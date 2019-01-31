DesignCon 2019 Names Vishram Pandit Engineer of the Year and Announces 2019 Best Paper Award Finalists

Pandit’s contributions to the Power Integrity and Signal Integrity Communities honored at the event

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon 2019 , the nation’s largest event for chip, board and systems engineers, today announced the winner of its prestigious Engineer of the Year Award, Vishram Pandit, Technology Lead (Signal/Power Integrity) at Intel Corporation, as well as the 2019 Best Paper Awards Finalists. The Engineer of the Year Award recognizes elite accomplishments in engineering and new product advancements at the chip, board, or system level, with a special emphasis on signal and power integrity. As this year’s winner, Pandit has decided to give the $1,000 grant or scholarship to the University of Utah, Salt Lake City where he received his M.S. degree.



Finalists for the Engineer of the year award were selected by the editors of Design News and the winner was voted on by the DesignCon community. The award was presented at DesignCon 2019. To learn more about the award, please visit: https://designcon.com/engineer-of-the-year-award .

“The finalist judges were extremely impressed with the quality of entries we received this year for the Engineer of the Year Award. Vishram Pandit’s dedication for advancing the industry rose above the rest in our open voting. Specifically, impressive was his instrumental role in the development of new PI/SI methodologies that significantly changed how the industry operates,” said Naomi Price, conference content director, UBM. “Pandit’s contributions to the field of engineering have been nothing short of remarkable and it is a privilege to grant him this well-deserved recognition.”

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Engineer of the Year award from such a well-respected institution and also to get the opportunity to contribute to the communities that supported me along my engineering path,” said Pandit.

About Vishram Pandit

Pandit currently serves as a SoC Platform Architect at Intel where he brings his 20+ years of experience in electronic engineering to focus on finding ways to improve and co-optimize system power delivery spanning PCB, Package, and Chip. At Intel, Pandit leads and provides technical guidance on developing various new PI/SI methodologies that support spec development, optimization, area savings, Platform BOM cost reduction, and product quality improvement.

Pandit has been a key contributor to methodologies in on-chip power integrity, system-level power integrity impact, and signal/power integrity co-design, successfully deploying them on various Intel products. During his tenure at Intel, Vishram has received various awards for his technical contributions and became co-author of a book, “Power Integrity for I/O Interfaces: with Signal Integrity/Power Integrity co-design” in addition to being co-author of approximately 30 conference and journal publications.

Pandit is an active member of the DesignCon Technical Program Committee and serves as a co-chair for Track 11, covering power integrity in power distribution networks.

This year at DesignCon, Pandit will be presenting at the technical session, “ Electrical Integrity for LPDDR5 Memory Technology .”

About DesignCon Best Paper Awards

DesignCon Best Paper Awards recognize outstanding contributions to the educational goals of the DesignCon program. DesignCon Best Paper Award recipients are selected through a two-prong process. The first step is a review of the full-length papers accepted for the current year's program. Members of the DesignCon Technical Program Committee rank these papers based on quality, relevance, impact, originality, and lack of commercial content, which determines the finalists. While selection as a finalist for a DesignCon Paper Award is a notable achievement in itself, winners are then chosen from the finalists based on the quality of their presentations. Presentation quality is judged based on audience feedback collected at DesignCon.

2019 BEST PAPER AWARD FINALISTS

Simulation & Measurement Correlation of Power Supply Noise Induced Jitter for Core & Digital IP Blocks

Hyo-Soon Kang, Intel Corporation

Guang Chen, Intel Corporation

Ashkan Hashemi, Intel Corporation

Wern Shin Choo, Intel Corporation

David Greenhill, Intel Corporation

Wendem Beyene, Intel Corporation

Top-Down Jitter Specification Approach for HBM System Optimization

Hing “Thomas” To, Xilinx Inc.

Nanju Na, Xilinx Inc.

Anna Wong, Xilinx Inc.

Haixin Ke, Xilinx Inc.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, Xilinx Inc.

Wui Hung Moo, Xilinx Inc.

A Review of Combiner/Divider PCB Design Topologies for 5G & WiGig ATE Applications

Giovani Bianchi, Advantest

José Moreira, Advantest

Alexander Quint, Kalrsruhe Institute für Technologie

On the Minimization of PCB Differential Pair Skew or Its Effect

Syed. A. Bokhari, Fidus Systems Inc.

PCB Interconnect Modeling Demystified

Lambert (Bert) Simonovich, Lamsim Enterprises Inc.



6.4Gb/s Single-Ended Transceiver Techniques for DDR5 Server Application

Tingting Pang, Huawei Technologies

Tianyu Liang, Huawei Technologies

Zhihua Xu, Huawei Technologies

A Methodology for Performance Comparison of Center & Edge Sampling in Serial Links

Hossein Shakiba, Huawei Canada – HiLink

Shayan Shahramian, Huawei Canada – HiLink

Behzad Dehlaghi, Huawei Canada – HiLink

David Cassan, Huawei Canada – HiLink

Davide Tonietto, Huawei Canada – HiLink

Partitioning of TX & RX Feedforward Equalizer for 112-Gbps Serial Links

Kevin Zheng, Xilinx Inc.

Boris Murmann, Stanford University

Hongtao Zhang, Xilinx Inc.

Geoff Zhang, Xilinx Inc.

Baseline Wander: Systematic Approach to Rapid Simulation & Measurement

Pavel Zivny, Tektronix

Vladimir Dmitriev-Zdorov, Mentor, a Siemens Business

Maria Agoston, Tektronix

100+ Gb/s Ethernet Forward Error Correction (FEC) Analysis

Cathy Ye Liu, Broadcom Inc.

A Fast & Simple RFI Mitigation Method without Compromising Signal Integrity

Qiaolei Huang, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Ling Zhang, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Yang Zhong, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Jagan Rajagopalan, Amazon Lab126

Deepak Pai, Amazon Lab126

Chen Chen, Amazon Lab126

Amit Gaikwad, Amazon Lab126

Chulsoon Hwang, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Jun Fan, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Using Multiple Huygens Boxes to Detect & Quantify the Coupling Path from Noise Source to Victim

Antonio Ciccomancini Scogna, Futurewei Technologies Inc.

Jiangqi He, Futurewei Technologies Inc.

Cheng Wei Chang, Huawei

Liu Chen Jun, Huawei

DFE Implementation & Optimization Considerations for Test & Measurement

Kalev Sepp, Signal Integrity Consultant for VESA, Sepson Analytics LLC

How the Braid Impedance of Instrumentation Cables Impact PI & SI Measurements

Istvan Novak, Samtec

Jim Nadolny, Samtec

Gary Biddle, Samtec

Ethan Koether, Oracle

Demistifying Edge Launch Connectors

Raul Stavoli, Carlisle IT

Davi Correia, Carlisle IT

Emad Soubh, Carlisle IT

Effect of PCB Fabrication Variations on Interconnect Loss, Delay, Impedance & Identified Material Models for 56-Gbps Interconnect Designs

Alex Manukovsky, Intel

Yuriy Shlepnev, Simberian

Thermal & SI/PI Co-Analysis to Quantify PCB Signal Loss Due to Temperature Variation

Hongfei Yan, Intel

Xiaoning Ye, Intel

Yinglei Ren, Intel

Chunfei Ye, Intel

Accelerating 56G PAM4 Link Equalization Optimization Using Machine Learning-based Analysis

Ting Zhu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Yongjin Choi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Jacky Chang, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Chris Cheng, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

DesignCon 2019 is also supported by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) , offering its accreditation to conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDH’s result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos and exhibits from the industry's leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: www.designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

