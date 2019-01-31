North American Construction Group Ltd. Year End and Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

ACHESON, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the Year End and Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Monday, February 25, 2019 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).



/EIN News/ -- The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-877-291-4570

International: 1-647-788-4919

A replay will be available through March 26, 2019, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367

International: 1-416-621-4642

Conference ID: 5829207

The live and archived webcast can be accessed at:

http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1928604&s=1&k=AF6628103878EEAECB11A52F52032E93

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 60 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

For further information, please contact:

David Brunetta, CPA, CMA

Director, Investor Relations

North American Construction Group Ltd.

Phone: (780) 969-5574

Email: dbrunetta@nacg.ca

PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d183f020-aec3-423b-801b-e4393ce98121



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.