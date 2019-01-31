The NFL Alumni Leads the Way in Brain Health Awareness Through Participation in The Living Brain Project

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), a biotech and nutraceutical company, through their Brain Armor® subsidiary, is pleased to announce that the NFL Alumni has participated in The Living Brain Project. The goal of 'The Living Brain Project' was to monitor the effects of daily dosing with Brain Armor on individuals Omega-3 index, Omega-6 : Omega-3 ratio and AA : EPA ratio. 15 members of the NFL Alumni participated in the study that included 56 participants overall from various backgrounds.



“The NFL Alumni is proud to be a part of Brain Armor’s 'The Living Brain Project', a human efficacy trial designed to demonstrate our ability to improve the health and functionality of our brains at any stage of life.

The initial results of the trial have been outstanding, as they’ve distinctly shown our participating NFL Alumni members that it is without a doubt possible to achieve improved brain health when following the simple regimen outlined in ‘The Living Brain Project’. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Brain Armor and extending the incredible benefits of this project to more of our members,” says Beasley Reese, NFL Alumni, President.

“The Living Brain Project was initiated to determine the viability of a daily routine built around a brain-first lifestyle. In other words, we sought to determine if it was indeed possible to impart noticeable improvements in cognitive ability and brain function while providing participants with a simple and measurable way to determine success. By utilizing the Omega-3 Index as a way of measuring improvements in Omega-3 status, our research has accurately demonstrated to study participants that we do, in fact, have a viable option for improving brain health through every stage of life. Daily use of Brain Armor supplements showed significant improvements in both Omega-3 status and in perceived cognitive abilities in 98% of the participants in The Living Brain Project. This is remarkable!” says Alan Jones, Chief Development Officer, Trident Brands Inc.

About 'The Living Brain Project'

The goal of 'The Living Brain Project' was to monitor the effects of daily dosing with Brain Armor on individuals Omega-3 index, Omega-6 : Omega-3 ratio and AA : EPA ratio. Omega-3 index (O3i) is a measure of the amount of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids in the red blood cells. The Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratio is a measure of the difference between the amounts of Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids in the red blood cells. AA : EPA measures the level of cellular inflammation in the body.

56 participants, ages 3yrs to 66yrs were recruited from many different backgrounds to include Pro & Elite Athletes, Registered Sports Dieticians, former Pro Athletes from the NFL Alumni and Healthcare Practitioners. Participants were baseline tested; they then self-administered a daily dose of Brain Armor and were re-tested an average of 113-days later.

For more information, please visit www.thelivingbrainproject.com

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically-proven dietary supplements formulated with healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

For more information, please view www.brain-armor.com.

About NFL Alumni

NFL Alumni is a nationwide group of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The Association offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive, and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its "Caring for Kids" programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of the NFL Alumni.

For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Trident Brands Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly-traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Website:

www.TridentBrands.com

www.Brain-Armor.com

www.TheLivingBrainProject.com

Contact: Trident Brands Incorporated info@tridentbrands.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.