Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced earnings of $8.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net income for 2018 was $28.5 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $3.7 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, for 2017.

On November 14, 2018, Atlantic Capital announced the sale of fourteen branches in Tennessee and northwest Georgia and the mortgage business. This branch divestiture includes the sale of approximately $585 million in deposits and $373 million in loans. The income and expenses related to these branches are included in discontinued operations and prior period financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. Subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2019.

“Atlantic Capital’s results in the fourth quarter of 2018 and for all of 2018 reflect continued strength in our core Atlanta and national commercial businesses. We begin 2019 with solid momentum and good prospects for strong operating performance in our continuing operations,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Highlights(1)

Return on average assets of 1.21% and return on average equity of 10.90%.

Net income from continuing operations totaled $7.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.66% compared to 3.48% for the third quarter of 2018.

Total loans held for investment increased $65.7 million, or 15.8% annualized, compared to September 30, 2018.

Average deposits from continuing operations increased $127.4 million, or 30.8% annualized, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

822,100 shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter totaling $14.2 million.

Noninterest income includes a $1.9 million loss on the sale of securities that were sold in the fourth quarter to help fund the cash owed to the buyer at the upcoming closing of the branch sale.

Provision for income taxes includes a $996,000 net benefit as a result of the pending transaction.

2018 Highlights

Net income from continuing operations totaled $28.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $4.8 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share in 2017.

Efficiency ratio - continuing operations improved to 57.9% from 70.4% in 2017.

Total loans held for investment increased $209.6 million, or 13.8%, compared to December 31, 2017.

Average deposits from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $177 million, or 11.0%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.02% compared to 0.23% in 2017.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate for 2018 and 35% for 2017 and prior. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations increased to $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of higher loan balances and an increase in loan yields offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing deposits. Net interest income from continuing operations does not currently reflect the planned decrease in net interest income necessary to fund the cash amount owed to the buyer at the closing of the branch sale in the second quarter of 2019. The Company anticipates funding the transaction with a combination of brokered deposits and proceeds from sold securities.

Net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 18 basis points from the third quarter of 2018, as a result of an increase in loan yields partially offset by higher cost of deposits. Following the close of the branch transaction in the second quarter of 2019, the Company anticipates the net interest margin to range from 3.50% to 3.55%.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 27 basis points to 5.31% from the third quarter of 2018. Loan yields benefited from increases in 1 month LIBOR during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 0.93%, an increase of 17 basis points from the third quarter of 2018. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations increased 24 basis points to 1.40% from the third quarter of 2018, driven by the increase in rates on money market accounts.

The provision for loan losses for continuing operations was $502,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease compared to $845,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The Company recorded negative provision for loan losses totaling $3.1 million included in discontinued operations, primarily due to the classification of $373 million of loans to held for sale.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $164,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter included a loss of $1.9 million on the sale of $63 million in investment securities to help fund the cash owed to the buyer at the closing of the upcoming branch sale.

SBA income totaled $425,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of $457,000 from the third quarter of 2018, partly as a result of the impact on the sale of SBA loans in December from the shutdown of the Small Business Administration. As of December 31, 2018, loans held for sale included $3.6 million in SBA 7a loans that the Company intends to sell.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $336,000 compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $241,000 from the third quarter of 2018 to $7.6 million in the fourth quarter, primarily from an increase in incentive expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, professional fees increased $151,000 in the fourth quarter due to higher consulting fees.

Income tax expense related to continuing operations totaled $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $4.5 million favorable reduction of the valuation allowance on Federal deferred tax assets related to the limitations under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code. This reduction was offset by an unfavorable increase of $3.5 million in the valuation allowance related to state net operating losses and carryforwards that are not expected to be utilized.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $1.73 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $65.7 million, or 15.8% annualized, from September 30, 2018. This included growth of $66.2 million, or 30.2% annualized, in commercial and industrial and owner occupied commercial real estate loans from September 30, 2018.

At December 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $17.9 million, or 1.03% of loans held for investment, a decrease of $2.6 million from the $20.4 million allowance at September 30, 2018. This decrease included a $3.1 million reduction in the allowance for loan losses due to the transfer of the branch sale loans to held for sale.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% in the fourth quarter of 2018, unchanged from the third quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets from continuing operations totaled $4.1 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of December 30, 2018, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, as of September 30, 2018.

Total average deposits from continuing operations were $1.78 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $127.4 million from the third quarter of 2018. This included increases in large, year-end deposits that the Company anticipates will decrease in the first quarter of 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 1, 2019, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 844.868.8848 from the United States and entering Conference ID 89772886. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; and (viii) tangible book value per common share, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.96 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers banking, treasury management, capital markets and mortgage services to privately held companies and individuals in Atlanta, eastern Tennessee, and northwest Georgia. Atlantic Capital also provides specialized financial services to select clients nationally.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Financial Information 2018 2017 For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data; taxable equivalent) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2018 2017 INCOME SUMMARY (1) Interest income (2) $ 26,725 $ 24,114 $ 22,934 $ 21,382 $ 20,383 $ 95,155 $ 76,724 Interest expense 5,560 4,720 4,392 3,841 3,454 18,513 12,986 Net interest income 21,165 19,394 18,542 17,541 16,929 76,642 63,738 Provision for loan losses 502 845 (173 ) 772 282 1,946 3,218 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,663 18,549 18,715 16,769 16,647 74,696 60,520 Noninterest income 164 2,255 4,466 3,162 2,748 10,047 12,179 Noninterest expense 12,208 11,872 12,623 13,288 15,333 49,991 52,834 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 8,619 8,932 10,558 6,643 4,062 34,752 19,865 Income tax expense 1,136 1,934 2,180 1,452 19,370 6,702 24,621 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 7,483 6,998 8,378 5,191 (15,308 ) 28,050 (4,756 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,347 (485 ) (227 ) (153 ) (29 ) 482 1,030 Net income (loss) $ 8,830 $ 6,513 $ 8,151 $ 5,038 $ (15,337 ) $ 28,532 $ (3,726 ) PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 $ (0.60 ) $ 1.07 $ (0.19 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations 0.05 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — 0.02 0.04 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.34 0.25 0.31 0.19 (0.60 ) 1.09 (0.15 ) Book value per share 12.80 12.27 12.14 11.91 11.99 12.80 11.99 Tangible book value per common share (3) 11.88 11.37 11.23 10.98 11.05 11.88 11.05 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average equity 10.90 % 8.07 % 10.46 % 6.66 % (18.66 ) % 9.05 % (1.17 ) % Return on average assets 1.21 0.92 1.20 0.76 (2.24 ) 1.03 (0.14 ) Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations 3.66 3.48 3.51 3.39 3.23 3.50 3.07 Efficiency ratio - continuing operations 57.50 55.09 55.10 64.50 78.78 57.93 70.44 CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 11.11 % 11.41 % 11.50 % 11.34 % 11.99 % 11.34 % 11.72 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.25 10.38 10.99 10.50 9.91 10.25 9.91 Tier 1 capital ratio 11.5 (6) 11.8 12.0 11.3 11.2 11.5 (6) 11.2 Total risk based capital ratio 14.2 (6) 14.7 15.0 14.3 14.1 14.2 (6) 14.1 Number of common shares outstanding - basic 25,290,419 26,103,666 26,102,217 25,772,208 25,712,909 25,290,419 25,712,909 Number of common shares outstanding - diluted 25,480,233 26,281,849 26,336,871 26,000,216 25,891,225 25,480,233 25,891,225 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (4) 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.03 % 1.00 % Net charge-offs to average loans (5) — — 0.03 0.05 (0.04 ) 0.02 0.23 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 0.13 0.14 0.13 0.14 0.20 0.14 (1)On November 14, 2018, Atlantic Capital entered into an agreement with FirstBank to sell its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The banking business and branches to be sold to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations. Discontinued operations have been reported retrospectively for all periods presented. (2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21% for all periods ending in 2018 and 35% for all periods ending in 2017, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rates. (3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles. (4)The fourth quarter 2018 ratio is calculated on a continuing operations basis. Prior period ratios have not been retroactively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. (5)Annualized. (6)Amounts are estimates as of 12/31/18.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Financial Information from Discontinued Operations Assets and Liabilities from Discontinued Operations (in thousands) December 31, 2018 Cash $ 4,234 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 373,030 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations 7,722 Goodwill - discontinued operations 6,290 Other assets 1,405 Total assets $ 392,681 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations $ 585,429 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations 6,220 Total liabilities $ 591,649 Net liabilities $ (198,968 )





Components of Net Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations 2018 2017 For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2018 2017 Net interest income $ 3,225 $ 3,266 $ 3,570 $ 4,079 $ 4,393 $ 14,140 $ 18,310 Provision for loan losses (3,097 ) — — — — (3,097 ) — Net interest income after provision 6,322 3,266 3,570 4,079 4,393 17,237 18,310 Service charges 483 474 480 485 484 1,922 2,342 Mortgage income 320 315 363 304 290 1,302 1,255 Other income 47 22 22 32 46 123 413 Total noninterest income 850 811 865 821 820 3,347 4,010 Salaries and employee benefits 2,757 2,820 3,010 3,127 3,300 11,714 12,245 Occupancy 479 556 511 470 523 2,016 2,073 Equipment and software 158 217 203 201 193 779 1,108 Amortization of intangibles 271 296 319 343 367 1,229 1,653 Communications and data processing 440 381 346 362 394 1,529 1,524 Divestiture expense 825 — — — — 825 — Other noninterest expense 446 453 349 601 484 1,849 2,028 Total noninterest expense 5,376 4,723 4,738 5,104 5,261 19,941 20,631 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,796 (646 ) (303 ) (204 ) (48 ) 643 1,689 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 449 (161 ) (76 ) (51 ) (19 ) 161 659 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 1,347 $ (485 ) $ (227 ) $ (153 ) $ (29 ) $ 482 $ 1,030





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 42,895 $ 28,007 $ 38,086 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 216,040 140,682 281,247 Other short-term investments 9,457 20,898 10,681 Cash and cash equivalents 268,392 189,587 330,014 Investment securities available-for-sale 402,486 465,756 449,117 Other investments 29,236 33,021 32,174 Loans held for sale 5,889 1,886 1,487 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations(1) 373,030 376,081 415,335 Loans held for investment(1) 1,728,073 1,662,353 1,518,504 Less: allowance for loan losses(2) (17,851 ) (20,443 ) (19,344 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,710,222 1,641,910 1,499,160 Premises held for sale - discontinued operations(1) 7,722 7,158 7,958 Premises and equipment, net(1) 9,779 10,213 4,096 Bank owned life insurance 65,149 64,769 63,667 Goodwill - discontinued operations(1) 6,290 6,290 6,310 Goodwill and intangible assets, net(1) 19,788 20,267 21,323 Other real estate owned 874 968 1,215 Other assets 56,583 64,815 59,565 Total assets $ 2,955,440 $ 2,882,721 $ 2,891,421 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 602,252 $ 518,155 $ 596,328 Interest-bearing checking 252,490 407,214 203,113 Savings 725 698 530 Money market 987,183 759,583 925,536 Time 10,623 10,396 10,812 Brokered deposits 99,241 79,119 128,816 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations(1) 585,429 604,659 585,530 Total deposits 2,537,943 2,379,824 2,450,665 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - discontinued operations(1) 6,220 8,904 — Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings — 83,000 45,000 Long-term debt 49,704 49,662 49,535 Other liabilities 37,920 41,094 37,796 Total liabilities 2,631,787 2,562,484 2,582,996 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017 — — — Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,290,419, 26,103,666, and 25,712,909 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively 291,771 305,300 299,474 Retained earnings 42,187 33,357 12,810 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,305 ) (18,420 ) (3,859 ) Total shareholders’ equity 323,653 320,237 308,425 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,955,440 $ 2,882,721 $ 2,891,421 (1)Assets and liabilities related to the sale of Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations were classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2018, and prior periods have been adjusted retrospectively. (2)The allowance for loan losses has not been adjusted retrospectively for discontinued operations in prior periods.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (1) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 22,752 $ 20,117 $ 19,269 $ 17,972 $ 17,076 $ 80,110 $ 64,436 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,844 2,789 2,687 2,592 2,510 10,912 9,181 Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets 1,032 1,111 880 715 584 3,738 2,201 Total interest income 26,628 24,017 22,836 21,279 20,170 94,760 75,818 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 4,185 3,182 2,715 2,424 2,282 12,506 7,934 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 487 637 766 509 323 2,399 1,536 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 60 77 88 79 26 304 222 Interest on long-term debt 828 824 823 829 823 3,304 3,294 Total interest expense 5,560 4,720 4,392 3,841 3,454 18,513 12,986 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 21,068 19,297 18,444 17,438 16,716 76,247 62,832 Provision for loan losses 502 845 (173 ) 772 282 1,946 3,218 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 20,566 18,452 18,617 16,666 16,434 74,301 59,614 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 876 804 828 707 722 3,215 2,734 Gains (losses) on sale of securities (1,853 ) — (2 ) — 17 (1,855 ) (63 ) Gains (losses) on sale of other assets — 58 (166 ) (46 ) (46 ) (154 ) 742 Trust income — — 507 518 482 1,025 1,814 Derivatives income 154 20 20 114 94 308 156 Bank owned life insurance 380 379 378 369 384 1,506 1,530 SBA lending activities 425 882 997 1,302 843 3,606 4,129 Gain on sale of trust company — — 1,681 — — 1,681 — Other noninterest income 182 112 223 198 252 715 1,137 Total noninterest income 164 2,255 4,466 3,162 2,748 10,047 12,179 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 7,573 7,332 7,911 8,950 9,998 31,766 33,130 Occupancy 655 732 700 885 633 2,972 2,516 Equipment and software 783 747 701 586 679 2,817 2,341 Professional services 947 796 943 825 1,205 3,511 4,591 Postage, printing and supplies 30 55 44 37 84 166 244 Communications and data processing 772 566 657 681 717 2,676 2,625 Marketing and business development 224 211 135 140 150 710 798 FDIC premiums 157 154 143 108 156 562 697 Merger and conversion costs — — — — — — 304 Other noninterest expense 1,067 1,279 1,389 1,076 1,711 4,811 5,588 Total noninterest expense 12,208 11,872 12,623 13,288 15,333 49,991 52,834 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 8,522 8,835 10,460 6,540 3,849 34,357 18,959 Provision for income taxes 1,039 1,837 2,082 1,349 19,157 6,307 23,715 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 7,483 6,998 8,378 5,191 (15,308 ) 28,050 (4,756 ) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 1,796 $ (646 ) $ (303 ) $ (204 ) $ (48 ) $ 643 $ 1,689 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 449 (161 ) (76 ) (51 ) (19 ) 161 659 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,347 (485 ) (227 ) (153 ) (29 ) 482 1,030 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 8,830 $ 6,513 $ 8,151 $ 5,038 $ (15,337 ) $ 28,532 $ (3,726 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Basic Net income (loss) per common share - continuing operations $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 $ (0.60 ) $ 1.08 $ (0.19 ) Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations 0.05 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — 0.02 0.04 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ (0.60 ) $ 1.10 $ (0.15 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Diluted Net income (loss) per common share - continuing operations $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 $ (0.60 ) $ 1.07 $ (0.19 ) Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations 0.05 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — 0.02 0.04 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share ‑ Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ (0.60 ) $ 1.09 $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares - basic 25,919,445 26,103,397 26,010,914 25,750,824 25,723,548 25,947,038 25,592,731 Weighted average shares - diluted 26,043,799 26,254,772 26,200,026 25,945,773 25,888,064 26,111,755 25,822,085 (1)Discontinued operations have been reported retrospectively for all periods presented.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 111,988 $ 638 2.26 % $ 128,248 $ 647 2.00 % Other short-term investments 19,078 142 2.95 21,985 157 2.83 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 376,163 2,362 2.49 385,834 2,315 2.38 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 74,302 579 3.09 75,514 571 3.00 Total investment securities 450,465 2,941 2.59 461,348 2,886 2.48 Loans - continuing operations 1,699,801 22,752 5.31 1,583,459 20,117 5.04 FHLB and FRB stock 15,985 252 6.25 17,624 307 6.91 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,297,317 26,725 4.62 2,212,664 24,114 4.32 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 377,052 4,509 4.74 380,358 4,502 4.70 Total interest-earning assets 2,674,369 31,234 4.63 2,593,022 28,616 4.38 Non-earning assets 216,958 212,718 Total assets $ 2,891,327 $ 2,805,740 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,079,178 3,601 1.32 1,012,953 2,791 1.09 Time deposits 10,116 33 1.29 10,406 30 1.14 Brokered deposits 93,558 551 2.34 67,937 361 2.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,182,852 4,185 1.40 1,091,296 3,182 1.16 Total borrowings 91,155 547 2.38 134,609 714 2.10 Total long-term debt 49,677 828 6.61 49,634 824 6.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,323,684 5,560 1.67 1,275,539 4,720 1.47 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations 472,162 1,284 1.08 473,388 1,236 1.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,795,846 6,844 1.51 1,748,927 5,956 1.35 Demand deposits 597,240 561,355 Demand deposits - discontinued operations 135,774 136,572 Other liabilities 41,120 38,796 Shareholders' equity 321,347 320,090 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,891,327 $ 2,805,740 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.95 % 2.85 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 21,165 3.66 % $ 19,394 3.48 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 24,390 3.62 % $ 22,660 3.47 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.60 % 3.45 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rates. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis Selected Financial Information Year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Tax

Equivalent

Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 104,145 $ 2,244 2.15 % $ 85,525 $ 916 1.07 % Other short-term investments 15,210 426 2.80 14,266 270 1.89 Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 379,035 9,005 2.38 366,309 7,221 1.97 Non-taxable investment securities(1) 76,064 2,302 3.03 81,466 2,866 3.52 Total investment securities 455,099 11,307 2.48 447,775 10,087 2.25 Loans - continuing operations 1,599,916 80,110 5.01 1,506,862 64,436 4.28 FHLB and FRB stock 17,710 1,068 6.03 18,528 1,015 5.48 Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations 2,192,080 95,155 4.34 2,072,956 76,724 3.70 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 377,098 18,224 4.83 429,247 20,453 4.76 Total interest-earning assets 2,569,178 113,379 4.41 2,502,203 97,177 3.88 Non-earning assets 211,393 217,455 Total assets $ 2,780,571 $ 2,719,658 Liabilities Interest bearing deposits: NOW, money market, and savings 1,001,025 10,627 1.06 868,999 5,921 0.68 Time deposits 10,046 115 1.14 11,345 53 0.47 Brokered deposits 84,105 1,764 2.10 168,685 1,960 1.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,095,176 12,506 1.14 1,049,029 7,934 0.76 Total borrowings 139,422 2,703 1.94 175,060 1,758 1.00 Total long-term debt 49,613 3,304 6.66 49,444 3,294 6.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations 1,284,211 18,513 1.44 1,273,533 12,986 1.02 Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations 467,101 4,084 0.87 466,777 2,143 0.46 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,751,312 22,597 1.29 1,740,310 15,129 0.87 Demand deposits 538,110 490,495 Demand deposits - discontinued operations 137,905 140,551 Other liabilities 37,991 29,497 Shareholders' equity 315,253 318,805 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,780,571 $ 2,719,658 Net interest spread - continuing operations 2.90 % 2.68 % Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2) $ 76,642 3.50 % $ 63,738 3.07 % Net interest income and net interest margin(2) $ 90,782 3.53 % $ 82,048 3.28 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.52 % 3.24 % (1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21% for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 35% for the year ended December 31, 2017, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rates. (2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Loans(1) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Linked

Quarter

Change Year Over

Year

Change Loans held for sale Loans held for sale $ 5,889 $ 1,886 $ 1,612 $ 835 $ 1,487 $ 4,003 $ 4,402 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 373,030 376,081 382,848 397,212 415,335 (3,051 ) (42,305 ) Total loans held for sale $ 378,919 $ 377,967 $ 384,460 $ 398,047 $ 416,822 $ 952 $ (37,903 ) Loans held for investment Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 645,374 $ 581,632 $ 546,381 $ 558,536 $ 538,917 $ 63,742 $ 106,457 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 88,826 108,001 92,013 92,016 91,475 (19,175 ) (2,649 ) Owner occupied 298,291 295,801 265,576 260,270 250,588 2,490 47,703 Investment 407,711 409,145 386,072 389,410 411,923 (1,434 ) (4,212 ) Construction and land: 1-4 family residential construction 1,006 — 378 287 335 1,006 671 Other construction, development, and land 155,226 147,114 134,764 131,466 101,466 8,112 53,760 Mortgage warehouse loans 27,967 27,838 38,352 44,575 39,981 129 (12,014 ) Total commercial loans 1,624,401 1,569,531 1,463,536 1,476,560 1,434,685 54,870 189,716 Residential: Residential mortgages 32,800 24,904 20,270 19,446 12,960 7,896 19,840 Home equity 22,822 33,410 32,638 34,673 39,407 (10,588 ) (16,585 ) Total residential loans 55,622 58,314 52,908 54,119 52,367 (2,692 ) 3,255 Consumer 25,851 26,825 25,531 23,214 21,959 (974 ) 3,892 Other 24,712 10,579 12,409 11,769 13,303 14,133 11,409 1,730,586 1,665,249 1,554,384 1,565,662 1,522,314 65,337 208,272 Less net deferred fees and other unearned income (2,513 ) (2,896 ) (2,921 ) (3,453 ) (3,810 ) 383 1,297 Total loans held for investment $ 1,728,073 $ 1,662,353 $ 1,551,463 $ 1,562,209 $ 1,518,504 $ 65,720 $ 209,569 Total loans $ 2,106,992 $ 2,040,320 $ 1,935,923 $ 1,960,256 $ 1,935,326 $ 66,672 $ 171,666 (1)Loans held for sale-discontinued operations and loans held for investment have been adjusted retrospectively for all periods presented for the impact of discontinued operations.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Allowance for Loan Losses Activity and Credit Quality 2018 2017 (dollars in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Balance at beginning of period $ 20,443 $ 19,583 $ 19,885 $ 19,344 $ 18,870 Provision for loan losses 595 758 (173 ) 811 312 Provision for loan losses (reversal of provision) - discontinued operations (3,097 ) — — — — Provision for PCI loan losses (93 ) 87 — (39 ) (30 ) Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial — — — (126 ) — Commercial real estate — — (50 ) — — Construction and land — — — — — Residential mortgages (5 ) — — (70 ) — Home equity — — (102 ) (58 ) — Consumer (3 ) — (10 ) (3 ) (13 ) Other — — — — — Total loans charged-off (8 ) — (162 ) (257 ) (13 ) Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial — — — 19 192 Commercial real estate — — 28 — — Construction and land — — — — 1 Residential mortgages 4 — — — — Home equity — — — — — Consumer 7 15 5 7 12 Other — — — — — Total recoveries 11 15 33 26 205 Net charge-offs $ 3 $ 15 $ (129 ) $ (231 ) $ 192 Balance at period end (1) $ 17,851 $ 20,443 $ 19,583 $ 19,885 $ 19,344 Loans Loans held for sale $ 5,889 $ 1,886 $ 1,612 $ 835 $ 1,487 Loans held for sale - discontinued operations 373,030 376,081 382,848 397,212 415,335 Loans held for investment - continuing operations 1,728,073 1,662,353 1,551,463 1,562,209 1,518,504 Total loans $ 2,106,992 $ 2,040,320 $ 1,935,923 $ 1,960,256 $ 1,935,326 Non-performing loans - continuing operations (4) $ 3,252 $ 2,160 $ 1,697 $ 1,941 $ 1,915 Non-performing loans - discontinued operations 1,924 556 709 560 997 Total non-performing loans 5,176 2,716 2,406 2,501 2,912 Foreclosed properties (OREO) 874 968 1,288 927 1,215 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,050 $ 3,684 $ 3,694 $ 3,428 $ 4,127 Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (2) 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.00 % Net charge-offs to average loans (3) — — 0.03 0.05 (0.04 ) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - continuing operations (4) 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans - discontinued operations (4) 0.52 0.15 0.19 0.14 0.24 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans (4) 0.25 0.13 0.12 0.13 0.15 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - continuing operations (4) 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets - discontinued operations (4) 0.07 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.03 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.20 0.13 0.14 0.13 0.14 (1) The allowance for loan losses has not been adjusted retrospectively for discontinued operations in prior periods. (2) The fourth quarter 2018 ratio is calculated on a continuing operations basis. Prior period ratios have not been retroactively adjusted for the impact of discontinued operations. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes non-performing PCI loans.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Period End Deposits (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30,

2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Linked

Quarter Change Year Over

Year Change DDA $ 602,252 $ 518,155 $ 464,282 $ 472,181 $ 596,328 $ 84,097 $ 5,924 NOW 252,490 407,214 241,461 214,333 203,113 (154,724 ) 49,377 Savings 725 698 951 3,593 530 27 195 Money market 987,183 759,583 647,247 699,311 925,536 227,600 61,647 Time 10,623 10,396 10,359 3,074 10,812 227 (189 ) Brokered 99,241 79,119 92,656 112,376 128,816 20,122 (29,575 ) Total deposits - continuing operations 1,952,514 1,775,165 1,456,956 1,504,868 1,865,135 177,349 87,379 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations 585,429 604,659 609,631 591,432 585,530 (19,230 ) (101 ) Total deposits $ 2,537,943 $ 2,379,824 $ 2,066,587 $ 2,096,300 $ 2,450,665 $ 158,119 $ 87,278 Payments clients $ 397,608 $ 258,320 $ 251,748 $ 311,943 $ 405,873 $ 139,288 $ (8,265 ) Average Deposits 2018 2017 Linked

(dollars in thousands) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Quarter

Change Q4 2018 vs

Q4 2017 DDA $ 597,239 $ 561,355 $ 489,722 $ 502,829 $ 509,301 $ 35,884 $ 87,938 NOW 280,449 314,759 287,283 236,796 240,891 (34,310 ) 39,558 Savings 712 616 674 527 436 96 276 Money market 798,017 697,578 645,034 697,092 713,118 100,439 84,899 Time 10,117 10,406 9,855 9,800 10,643 (289 ) (526 ) Brokered 93,558 67,937 100,425 117,787 128,594 25,621 (35,036 ) Total deposits - continuing operations 1,780,092 1,652,651 1,532,993 1,564,831 1,602,983 127,441 177,109 Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations 600,769 601,421 602,832 589,054 591,866 (652 ) 8,903 Total deposits $ 2,380,861 $ 2,254,072 $ 2,135,825 $ 2,153,885 $ 2,194,849 $ 126,789 $ 186,012 Payments clients $ 263,800 $ 227,029 $ 219,016 $ 256,794 $ 234,558 $ 36,771 $ 29,242 Noninterest bearing deposits as a

percentage of average deposits - continuing operations 33.6 % 34.0 % 31.9 % 32.1 % 31.8 % Cost of deposits - continuing operations 0.93 % 0.76 % 0.71 % 0.63 % 0.56 %





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Discontinued Operations Information Q4 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Actual Results

(GAAP) Discontinued

Operations

Adjustments(1) Loss on Sale

of Securities DTA

Adjustment(2) Adjusted

Results

(Non-GAAP) Net interest income $ 21,068 $ — $ — $ — $ 21,068 Provision for loan losses 502 — — — 502 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,566 — — — 20,566 Noninterest income 164 — 1,853 — 2,017 Noninterest expense 12,208 — — — 12,208 Income from continuing operations before income tax 8,522 — 1,853 — 10,375 Provision for income taxes 1,039 — 463 996 2,498 Net income from continuing operations 7,483 — 1,390 (996 ) 7,877 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,347 (1,704 ) — — (357 ) Net income $ 8,830 $ (1,704 ) $ 1,390 $ (996 ) $ 7,520 Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations $ 0.29 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share 0.34 0.29 (1)Includes negative provision for loan losses and divestiture expenses, net of tax. (2)Represents a $4.5 million favorable reduction of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets related to Section 382 limitation offset by an unfavorable increase of $3.5 million in the valuation allowance related to deferred taxes on state net operating loss utilization.





ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation 2018 2017 For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2018 2017 Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation Interest income - GAAP $ 26,628 $ 24,017 $ 22,836 $ 21,279 $ 20,170 $ 94,760 $ 75,818 Taxable equivalent adjustment 97 97 98 103 213 395 906 Interest income - taxable equivalent $ 26,725 $ 24,114 $ 22,934 $ 21,382 $ 20,383 $ 95,155 $ 76,724 Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation Net interest income - GAAP $ 21,068 $ 19,297 $ 18,444 $ 17,438 $ 16,716 $ 76,247 $ 62,832 Taxable equivalent adjustment 97 97 98 103 213 395 906 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 21,165 $ 19,394 $ 18,542 $ 17,541 $ 16,929 $ 76,642 $ 63,738 Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation Net interest margin - GAAP 3.60 % 3.45 % 3.52 % 3.49 % 3.35 % 3.52 % 3.24 % Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.01 0.04 Net interest margin - taxable equivalent 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.51 % 3.39 % 3.53 % 3.28 % Income before income taxes reconciliation Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 8,522 $ 8,835 $ 10,460 $ 6,540 $ 3,849 $ 34,357 $ 18,959 Taxable equivalent adjustment 97 97 98 103 213 395 906 Income before income taxes $ 8,619 $ 8,932 $ 10,558 $ 6,643 $ 4,062 $ 34,752 $ 19,865 Income tax reconciliation Income tax expense - GAAP $ 1,039 $ 1,837 $ 2,082 $ 1,349 $ 19,157 $ 6,307 $ 23,715 Taxable equivalent adjustment 97 97 98 103 213 395 906 Income tax expense $ 1,136 $ 1,934 $ 2,180 $ 1,452 $ 19,370 $ 6,702 $ 24,621 Tangible book value per common share reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 323,653 $ 320,237 $ 316,770 $ 307,059 $ 308,425 $ 323,653 $ 308,425 Intangible assets (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (23,662 ) (24,050 ) (24,393 ) (23,095 ) (24,393 ) Total tangible common equity $ 300,558 $ 296,870 $ 293,108 $ 283,009 $ 284,032 $ 300,558 $ 284,032 Common shares outstanding 25,290,419 26,103,666 26,102,217 25,772,208 25,712,909 25,290,419 25,712,909 Book value per common share - GAAP $ 12.80 $ 12.27 $ 12.14 $ 11.91 $ 11.99 $ 12.80 $ 11.99 Tangible book value 11.88 11.37 11.23 10.98 11.05 11.88 11.05 Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Total shareholders’ equity $ 323,653 $ 320,237 $ 316,770 $ 307,059 $ 308,425 $ 323,653 $ 308,425 Intangible assets (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (23,662 ) (24,050 ) (24,393 ) (23,095 ) (24,393 ) Total tangible common equity $ 300,558 $ 296,870 $ 293,108 $ 283,009 $ 284,032 $ 300,558 $ 284,032 Total assets $ 2,955,440 $ 2,882,721 $ 2,690,674 $ 2,718,665 $ 2,891,421 $ 2,955,440 $ 2,891,421 Intangible assets (23,095 ) (23,367 ) (23,662 ) (24,050 ) (24,393 ) (23,095 ) (24,393 ) Total tangible assets $ 2,932,345 $ 2,859,354 $ 2,667,012 $ 2,694,615 $ 2,867,028 $ 2,932,345 $ 2,867,028 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.25 % 10.38 % 10.99 % 10.50 % 9.91 % 10.25 % 9.91 %



