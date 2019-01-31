Larson Electronics Releases Portable Infrared LED Light Tower Spot/Flood Configuration, Rechargeable

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a portable infrared LED light tower with six Edixeon® LEDs (four on the top and two on the bottom) mounted on a quadpod capable of reaching heights between seven feet and 12 feet. This unit is powered by a rechargeable 160aH lithium-ion battery that provides a 12-hour runtime when fully charged.



The Larson Electronics WAL-QP-RPS-6XLED-8E-IR Portable Infrared LED Tower is a superior infrared lighting solution for rugged environments.





The WAL-QP-RPS-6XLED-8E-IR portable infrared LED tower features infrared wavelength options of 750 nm, 850 nm or 940 nm and provides 8,640 lumens of light output while consuming 144 watts during operation. The four LEDs at the top emit light in a flood beam configuration while the two LEDs on the bottom emit light in a spot light configuration capable of reaching 1,000 feet. The LEDs can be adjusted vertically and horizontally and can withstand rapid temperature changes of -40˚C to 85˚C.

Larson Electronics’ portable infrared LED tower features LEDs that are waterproof up to three meters rated IP68 and resists dust, dirt and humidity. The unit’s housings are made of thick extruded aluminum and the lenses are unbreakable polycarbonate. The light system is mounted on a four-leg quadpod made of powder coated aluminum and can be extended to 12 feet and collapsed to seven feet. This quadpod includes solid wheels for easy transportation. Suitable applications include construction sites, surveillance, industrial operations, and more.

