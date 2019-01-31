Parcel Pending Announces Acquisition by Neopost

Agreement will help bring Parcel Pending’s innovative package management solutions to more residential, commercial, retail and universities properties nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the nation's leading provider of innovative package management solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Paris-based Neopost, a global leader in mail solutions, business process automation, customer experience management and parcel locker solutions, for more than $100 million USD. Under the terms of the agreement, Parcel Pending Founder, Lori A. Torres, will remain in her role as CEO, and the company will continue to operate out of Irvine, Calif.



/EIN News/ -- “We’re honored to join the Neopost Family and leverage their expertise to bring our innovative package management solutions to more people nationwide,” stated Torres. “Neopost is the perfect fit for Parcel Pending. Like us, they are fiercely committed to providing world class customer service and pushing the envelope when it comes to product innovation. Joining forces with a company that embodies our collaborative, problem-solving spirit was an important factor in this strategic decision. I’m excited that our unique company culture and unparalleled customer service will remain intact as we expand our footprint.”

Founded by Torres in 2013, Parcel Pending is the leading provider of package management solutions for residential, commercial, retail and universities properties across the United States and Canada. Parcel Pending employs more than 150 people and has thousands of customers across North America.

Neopost CEO, Geoffrey Godet, commented: "Parcel lockers is one of the four selected solutions we want to grow in the future. For Neopost, the acquisition of Parcel Pending is a major step forward in entering the very promising American parcel locker market. We are delighted to welcome Parcel Pending's passionate team within Neopost. The combination of Neopost and Parcel Pending's recognized technologies and know-how will enable us to provide state-of-the-art solutions and expand fast in the U.S. market."

To learn more about Parcel Pending, visit www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending is the leading provider of package management solutions to simplify and secure parcel deliveries. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to multi-family communities, commercial office buildings, retailers and universities throughout North America. More information is available by calling 855-316-4756 or at www.parcelpending.com.

About Neopost

Neopost is a global leader in mail solutions, business process management, customer experience management and parcel locker solutions. Its mission is to deliver reliable solutions that create relevant and personalized interactions.



With a direct presence in 29 countries and more than 5,800 employees, Neopost reported annual sales of €1.1 billion in 2017. Its products and services are sold in more than 90 countries. Neopost is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and belongs to the SBF 120 index.



