets Serviced for Others $ 19,203   $ 74,359   $ 164,029  
       
Total Managed Assets $ 815,920   $ 988,779   $ 1,164,769  
                   
       
Average Total Managed Assets $ 731,259   $ 884,851   $ 1,053,829  
                   
       
Portfolio Asset Quality:      
       
Total Finance Receivables      
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.80 %   1.02 %   1.09 %
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 7,226   $ 10,565   $ 12,295  
       
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.46 %   0.55 %   0.65 %
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 4,137   $ 5,647   $ 7,292  
       
Equipment Finance      
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.82 %   1.04 %   1.08 %
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 7,226   $ 10,446   $ 11,803  
       
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.47 %   0.56 %   0.65 %
60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 4,137   $ 5,647   $ 7,100  
       
Working Capital Loans      
15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.50 %   0.95 %   1.44 %
15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 98   $ 264   $ 526  
       
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies   0.00 %   0.43 %   1.35 %
30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 0   $ 119   $ 492  
       
       
Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables $ 9,890   $ 14,480   $ 18,273  
% on Average Total Finance Receivables      
Annualized   1.37 %   1.71 %   1.93 %
       
Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance $ 9,528   $ 13,383   $ 16,795  
% on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance      
Annualized   1.35 %   1.63 %   1.84 %
       
Net Charge-offs - Working Capital Loans $ 362   $ 1,097   $ 1,478  
% of Average Working Capital Loans      
Annualized   2.97 %   4.43 %   4.73 %
       
       
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 10,937   $ 14,851   $ 16,100  
% of Total Finance Receivables   1.38 %   1.63 %   1.62 %
% of 60+ Delinquencies   264.37 %   262.99 %   220.79 %
       
Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance $ 10,177   $ 13,815   $ 14,633  
% of Net Investment Equipment Finance   1.32 %   1.56 %   1.52 %
% of 60+ Delinquencies   245.98 %   244.64 %   206.10 %
       
Allowance for Credit Losses - Working Capital Loans $ 760   $ 1,036   $ 1,467  
% of Total Working Capital Loans   3.86 %   3.73 %   4.02 %
       
       
Non-accrual - Equipment Finance $ 2,176   $ 3,065   $ 3,720  
Non-accrual - Equipment Finance   0.25 %   0.30 %   0.34 %
       
Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans $ 66   $ 118   $ 492  
Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans   0.34 %   0.42 %   1.35 %
       
Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables $ 2,242   $ 3,183   $ 4,212  
Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.37 %
       
Restructured - Total Finance Receivables $ 769   $ 4,489   $ 3,636  
       
Expense Ratios:      
Salaries and Benefits Expense $ 31,912   $ 37,569   $ 39,750  
Salaries and Benefits Expense      
Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl.   4.43 %   4.44 %   4.21 %
       
Total personnel end of quarter   318     330     341  
       
General and Administrative Expense $ 19,523   $ 28,272   $ 24,915  
General and Administrative Expense      
Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl.   2.71 %   3.34 %   2.64 %
       
Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets   7.05 %   7.44 %   6.14 %
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (3)   7.05 %   6.71 %   5.90 %
       
Efficiency Ratio   55.77 %   61.04 %   55.32 %
       
Balance Sheet:      
       
Assets      
Investment in Leases and Loans $ 793,285   $ 911,242   $ 996,384  
Initial Direct Costs and Fees   14,369     18,029     20,456  
Reserve for Credit Losses   (10,937 )   (14,851 )   (16,100 )
Net Investment in Leases and Loans $ 796,717   $ 914,420   $ 1,000,740  
Cash and Cash Equivalents   61,757     67,146     97,156  
Restricted Cash   -     -     14,045  
Other Assets   33,684     58,594     55,105  
Total Assets $ 892,158   $ 1,040,160   $ 1,167,046  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits   697,357     809,315     755,776  
Total Debt   -     -     150,055  
Other Liabilities   32,512     51,196     62,704  
Total Liabilities $ 729,869   $ 860,511   $ 968,535  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common Stock $ 126   $ 124   $ 124  
Paid-in Capital, net   83,503     82,586     83,496  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (138 )   (96 )   (44 )
Retained Earnings   78,798     97,035     114,935  
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 162,289   $ 179,649   $ 198,511  
       
Total Liabilities and      
Stockholders' Equity $ 892,158   $ 1,040,160   $ 1,167,046  
       
Capital and Leverage:      
Equity $ 162,289   $ 179,649   $ 198,511  
Debt to Equity   4.30     4.50     4.56  
Equity to Assets   18.19 %   17.27 %   17.01 %
       
Regulatory Capital Ratios:      
Tier 1 Leverage Capital   18.36 %   17.25 %   16.38 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital   19.37 %   18.22 %   17.50 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital   19.37 %   18.22 %   17.50 %
Total Risk-based Capital   20.62 %   19.47 %   18.76 %
       
       
       
Notes and Footnotes:      
(1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized
(2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans.
(3) Adjusted non-interest expense excludes NON-GAAP non-interest expense items as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP financial measures and acquisition related sales commissions and intangible amortization.
**Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. 
       

