2Checkout a Gold Sponsor at SaaStr Annual

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that it is sponsoring SaaStr Annual, the world’s largest gathering for business-to-business software, taking place in San Jose, California, from February 5 to 7. SaaStr includes more than 300 educational sessions plus opportunities for professionals to meet one on one with industry peers. At the event, 2Checkout will exhibit at booth #113 and sponsor a cocktail hour alongside other leading software companies to encourage networking and idea exchange.



2Checkout makes subscription commerce simple as it solves the complexities of digital commerce for software and SaaS companies. SaaStr attendees can set up a meeting with 2Checkout or simply visit booth #113 at the event to learn how 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform helps global businesses:

Sell subscriptions easily across channels

Accept payments in 200+ countries & territories

Increase customer lifetime value

Improve retention and reduce churn

In addition to exhibiting at and sponsoring SaaStr Annual, 2Checkout is sponsoring the SaaS Connect Cocktail Mixer, an event organized by the Cloud Software Association to enable SaaS professionals to connect, partner and exchange ideas. Those interested in networking with other SaaS professionals can register for free and join 2Checkout on February 5 from 5 to 8 pm at LVL 44 in San Jose. Cocktail event cosponsors include Avalara, Cloud Elements, Left Hook, FreshWorks and Wise Sync.

“2Checkout is proud to be sponsoring the software industry’s largest business-to-business event,” said Erich Litch, President and Chief Operating Officer at 2Checkout. “Our presence at SaaStr Annual and related networking events will help us connect with SaaS founders and executives in business development, sales, marketing, product and even technical roles. We look forward to having the opportunity to demonstrate how our monetization platform can help their companies scale and accelerate growth on a global level.”

The full event agenda is available online as well as the opportunity to request a meeting with 2Checkout at SaaStr. Software professionals can get 30% off SaaStr tickets by requesting a meeting, and 2Checkout will also offer a raffle for an Apple Watch – visitors are invited to pass by 2Checkout’s booth #113 in the Expo Hall.

About 2Checkout (formerly Avangate)

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Press contact: Delia Ene, 2Checkout Email: press@2checkout.com Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654



