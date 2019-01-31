SemGroup and DCP Midstream Extend Open Season for Light Crude Transportation Solution from Cushing to Gulf Coast Markets

TULSA, Okla. and DENVER, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) today announced that, due to ongoing shipper interest, they have extended by one month the open season to solicit binding commitments for the development of a new pipeline system to transport segregated, light batches of crude oil originating in Cushing, Okla. and terminating in Houston, Texas. All potential shippers must submit binding commitments by 5 p.m. Central Time on February 28, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The proposed Gladiator Pipeline would originate at SemGroup’s Cushing terminal and provide crude oil service to Gulf Coast markets. The Cushing origin would provide potential shippers the connectivity to source barrels from key pipelines that converge in Cushing, including the White Cliffs Pipeline, which serves Colorado’s DJ Basin.

At the pipeline’s destination, potential shippers would have many options for connecting barrels to a variety of demand centers, including refineries in the Houston area or to crude oil storage and export facilities, such as SemGroup’s HFOTCO Terminal. If sufficient commitments are obtained, subject to the receipt of all of the necessary approvals, permits and force majeure, the proposed Gladiator Pipeline is anticipated to be operational by the third quarter of 2020, following the potential construction of new NGL capacity by DCP.

Prospective shippers should contact Grant Najera, Director of Commercial - Pipelines for SemGroup, at 918-524-8525 or gnajera@semgroup.com , and Nick Dark, Commercial Asset Manager for SemGroup at 918-524-7311 or ndark@semgroup.com . At DCP Midstream, potential shippers should contact Brittany Wright, Business Development Manager, at 713-735-3657 or bwright@dcpmidstream.com .

Click here for a map of the proposed Gladiator Pipeline and its interconnectivity.

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com, our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

About DCP Midstream, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this Press Release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

SemGroup Investor Relations:

Kevin Greenwell

918-524-8081

investor.relations@semgroupcorp.com

SemGroup Media:

Tom Droege

918-524-8560

tdroege@semgroup.com

DCP Midstream Investor Relations:

Irene Lofland

303-605-1822

ilofland@dcpmidstream.com

DCP Midstream Media:

Sarah Sandberg

303-605-1626

scsandberg@dcpmidstream.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.